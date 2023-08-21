FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Sartorius shares recovered 1.7 percent to 360.10 euros on Monday after a very weak previous week's close. They thus remained in their recent trading range between around 350 and a good 370 euros. Analyst Michael Leuchten of the major Swiss bank remains optimistic that the shares have significantly more potential in the medium term and confirmed his "buy" rating with a price target of 470 euros in a study available on Monday.

Expterte Leuchten warns against looking only at the order intake of the pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment manufacturer to predict the development of sales. After customers had basically ordered too much from 2021, they had recently held back again. However, this does not necessarily signal a weak order backlog. The DAX-listed group is therefore likely to achieve its own targets for the year. At the same time, statements by the company's management suggested a recovery in order development from the third quarter onward. For this reason, too, Sartorius' sales growth is likely to pick up noticeably in 2024./mis/jha/