SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
Today at 01:07 am
Jefferies increases his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is unchanged at EUR 310.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:11 2023-09-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|259.50 EUR
|-1.29%
|+1.09%
|-14.21%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-14.21%
|25 623 M $
|-7.60%
|24 618 M $
|+33.31%
|23 903 M $
|+74.79%
|28 213 M $
|+21.09%
|22 091 M $
|+16.60%
|22 038 M $
|+71.52%
|29 816 M $
|-23.50%
|19 745 M $
|+4.32%
|34 722 M $
|-0.19%
|14 228 M $