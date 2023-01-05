|
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech
05-Jan-2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST
Aubagne, January 1, 2023
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:
- 11,901 shares
- € 6,837,423.41
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,259
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,361
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,507 shares for € 56,282,984.47
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 174,847 shares for € 59,810,740.92
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 20,241 shares
- € 3,286,293.04
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,639
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,205
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 186,508 shares for € 64,215,074.25
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,628 shares for € 57,532,559.42
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|
|
Buy side
|
Sell side
|
|
Number of executions
|
Number of shares
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
Number of executions
|
Number of shares
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
TOTAL
|
4,259
|
166,507
|
56,282,984.47
|
4,361
|
174,847
|
59,810,740.92
|
01/07/2022
|
28
|
711
|
210,185.82
|
26
|
1,500
|
448,695.00
|
04/07/2022
|
7
|
305
|
93,946.10
|
33
|
1,200
|
370,344.00
|
05/07/2022
|
6
|
363
|
115,513.86
|
42
|
2,000
|
640,140.00
|
06/07/2022
|
34
|
1,400
|
445,396.00
|
15
|
500
|
161,800.00
|
07/07/2022
|
35
|
1,600
|
524,704.00
|
38
|
1,600
|
529,648.00
|
08/07/2022
|
33
|
1,200
|
392,316.00
|
35
|
1,600
|
528,624.00
|
11/07/2022
|
13
|
600
|
201,300.00
|
18
|
1,200
|
404,316.00
|
12/07/2022
|
29
|
1,300
|
437,294.00
|
26
|
1,200
|
406,680.00
|
13/07/2022
|
39
|
1,500
|
502,605.00
|
19
|
1,000
|
337,700.00
|
14/07/2022
|
37
|
1,700
|
568,497.00
|
25
|
1,339
|
450,386.04
|
15/07/2022
|
12
|
700
|
232,603.00
|
33
|
1,300
|
435,994.00
|
18/07/2022
|
38
|
1,300
|
431,665.00
|
12
|
200
|
68,800.00
|
19/07/2022
|
25
|
900
|
290,646.00
|
33
|
1,400
|
460,614.00
|
20/07/2022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
900
|
304,209.00
|
21/07/2022
|
14
|
405
|
135,670.95
|
90
|
2,900
|
1,026,600.00
|
22/07/2022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
800
|
304,072.00
|
25/07/2022
|
53
|
1,756
|
640,975.12
|
2
|
100
|
37,100.00
|
26/07/2022
|
18
|
1,000
|
363,000.00
|
22
|
1,100
|
400,697.00
|
27/07/2022
|
10
|
500
|
181,900.00
|
37
|
1,500
|
551,220.00
|
28/07/2022
|
20
|
1,016
|
372,526.56
|
51
|
2,400
|
897,792.00
|
29/07/2022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
32
|
1,400
|
537,698.00
|
01/08/2022
|
12
|
601
|
233,188.00
|
28
|
1,200
|
469,596.00
|
02/08/2022
|
37
|
1,400
|
539,700.00
|
32
|
1,400
|
542,906.00
|
03/08/2022
|
44
|
1,600
|
611,104.00
|
38
|
1,600
|
615,504.00
|
04/08/2022
|
14
|
700
|
269,199.00
|
19
|
817
|
315,582.59
|
05/08/2022
|
60
|
2,700
|
1,021,275.00
|
12
|
500
|
194,100.00
|
08/08/2022
|
22
|
1,100
|
409,596.00
|
29
|
1,100
|
412,401.00
|
09/08/2022
|
32
|
1,407
|
521,673.39
|
29
|
1,000
|
372,350.00
|
10/08/2022
|
57
|
1,377
|
499,066.11
|
53
|
2,900
|
1,076,393.00
|
11/08/2022
|
4
|
200
|
74,700.00
|
98
|
3,100
|
1,180,759.00
|
12/08/2022
|
32
|
1,500
|
572,925.00
|
28
|
1,400
|
536,606.00
|
15/08/2022
|
12
|
700
|
269,703.00
|
28
|
1,500
|
580,800.00
|
16/08/2022
|
29
|
1,500
|
574,695.00
|
45
|
2,000
|
772,800.00
|
17/08/2022
|
9
|
100
|
38,700.00
|
24
|
1,300
|
511,797.00
|
18/08/2022
|
9
|
700
|
276,598.00
|
24
|
1,000
|
397,700.00
|
19/08/2022
|
26
|
1,200
|
473,196.00
|
14
|
800
|
317,400.00
|
22/08/2022
|
69
|
1,800
|
694,188.00
|
5
|
391
|
151,309.18
|
23/08/2022
|
74
|
2,000
|
749,580.00
|
25
|
891
|
335,737.71
|
24/08/2022
|
31
|
700
|
259,490.00
|
40
|
2,079
|
783,387.99
|
25/08/2022
|
10
|
500
|
194,200.00
|
31
|
1,600
|
624,784.00
|
26/08/2022
|
51
|
2,400
|
922,896.00
|
16
|
1,000
|
388,400.00
|
29/08/2022
|
48
|
1,700
|
630,921.00
|
17
|
1,100
|
412,335.00
|
30/08/2022
|
37
|
1,000
|
368,580.00
|
26
|
1,200
|
445,896.00
|
31/08/2022
|
34
|
1,700
|
621,894.00
|
33
|
1,600
|
591,504.00
|
01/09/2022
|
42
|
1,731
|
626,223.87
|
28
|
1,500
|
546,465.00
|
02/09/2022
|
5
|
300
|
109,500.00
|
30
|
800
|
294,304.00
|
05/09/2022
|
35
|
900
|
326,259.00
|
19
|
1,100
|
401,401.00
|
06/09/2022
|
26
|
1,500
|
553,905.00
|
25
|
1,700
|
631,295.00
|
07/09/2022
|
61
|
1,500
|
551,595.00
|
31
|
1,600
|
591,504.00
|
08/09/2022
|
27
|
1,300
|
479,401.00
|
39
|
1,900
|
707,275.00
|
09/09/2022
|
12
|
525
|
200,224.50
|
37
|
1,700
|
650,947.00
|
|
Buy side
|
Sell side
|
|
Number of executions
|
Number of shares
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
Number of executions
|
Number of shares
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
TOTAL
|
4,259
|
166,507
|
56,282,984.47
|
4,361
|
174,847
|
59,810,740.92
|
12/09/2022
|
36
|
1,378
|
527,002.32
|
55
|
1,700
|
653,803.00
|
13/09/2022
|
61
|
2,497
|
957,050.16
|
25
|
1,200
|
469,596.00
|
14/09/2022
|
41
|
1,428
|
533,172.36
|
35
|
1,500
|
563,295.00
|
15/09/2022
|
60
|
1,900
|
706,097.00
|
20
|
1,000
|
376,300.00
|
16/09/2022
|
135
|
3,664
|
1,285,404.48
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19/09/2022
|
15
|
400
|
133,000.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20/09/2022
|
41
|
1,900
|
623,504.00
|
12
|
400
|
134,980.00
|
21/09/2022
|
31
|
1,000
|
321,500.00
|
39
|
1,515
|
490,420.65
|
22/09/2022
|
86
|
2,000
|
642,340.00
|
16
|
800
|
261,104.00
|
23/09/2022
|
31
|
1,500
|
462,705.00
|
48
|
1,816
|
563,559.28
|
26/09/2022
|
28
|
1,010
|
322,806.10
|
52
|
2,184
|
701,544.48
|
27/09/2022
|
52
|
2,090
|
655,131.40
|
70
|
1,300
|
413,595.00
|
28/09/2022
|
31
|
1,400
|
434,602.00
|
37
|
1,500
|
469,605.00
|
29/09/2022
|
40
|
1,300
|
400,361.00
|
33
|
1,200
|
371,124.00
|
30/09/2022
|
6
|
300
|
91,800.00
|
26
|
1,200
|
374,940.00
|
03/10/2022
|
40
|
1,100
|
343,893.00
|
60
|
2,100
|
666,498.00
|
04/10/2022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
51
|
1,900
|
637,602.00
|
05/10/2022
|
47
|
1,800
|
627,102.00
|
50
|
2,000
|
702,000.00
|
06/10/2022
|
19
|
900
|
314,001.00
|
58
|
1,900
|
665,323.00
|
07/10/2022
|
53
|
2,200
|
756,910.00
|
12
|
700
|
242,900.00
|
10/10/2022
|
71
|
1,908
|
633,608.64
|
28
|
1,000
|
334,600.00
|
11/10/2022
|
58
|
2,000
|
651,000.00
|
56
|
2,200
|
720,896.00
|
12/10/2022
|
46
|
1,900
|
618,754.00
|
22
|
1,100
|
360,701.00
|
13/10/2022
|
50
|
1,900
|
603,991.00
|
56
|
2,300
|
738,990.00
|
14/10/2022
|
33
|
1,600
|
531,456.00
|
67
|
2,900
|
978,808.00
|
17/10/2022
|
23
|
1,100
|
367,796.00
|
37
|
2,000
|
678,300.00
|
18/10/2022
|
13
|
600
|
206,598.00
|
64
|
1,900
|
661,998.00
|
19/10/2022
|
134
|
5,889
|
1,833,540.15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20/10/2022
|
18
|
839
|
244,006.37
|
51
|
2,468
|
738,993.24
|
21/10/2022
|
44
|
1,700
|
500,497.00
|
25
|
1,400
|
417,802.00
|
24/10/2022
|
23
|
900
|
274,203.00
|
42
|
1,600
|
492,048.00
|
25/10/2022
|
14
|
600
|
182,898.00
|
37
|
1,905
|
589,807.05
|
26/10/2022
|
12
|
700
|
223,797.00
|
46
|
1,900
|
612,104.00
|
27/10/2022
|
42
|
1,400
|
453,306.00
|
27
|
900
|
292,797.00
|
28/10/2022
|
55
|
1,400
|
447,944.00
|
31
|
1,200
|
385,728.00
|
31/10/2022
|
11
|
600
|
193,098.00
|
13
|
400
|
129,920.00
|
01/11/2022
|
25
|
1,100
|
348,370.00
|
21
|
700
|
228,340.00
|
02/11/2022
|
4
|
200
|
62,700.00
|
17
|
800
|
255,600.00
|
03/11/2022
|
45
|
1,334
|
411,512.32
|
14
|
500
|
155,200.00
|
04/11/2022
|
13
|
619
|
189,178.78
|
14
|
600
|
186,300.00
|
07/11/2022
|
8
|
581
|
178,425.10
|
29
|
1,200
|
370,704.00
|
08/11/2022
|
9
|
500
|
153,890.00
|
71
|
2,100
|
664,398.00
|
09/11/2022
|
13
|
1,100
|
355,597.00
|
68
|
1,600
|
521,296.00
|
10/11/2022
|
39
|
1,300
|
417,365.00
|
71
|
2,400
|
785,616.00
|
11/11/2022
|
9
|
300
|
104,100.00
|
27
|
600
|
212,760.00
|
14/11/2022
|
24
|
1,166
|
413,335.34
|
42
|
1,600
|
569,696.00
|
15/11/2022
|
68
|
2,934
|
1,031,477.04
|
68
|
2,200
|
779,526.00
|
16/11/2022
|
59
|
2,100
|
721,098.00
|
9
|
500
|
175,800.00
|
17/11/2022
|
40
|
1,800
|
601,794.00
|
19
|
900
|
303,903.00
|
18/11/2022
|
38
|
1,400
|
459,704.00
|
54
|
1,822
|
601,096.02
|
21/11/2022
|
48
|
1,921
|
633,603.43
|
53
|
1,900
|
629,508.00
|
|
Buy side
|
Sell side
|
|
Number of executions
|
Number of shares
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
Number of executions
|
Number of shares
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
TOTAL
|
4,259
|
166,507
|
56,282,984.47
|
4,361
|
174,847
|
59,810,740.92
|
22/11/2022
|
46
|
1,679
|
544,583.65
|
28
|
1,400
|
455,798.00
|
23/11/2022
|
36
|
1,338
|
434,582.40
|
32
|
1,400
|
457,380.00
|
24/11/2022
|
9
|
662
|
218,413.66
|
46
|
1,300
|
432,406.00
|
25/11/2022
|
33
|
1,600
|
537,808.00
|
55
|
1,900
|
641,098.00
|
28/11/2022
|
63
|
2,700
|
907,308.00
|
62
|
1,744
|
589,158.08
|
29/11/2022
|
52
|
2,200
|
713,878.00
|
6
|
500
|
163,700.00
|
30/11/2022
|
19
|
800
|
256,904.00
|
39
|
1,620
|
522,822.60
|
01/12/2022
|
1
|
100
|
33,500.00
|
70
|
2,356
|
794,184.04
|
02/12/2022
|
20
|
900
|
304,497.00
|
17
|
793
|
270,912.59
|
05/12/2022
|
10
|
600
|
202,182.00
|
18
|
507
|
171,589.08
|
06/12/2022
|
51
|
2,000
|
661,340.00
|
18
|
700
|
233,597.00
|
07/12/2022
|
73
|
1,600
|
516,208.00
|
22
|
900
|
291,204.00
|
08/12/2022
|
30
|
1,700
|
531,794.00
|
33
|
1,500
|
474,105.00
|
09/12/2022
|
34
|
1,500
|
475,995.00
|
40
|
1,700
|
544,595.00
|
12/12/2022
|
25
|
1,100
|
346,995.00
|
48
|
1,500
|
475,395.00
|
13/12/2022
|
19
|
800
|
253,160.00
|
56
|
2,200
|
709,896.00
|
14/12/2022
|
29
|
1,100
|
358,699.00
|
52
|
1,200
|
393,024.00
|
15/12/2022
|
49
|
2,500
|
801,225.00
|
20
|
800
|
258,120.00
|
16/12/2022
|
50
|
2,130
|
654,059.10
|
9
|
500
|
153,940.00
|
19/12/2022
|
45
|
2,000
|
601,340.00
|
33
|
1,216
|
368,606.08
|
20/12/2022
|
33
|
1,300
|
383,396.00
|
20
|
1,100
|
325,952.00
|
21/12/2022
|
24
|
1,200
|
356,400.00
|
51
|
1,587
|
473,227.53
|
22/12/2022
|
29
|
1,500
|
452,745.00
|
28
|
1,297
|
393,989.69
|
23/12/2022
|
45
|
1,900
|
568,537.00
|
36
|
1,700
|
511,003.00
|
27/12/2022
|
24
|
1,100
|
331,903.00
|
35
|
1,100
|
333,718.00
|
28/12/2022
|
11
|
743
|
223,442.39
|
22
|
1,000
|
301,800.00
|
29/12/2022
|
19
|
600
|
181,842.00
|
52
|
1,700
|
520,047.00
|
30/12/2022
|
26
|
1,400
|
428,302.00
|
6
|
200
|
61,680.00
