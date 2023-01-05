Advanced search
    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
05:38 2023-01-05 am EST
302.80 EUR   +0.50%
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

01/05/2023 | 05:22am EST
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

05-Jan-2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Aubagne, January 1, 2023

 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

 

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

 

  • 11,901 shares
  • € 6,837,423.41
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,259
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,361
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,507 shares for € 56,282,984.47
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 174,847 shares for € 59,810,740.92

 

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

 

  • 20,241 shares
  • € 3,286,293.04
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,639
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,205
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 186,508 shares for € 64,215,074.25
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,628 shares for € 57,532,559.42

 

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

 

  • 0 shares
  • € 10,000,000.00

 

 

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

 

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros.

 

Contact

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.6035

Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com

 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Z.I. Les Paluds

Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051

13781 Aubagne Cedex, France

Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00

Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19

www.sartorius.com

 

 

 

 

Buy side

Sell side

 

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

TOTAL

4,259

166,507

56,282,984.47

4,361

174,847

59,810,740.92

01/07/2022

28

711

210,185.82

26

1,500

448,695.00

04/07/2022

7

305

93,946.10

33

1,200

370,344.00

05/07/2022

6

363

115,513.86

42

2,000

640,140.00

06/07/2022

34

1,400

445,396.00

15

500

161,800.00

07/07/2022

35

1,600

524,704.00

38

1,600

529,648.00

08/07/2022

33

1,200

392,316.00

35

1,600

528,624.00

11/07/2022

13

600

201,300.00

18

1,200

404,316.00

12/07/2022

29

1,300

437,294.00

26

1,200

406,680.00

13/07/2022

39

1,500

502,605.00

19

1,000

337,700.00

14/07/2022

37

1,700

568,497.00

25

1,339

450,386.04

15/07/2022

12

700

232,603.00

33

1,300

435,994.00

18/07/2022

38

1,300

431,665.00

12

200

68,800.00

19/07/2022

25

900

290,646.00

33

1,400

460,614.00

20/07/2022

-

-

-

24

900

304,209.00

21/07/2022

14

405

135,670.95

90

2,900

1,026,600.00

22/07/2022

-

-

-

13

800

304,072.00

25/07/2022

53

1,756

640,975.12

2

100

37,100.00

26/07/2022

18

1,000

363,000.00

22

1,100

400,697.00

27/07/2022

10

500

181,900.00

37

1,500

551,220.00

28/07/2022

20

1,016

372,526.56

51

2,400

897,792.00

29/07/2022

-

-

-

32

1,400

537,698.00

01/08/2022

12

601

233,188.00

28

1,200

469,596.00

02/08/2022

37

1,400

539,700.00

32

1,400

542,906.00

03/08/2022

44

1,600

611,104.00

38

1,600

615,504.00

04/08/2022

14

700

269,199.00

19

817

315,582.59

05/08/2022

60

2,700

1,021,275.00

12

500

194,100.00

08/08/2022

22

1,100

409,596.00

29

1,100

412,401.00

09/08/2022

32

1,407

521,673.39

29

1,000

372,350.00

10/08/2022

57

1,377

499,066.11

53

2,900

1,076,393.00

11/08/2022

4

200

74,700.00

98

3,100

1,180,759.00

12/08/2022

32

1,500

572,925.00

28

1,400

536,606.00

15/08/2022

12

700

269,703.00

28

1,500

580,800.00

16/08/2022

29

1,500

574,695.00

45

2,000

772,800.00

17/08/2022

9

100

38,700.00

24

1,300

511,797.00

18/08/2022

9

700

276,598.00

24

1,000

397,700.00

19/08/2022

26

1,200

473,196.00

14

800

317,400.00

22/08/2022

69

1,800

694,188.00

5

391

151,309.18

23/08/2022

74

2,000

749,580.00

25

891

335,737.71

24/08/2022

31

700

259,490.00

40

2,079

783,387.99

25/08/2022

10

500

194,200.00

31

1,600

624,784.00

26/08/2022

51

2,400

922,896.00

16

1,000

388,400.00

29/08/2022

48

1,700

630,921.00

17

1,100

412,335.00

30/08/2022

37

1,000

368,580.00

26

1,200

445,896.00

31/08/2022

34

1,700

621,894.00

33

1,600

591,504.00

01/09/2022

42

1,731

626,223.87

28

1,500

546,465.00

02/09/2022

5

300

109,500.00

30

800

294,304.00

05/09/2022

35

900

326,259.00

19

1,100

401,401.00

06/09/2022

26

1,500

553,905.00

25

1,700

631,295.00

07/09/2022

61

1,500

551,595.00

31

1,600

591,504.00

08/09/2022

27

1,300

479,401.00

39

1,900

707,275.00

09/09/2022

12

525

200,224.50

37

1,700

650,947.00

 

 

 

 

Buy side

Sell side

 

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

TOTAL

4,259

166,507

56,282,984.47

4,361

174,847

59,810,740.92

12/09/2022

36

1,378

527,002.32

55

1,700

653,803.00

13/09/2022

61

2,497

957,050.16

25

1,200

469,596.00

14/09/2022

41

1,428

533,172.36

35

1,500

563,295.00

15/09/2022

60

1,900

706,097.00

20

1,000

376,300.00

16/09/2022

135

3,664

1,285,404.48

-

-

-

19/09/2022

15

400

133,000.00

-

-

-

20/09/2022

41

1,900

623,504.00

12

400

134,980.00

21/09/2022

31

1,000

321,500.00

39

1,515

490,420.65

22/09/2022

86

2,000

642,340.00

16

800

261,104.00

23/09/2022

31

1,500

462,705.00

48

1,816

563,559.28

26/09/2022

28

1,010

322,806.10

52

2,184

701,544.48

27/09/2022

52

2,090

655,131.40

70

1,300

413,595.00

28/09/2022

31

1,400

434,602.00

37

1,500

469,605.00

29/09/2022

40

1,300

400,361.00

33

1,200

371,124.00

30/09/2022

6

300

91,800.00

26

1,200

374,940.00

03/10/2022

40

1,100

343,893.00

60

2,100

666,498.00

04/10/2022

-

-

-

51

1,900

637,602.00

05/10/2022

47

1,800

627,102.00

50

2,000

702,000.00

06/10/2022

19

900

314,001.00

58

1,900

665,323.00

07/10/2022

53

2,200

756,910.00

12

700

242,900.00

10/10/2022

71

1,908

633,608.64

28

1,000

334,600.00

11/10/2022

58

2,000

651,000.00

56

2,200

720,896.00

12/10/2022

46

1,900

618,754.00

22

1,100

360,701.00

13/10/2022

50

1,900

603,991.00

56

2,300

738,990.00

14/10/2022

33

1,600

531,456.00

67

2,900

978,808.00

17/10/2022

23

1,100

367,796.00

37

2,000

678,300.00

18/10/2022

13

600

206,598.00

64

1,900

661,998.00

19/10/2022

134

5,889

1,833,540.15

-

-

-

20/10/2022

18

839

244,006.37

51

2,468

738,993.24

21/10/2022

44

1,700

500,497.00

25

1,400

417,802.00

24/10/2022

23

900

274,203.00

42

1,600

492,048.00

25/10/2022

14

600

182,898.00

37

1,905

589,807.05

26/10/2022

12

700

223,797.00

46

1,900

612,104.00

27/10/2022

42

1,400

453,306.00

27

900

292,797.00

28/10/2022

55

1,400

447,944.00

31

1,200

385,728.00

31/10/2022

11

600

193,098.00

13

400

129,920.00

01/11/2022

25

1,100

348,370.00

21

700

228,340.00

02/11/2022

4

200

62,700.00

17

800

255,600.00

03/11/2022

45

1,334

411,512.32

14

500

155,200.00

04/11/2022

13

619

189,178.78

14

600

186,300.00

07/11/2022

8

581

178,425.10

29

1,200

370,704.00

08/11/2022

9

500

153,890.00

71

2,100

664,398.00

09/11/2022

13

1,100

355,597.00

68

1,600

521,296.00

10/11/2022

39

1,300

417,365.00

71

2,400

785,616.00

11/11/2022

9

300

104,100.00

27

600

212,760.00

14/11/2022

24

1,166

413,335.34

42

1,600

569,696.00

15/11/2022

68

2,934

1,031,477.04

68

2,200

779,526.00

16/11/2022

59

2,100

721,098.00

9

500

175,800.00

17/11/2022

40

1,800

601,794.00

19

900

303,903.00

18/11/2022

38

1,400

459,704.00

54

1,822

601,096.02

21/11/2022

48

1,921

633,603.43

53

1,900

629,508.00

 

 

 

 

Buy side

Sell side

 

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

TOTAL

4,259

166,507

56,282,984.47

4,361

174,847

59,810,740.92

22/11/2022

46

1,679

544,583.65

28

1,400

455,798.00

23/11/2022

36

1,338

434,582.40

32

1,400

457,380.00

24/11/2022

9

662

218,413.66

46

1,300

432,406.00

25/11/2022

33

1,600

537,808.00

55

1,900

641,098.00

28/11/2022

63

2,700

907,308.00

62

1,744

589,158.08

29/11/2022

52

2,200

713,878.00

6

500

163,700.00

30/11/2022

19

800

256,904.00

39

1,620

522,822.60

01/12/2022

1

100

33,500.00

70

2,356

794,184.04

02/12/2022

20

900

304,497.00

17

793

270,912.59

05/12/2022

10

600

202,182.00

18

507

171,589.08

06/12/2022

51

2,000

661,340.00

18

700

233,597.00

07/12/2022

73

1,600

516,208.00

22

900

291,204.00

08/12/2022

30

1,700

531,794.00

33

1,500

474,105.00

09/12/2022

34

1,500

475,995.00

40

1,700

544,595.00

12/12/2022

25

1,100

346,995.00

48

1,500

475,395.00

13/12/2022

19

800

253,160.00

56

2,200

709,896.00

14/12/2022

29

1,100

358,699.00

52

1,200

393,024.00

15/12/2022

49

2,500

801,225.00

20

800

258,120.00

16/12/2022

50

2,130

654,059.10

9

500

153,940.00

19/12/2022

45

2,000

601,340.00

33

1,216

368,606.08

20/12/2022

33

1,300

383,396.00

20

1,100

325,952.00

21/12/2022

24

1,200

356,400.00

51

1,587

473,227.53

22/12/2022

29

1,500

452,745.00

28

1,297

393,989.69

23/12/2022

45

1,900

568,537.00

36

1,700

511,003.00

27/12/2022

24

1,100

331,903.00

35

1,100

333,718.00

28/12/2022

11

743

223,442.39

22

1,000

301,800.00

29/12/2022

19

600

181,842.00

52

1,700

520,047.00

30/12/2022

26

1,400

428,302.00

6

200

61,680.00

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Language: English
Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com
Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
Euronext Ticker: DIM
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract
EQS News ID: 1527971
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1527971  05-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
