Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Annual Report 2022

Key Figures All figures are stated in millions of € according 2022 Δ in % 2021 2020 2019 2018 to IFRS, unless otherwise specified Order intake, sales revenue and earnings Order intake 3,314.8 -9.5 3,664.4 2,381.0 1,543.5 1,307.3 Sales revenue 3,492.7 21.0 2,887.0 1,910.1 1,440.6 1,212.2 Underlying EBITDA1, 2 1,221.4 18.2 1,033.4 604.7 421.5 342.4 Underlying EBITDA1, 2 as % of sales revenue 35.0 -0.8pp 35.8 31.7 29.3 28.2 Net profit after non-controlling interest 876.1 111.4 414.4 335.9 234.5 208.1 Underlying net profit after non-controlling interest3 796.6 15.8 687.8 383.8 263.0 219.3 Research and development costs 132.4 19.9 110.5 84.5 79.2 60.6 Financial data per share Earnings per share (in €) 9.51 111.4 4.50 3.64 2.54 2.26 Earnings per share (in €)3 8.64 15.8 7.46 4.16 2.85 2.38 Dividend per share (in €) 1.444 14.3 1.26 0.68 0.34 0.57 Balance sheet Balance sheet total 5,065.4 28.2 3,951.1 2,856.7 1,845.4 1,571.5 Equity 2,514.2 45.1 1,733.2 1,461.0 1,188.9 1,044.9 Equity ratio (in %) 49.6 5.7pp 43.9 51.1 64.4 66.5 Financials Capital expenditures as % of sales revenue 12.3 1.1pp 11.2 8.3 9.4 14.6 Depreciation and amortization 179.9 27.1 141.5 100.3 72.8 60.9 Cash flow from operating activities5 612.3 -12.8 701.9 416.9 310.1 227.3 Net debt6 1,028.6 155.9 401.9 527.3 110.4 125.7 Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA1, 2, 7 0.8 0.4pp 0.4 0.8 0.3 0.4 Total number of employees as of December 31 11,934 14.7 10,409 7,566 6,223 5,637 1 Adjusted for extraordinary items 2 For more information on EBITDA, net profit and the underlying presentation, please refer to the Group Business Development chapter and to the Glossary. Adjusted for extraordinary items, amortization acc. to IFRS 3 and fair value adjustments of hedging instruments, as well as the corresponding tax effects for each of these items. Amount suggested by the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) and subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

5 Interest received are reported under cash flows from operating activities since fiscal 2022. The prior year figure was restated accordingly.

6 Net debt excludes the liability for the remaining purchase price for acquisitions; 2022: €245.1 million, 2021: €518.7 million, 2020: €127.8 million, 2019: €72.5 million, 2018: €8.7 million

7 EBITDA includes underlying pro forma EBITDA contributed by acquisitions for this period Sartorius Stedim Biotech Share in Comparison to the CAC Large 60 (indexed) 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 2018 Sartorius Stedim Biotech CAC Large 60 2022

25+ >11,900 ~20% ~90% +13.5pp ~€27.9bn Sites in more than 25 countries, headquartered in Aubagne, France Employees Sales CAGR 2012-2022 Sales share with life science customers Change in underlying EBITDA margin 2012-2022 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. market capitalization; listed on the CAC Large 60 Sales growth in constant currencies; underlying = excluding extraordinary items Strong Presence in All Major Biopharma Markets 36% 20% 26% 14% Americas Asia | Pacific Sales revenue 38% 66% EMEA Employees

Innovative Solutions for Better Medications With its pioneering spirit and a profound understanding of customer requirements, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has evolved into a key partner for biopharmaceutical research and the industry. Our goal is to make complex and expensive development of biotech medicines and their production safer and more efficient. We cover the entire value-added chain of the biopharmaceutical industry and help with our products and services to ensure that novel therapies and vaccines reach the market faster and are accessible to more people worldwide. See page 18, Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group at a glance Mission At Sartorius Stedim Biotech, we empower engineers to simplify and accelerate pro­ gress in bioprocessing. In this way, we enable new and better pharmaceuticals to be manufactured and help keep medications affordable. Vision We are a magnet and dynamic platform for pioneers and leading experts in our field.We bring creative minds together for a common goal: technological breakthroughs that lead to better health for more people.