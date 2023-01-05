Aubagne, January 1, 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

11,901 shares

€ 6,837,423.41

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,259

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,361

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,507 shares for € 56,282,984.47

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 174,847 shares for € 59,810,740.92

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

20,241 shares

€ 3,286,293.04

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,639

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,205

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 186,508 shares for € 64,215,074.25

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,628 shares for € 57,532,559.42

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros.

Buy side Sell side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR TOTAL 4,259 166,507 56,282,984.47 4,361 174,847 59,810,740.92 01/07/2022 28 711 210,185.82 26 1,500 448,695.00 04/07/2022 7 305 93,946.10 33 1,200 370,344.00 05/07/2022 6 363 115,513.86 42 2,000 640,140.00 06/07/2022 34 1,400 445,396.00 15 500 161,800.00 07/07/2022 35 1,600 524,704.00 38 1,600 529,648.00 08/07/2022 33 1,200 392,316.00 35 1,600 528,624.00 11/07/2022 13 600 201,300.00 18 1,200 404,316.00 12/07/2022 29 1,300 437,294.00 26 1,200 406,680.00 13/07/2022 39 1,500 502,605.00 19 1,000 337,700.00 14/07/2022 37 1,700 568,497.00 25 1,339 450,386.04 15/07/2022 12 700 232,603.00 33 1,300 435,994.00 18/07/2022 38 1,300 431,665.00 12 200 68,800.00 19/07/2022 25 900 290,646.00 33 1,400 460,614.00 20/07/2022 - - - 24 900 304,209.00 21/07/2022 14 405 135,670.95 90 2,900 1,026,600.00 22/07/2022 - - - 13 800 304,072.00 25/07/2022 53 1,756 640,975.12 2 100 37,100.00 26/07/2022 18 1,000 363,000.00 22 1,100 400,697.00 27/07/2022 10 500 181,900.00 37 1,500 551,220.00 28/07/2022 20 1,016 372,526.56 51 2,400 897,792.00 29/07/2022 - - - 32 1,400 537,698.00 01/08/2022 12 601 233,188.00 28 1,200 469,596.00 02/08/2022 37 1,400 539,700.00 32 1,400 542,906.00 03/08/2022 44 1,600 611,104.00 38 1,600 615,504.00 04/08/2022 14 700 269,199.00 19 817 315,582.59 05/08/2022 60 2,700 1,021,275.00 12 500 194,100.00 08/08/2022 22 1,100 409,596.00 29 1,100 412,401.00 09/08/2022 32 1,407 521,673.39 29 1,000 372,350.00 10/08/2022 57 1,377 499,066.11 53 2,900 1,076,393.00 11/08/2022 4 200 74,700.00 98 3,100 1,180,759.00 12/08/2022 32 1,500 572,925.00 28 1,400 536,606.00 15/08/2022 12 700 269,703.00 28 1,500 580,800.00 16/08/2022 29 1,500 574,695.00 45 2,000 772,800.00 17/08/2022 9 100 38,700.00 24 1,300 511,797.00 18/08/2022 9 700 276,598.00 24 1,000 397,700.00 19/08/2022 26 1,200 473,196.00 14 800 317,400.00 22/08/2022 69 1,800 694,188.00 5 391 151,309.18 23/08/2022 74 2,000 749,580.00 25 891 335,737.71 24/08/2022 31 700 259,490.00 40 2,079 783,387.99 25/08/2022 10 500 194,200.00 31 1,600 624,784.00 26/08/2022 51 2,400 922,896.00 16 1,000 388,400.00 29/08/2022 48 1,700 630,921.00 17 1,100 412,335.00 30/08/2022 37 1,000 368,580.00 26 1,200 445,896.00 31/08/2022 34 1,700 621,894.00 33 1,600 591,504.00 01/09/2022 42 1,731 626,223.87 28 1,500 546,465.00 02/09/2022 5 300 109,500.00 30 800 294,304.00 05/09/2022 35 900 326,259.00 19 1,100 401,401.00 06/09/2022 26 1,500 553,905.00 25 1,700 631,295.00 07/09/2022 61 1,500 551,595.00 31 1,600 591,504.00 08/09/2022 27 1,300 479,401.00 39 1,900 707,275.00 09/09/2022 12 525 200,224.50 37 1,700 650,947.00

Buy side Sell side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR TOTAL 4,259 166,507 56,282,984.47 4,361 174,847 59,810,740.92 12/09/2022 36 1,378 527,002.32 55 1,700 653,803.00 13/09/2022 61 2,497 957,050.16 25 1,200 469,596.00 14/09/2022 41 1,428 533,172.36 35 1,500 563,295.00 15/09/2022 60 1,900 706,097.00 20 1,000 376,300.00 16/09/2022 135 3,664 1,285,404.48 - - - 19/09/2022 15 400 133,000.00 - - - 20/09/2022 41 1,900 623,504.00 12 400 134,980.00 21/09/2022 31 1,000 321,500.00 39 1,515 490,420.65 22/09/2022 86 2,000 642,340.00 16 800 261,104.00 23/09/2022 31 1,500 462,705.00 48 1,816 563,559.28 26/09/2022 28 1,010 322,806.10 52 2,184 701,544.48 27/09/2022 52 2,090 655,131.40 70 1,300 413,595.00 28/09/2022 31 1,400 434,602.00 37 1,500 469,605.00 29/09/2022 40 1,300 400,361.00 33 1,200 371,124.00 30/09/2022 6 300 91,800.00 26 1,200 374,940.00 03/10/2022 40 1,100 343,893.00 60 2,100 666,498.00 04/10/2022 - - - 51 1,900 637,602.00 05/10/2022 47 1,800 627,102.00 50 2,000 702,000.00 06/10/2022 19 900 314,001.00 58 1,900 665,323.00 07/10/2022 53 2,200 756,910.00 12 700 242,900.00 10/10/2022 71 1,908 633,608.64 28 1,000 334,600.00 11/10/2022 58 2,000 651,000.00 56 2,200 720,896.00 12/10/2022 46 1,900 618,754.00 22 1,100 360,701.00 13/10/2022 50 1,900 603,991.00 56 2,300 738,990.00 14/10/2022 33 1,600 531,456.00 67 2,900 978,808.00 17/10/2022 23 1,100 367,796.00 37 2,000 678,300.00 18/10/2022 13 600 206,598.00 64 1,900 661,998.00 19/10/2022 134 5,889 1,833,540.15 - - - 20/10/2022 18 839 244,006.37 51 2,468 738,993.24 21/10/2022 44 1,700 500,497.00 25 1,400 417,802.00 24/10/2022 23 900 274,203.00 42 1,600 492,048.00 25/10/2022 14 600 182,898.00 37 1,905 589,807.05 26/10/2022 12 700 223,797.00 46 1,900 612,104.00 27/10/2022 42 1,400 453,306.00 27 900 292,797.00 28/10/2022 55 1,400 447,944.00 31 1,200 385,728.00 31/10/2022 11 600 193,098.00 13 400 129,920.00 01/11/2022 25 1,100 348,370.00 21 700 228,340.00 02/11/2022 4 200 62,700.00 17 800 255,600.00 03/11/2022 45 1,334 411,512.32 14 500 155,200.00 04/11/2022 13 619 189,178.78 14 600 186,300.00 07/11/2022 8 581 178,425.10 29 1,200 370,704.00 08/11/2022 9 500 153,890.00 71 2,100 664,398.00 09/11/2022 13 1,100 355,597.00 68 1,600 521,296.00 10/11/2022 39 1,300 417,365.00 71 2,400 785,616.00 11/11/2022 9 300 104,100.00 27 600 212,760.00 14/11/2022 24 1,166 413,335.34 42 1,600 569,696.00 15/11/2022 68 2,934 1,031,477.04 68 2,200 779,526.00 16/11/2022 59 2,100 721,098.00 9 500 175,800.00 17/11/2022 40 1,800 601,794.00 19 900 303,903.00 18/11/2022 38 1,400 459,704.00 54 1,822 601,096.02 21/11/2022 48 1,921 633,603.43 53 1,900 629,508.00