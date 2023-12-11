FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The recovery of Sartorius shares continues to take shape on Monday. The laboratory equipment manufacturer's shares were the best-performing DAX stock at the beginning of the week, rising 2.1 percent to 312.40 euros. Since the low at the end of October, when they reached their lowest level since April 2020 at 215.30 euros, the price gain now amounts to more than 45%. For the first time in a good three months, the shares tested their 100-day moving average again, the line of which is a popular medium-term indicator among chart-oriented investors.

There was no price-relevant news. By and large, the share price had already made gains before a media report about a possible takeover target. According to a report in "Handelsblatt", the laboratory equipment supplier could be interested in the Austrian pharmaceutical supplier Single Use Support just like its competitor Merck KGaA or US companies. The newspaper reported this on Monday, citing circles. The target could be valued at up to one billion euros, the report continued. However, the US conglomerate Danaher, which already has a stake in Single Use, has a right of first refusal./tih/men