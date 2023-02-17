Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sartorius Stedim Biotech
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:24:13 2023-02-17 am EST
328.20 EUR   -1.74%
02:56aSartorius Stedim Biotech : Annual Report 2022
PU
02:51aLaboratory equipment supplier Sartorius: profit to more than double in 2022
DP
02:44aSartorius Stedim Biotech Sa : Information on Document Availability
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Annual Report 2022

02/17/2023 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key Figures

All figures are stated in millions of € according

2022

Δ in %

2021

2020

2019

2018

to IFRS, unless otherwise specified

Order intake, sales revenue and earnings

Order intake

3,314.8

-9.5

3,664.4

2,381.0

1,543.5

1,307.3

Sales revenue

3,492.7

21.0

2,887.0

1,910.1

1,440.6

1,212.2

Underlying EBITDA1, 2

1,221.4

18.2

1,033.4

604.7

421.5

342.4

Underlying EBITDA1, 2 as % of sales revenue

35.0

-0.8pp

35.8

31.7

29.3

28.2

Net profit after non-controlling interest

876.1

111.4

414.4

335.9

234.5

208.1

Underlying net profit after non-controlling interest3

796.6

15.8

687.8

383.8

263.0

219.3

Research and development costs

132.4

19.9

110.5

84.5

79.2

60.6

Financial data per share

Earnings per share (in €)

9.51

111.4

4.50

3.64

2.54

2.26

Earnings per share (in €)3

8.64

15.8

7.46

4.16

2.85

2.38

Dividend per share (in €)

1.444

14.3

1.26

0.68

0.34

0.57

Balance sheet

Balance sheet total

5,065.4

28.2

3,951.1

2,856.7

1,845.4

1,571.5

Equity

2,514.2

45.1

1,733.2

1,461.0

1,188.9

1,044.9

Equity ratio (in %)

49.6

5.7pp

43.9

51.1

64.4

66.5

Financials

Capital expenditures as % of sales revenue

12.3

1.1pp

11.2

8.3

9.4

14.6

Depreciation and amortization

179.9

27.1

141.5

100.3

72.8

60.9

Cash flow from operating activities5

612.3

-12.8

701.9

416.9

310.1

227.3

Net debt6

1,028.6

155.9

401.9

527.3

110.4

125.7

Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA1, 2, 7

0.8

0.4pp

0.4

0.8

0.3

0.4

Total number of employees as of December 31

11,934

14.7

10,409

7,566

6,223

5,637

1 Adjusted for extraordinary items

2 For more information on EBITDA, net profit and the underlying presentation, please refer to the Group Business Development chapter and to the Glossary.

  • Adjusted for extraordinary items, amortization acc. to IFRS 3 and fair value adjustments of hedging instruments, as well as the corresponding tax effects for each of these items.
  • Amount suggested by the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) and subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
    5 Interest received are reported under cash flows from operating activities since fiscal 2022. The prior year figure was restated accordingly.
    6 Net debt excludes the liability for the remaining purchase price for acquisitions; 2022: €245.1 million, 2021: €518.7 million, 2020: €127.8 million, 2019: €72.5 million, 2018: €8.7 million
    7 EBITDA includes underlying pro forma EBITDA contributed by acquisitions for this period

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Share in Comparison to the CAC Large 60 (indexed)

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2018

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

CAC Large 60

2022

25+

>11,900

~20%

~90%

+13.5pp

~€27.9bn

Sites in more than 25 countries, headquartered in Aubagne, France

Employees

Sales CAGR 2012-2022

Sales share with life science customers

Change in underlying EBITDA margin 2012-2022

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. market capitalization; listed on the CAC Large 60

Sales growth in constant currencies; underlying = excluding extraordinary items

Strong Presence in All Major Biopharma Markets

36%

20%

26%

14%

Americas

Asia | Pacific

Sales revenue

38%

66%

EMEA

Employees

Innovative Solutions for Better Medications

With its pioneering spirit and a profound understanding of customer requirements, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has evolved into a key partner for biopharmaceutical research and the industry. Our goal is to make complex and expensive development of biotech medicines and their production safer and more efficient. We cover the entire value-added chain of the biopharmaceutical industry and help with our products and services to ensure that novel therapies and vaccines reach the market faster and are accessible to more people worldwide.

See page 18, Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group at a glance

Mission

At Sartorius Stedim Biotech, we empower engineers to simplify and accelerate pro­ gress in bioprocessing. In this way, we enable new and better pharmaceuticals to be manufactured and help keep medications affordable.

Vision

We are a magnet and dynamic platform for pioneers and leading experts in our field.We bring creative minds together for a common goal: technological breakthroughs that lead to better health for more people.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Universal Registration Document 2022 5

Universal Registration Document 2022

This Universal Registration Document has been filed on February 16, 2023, with the AMF, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129, the following information is incorporated by reference in the present Universal Registration Document:

  • The year 2021 consolidated financial statements of Sartorius Stedim Biotech prepared using IFRS as adopted by the European Union and the report of the statutory auditors relating to these statements, and the Group 2021 management report appearing on pages 119 to 180 and 17 to 70, respectively, of the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on February 16, 2022, under the number D.22-0039.
  • The year 2020 consolidated financial statements of Sartorius Stedim Biotech prepared using IFRS as adopted by the European Union and the report of the statutory auditors relating to these statements, and the Group 2020 management report appearing on pages 125 to 191 and 18 to 72, respectively, of the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on February 17, 2021, under the number D.21-0060.

The sections of these documents not incorporated by reference either are not of interest to an investor, or are covered in another part of this Universal Registration Document.

Copies of the present Universal Registration Document can be obtained from the following:

  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Z.I. Les Paluds - Avenue de Jouques CS 91051-13781 Aubagne Cedex
  • Group website: www.sartorius.com
  • Autorité des Marchés Financiers website: www.amf-france.org

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 07:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
02:56aSartorius Stedim Biotech : Annual Report 2022
PU
02:51aLaboratory equipment supplier Sartorius: profit to ..
DP
02:44aSartorius Stedim Biotech Sa : Information on Document Availability
EQ
02/10Sartorius Stedim Biotech : The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 1...
PU
02/08Sartorius Stedim Biotech Board Proposes Higher Dividend For FY22
MT
02/08Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to prop..
PU
02/08Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sa : Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to p..
EQ
01/26Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26..
CI
01/26Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Conference Call Preliminary FY|2022 Presentation
PU
01/26Sartorius tops DAX after good medium-term forecast
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 500 M 3 736 M 3 736 M
Net income 2022 846 M 903 M 903 M
Net Debt 2022 407 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 30 787 M 32 864 M 32 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,91x
EV / Sales 2023 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 409
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Duration : Period :
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 334,00 €
Average target price 395,91 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development
Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Dexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Pascale Boissel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH10.41%32 864
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-3.38%187 051
MEDTRONIC PLC8.71%112 387
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.86%69 144
DEXCOM, INC.6.12%46 435
HOYA CORPORATION7.44%36 232