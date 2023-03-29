Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG: Dynamic market with many growt...

Press Release

Göttingen, March 29, 2023

Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG: Dynamic market with many growth opportunities

Following double-digit sales revenue growth in fiscal 2022, the life sciences group Sartorius is confident about its future prospects. "Against the backdrop of strong underlying trends, the biopharma market is developing very dynamically and is expected to grow by an average of around 10 percent per year through 2026. We are very well positioned to take advantage of the many growth opportunities in this industry,"

CEO Joachim Kreuzburg said on the occasion of this year's virtual Annual General Meeting. "Our innovative product portfolio enables our customers to develop drugs faster and manufacture them more efficiently, making them available to and affordable for more people," he said. "At the same time, our products help reduce water and energy consumption at the customers' sites".

Kreuzburg confirmed the company's sales revenue target for 2025, which was raised by 10 percent to approximately 5.5 billion euros1 in January due to higher inflation and associated price adjustments. The underlying EBITDA2 margin is still expected at around 34 percent in 2025. In 2022, sales revenue was approximately 4.2 billion euros, representing year-over-year growth of 15 percent in constant currencies.

The underlying EBITDA margin reached 33.8 percent.

Kreuzburg reiterated that after the exceptionally strong previous years as a result of the pandemic, growth will be lower in 2023 in light of the expected current normalization in demand. For the current year, Sartorius continues to expect sales revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage range, or in the high single-digit range excluding the Covid-19-related business. The underlying EBITDA margin should be around the level of the previous year.

Since demand for biopharmaceuticals will continue to increase in the coming years, Sartorius is making substantial investments in expanding its capacities, according to Kreuzburg. This includes projects in Germany, France, the United States, and South Korea. Accordingly, the ratio of capital expenditures to sales revenue in the current year is expected to remain at a high level of roughly 12.5 percent. "Acquisitions that technologically expand the product portfolio and therefore make our offering even more relevant to customers also remain an integral part of our strategy, as in previous years," said Kreuzburg.

1 All forecasts are based on constant currencies

2 Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German release is the legally binding version.

Further information

Financial calendar

April 20, 2023: Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2023)

July 21, 2023: Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2023)

October 19, 2023: Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2023)

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company based in Goettingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

