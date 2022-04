Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 3 472 M 3 769 M 3 769 M Net income 2022 811 M 881 M 881 M Net Debt 2022 522 M 566 M 566 M P/E ratio 2022 38,2x Yield 2022 0,53% Capitalization 31 792 M 34 519 M 34 519 M EV / Sales 2022 9,31x EV / Sales 2023 8,61x Nbr of Employees 11 400 Free-Float 26,2% Chart SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 344,90 € Average target price 454,80 € Spread / Average Target 31,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director Susan Dexter Independent Non-Executive Director Pascale Boissel Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH -28.50% 34 519 ABBOTT LABORATORIES -12.34% 217 561 MEDTRONIC PLC 9.32% 151 715 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 7.78% 75 433 DEXCOM, INC. -12.02% 46 356 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. -9.16% 39 239