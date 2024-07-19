FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Even though the profit warning from Sartorius was expected, the share price reaction on Friday morning was severe: The shares of the laboratory specialist slipped 10 percent below their Xetra close on the Tradegate trading platform, giving back more than half of the recovery rally since the beginning of July. Sartorius published its half-year figures on Thursday evening and lowered its forecast.

The order intake in the second quarter was five percent below the level announced at the Capital Markets Day in May, wrote analyst Falko Friedrichs of Deutsche Bank. Orders had fallen in both divisions, which was worrying. According to the consensus, the reduced forecast for 2024 means a need for a correction in adjusted operating earnings of 10 percent. The targets for 2024 are now at least hardly risky, but 2025 remains a "black box".

At minus 26 percent, Sartorius is already the weakest DAX stock of the year. At the beginning of July, investors even had to cope with a loss in value of 40 percent before a strong recovery took place recently./ag/stk