ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The major Swiss bank UBS has left its rating for Sartorius at "Neutral" with a target price of 366 euros after the first quarter figures. Sales revenue missed market expectations by 5 percent and the operating result (EBITDA) by 2 percent, analyst Matthew Weston wrote in a study published on Thursday. The recovery in the Bioprocess division was disappointing. However, the fact that the annual targets remain unchanged should provide some relief./tih/gl

Publication of the original study: 18.04.2024 / 05:19 / GMT First transmission of the original study: 18.04.2024 / 05:19 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------