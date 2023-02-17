Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Annual Report 2022

Underlying net profit after non-controlling interest3
796.6
15.8
687.8
383.8
263.0
219.3
Research and development costs
132.4
19.9
110.5
84.5
79.2
60.6
Financial data per share
Earnings per share (in €)
9.51
111.4
4.50
3.64
2.54
2.26
Earnings per share (in €)3
8.64
15.8
7.46
4.16
2.85
2.38
Dividend per share (in €)
1.444
14.3
1.26
0.68
0.34
0.57
Balance sheet
Balance sheet total
5,065.4
28.2
3,951.1
2,856.7
1,845.4
1,571.5
Equity
2,514.2
45.1
1,733.2
1,461.0
1,188.9
1,044.9
Equity ratio (in %)
49.6
5.7pp
43.9
51.1
64.4
66.5
Financials
Capital expenditures as % of sales revenue
12.3
1.1pp
11.2
8.3
9.4
14.6
Depreciation and amortization
179.9
27.1
141.5
100.3
72.8
60.9
Cash flow from operating activities5
612.3
-12.8
701.9
416.9
310.1
227.3
Net debt6
1,028.6
155.9
401.9
527.3
110.4
125.7
Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA1, 2, 7
0.8
0.4pp
0.4
0.8
0.3
0.4
Total number of employees as of December 31
11,934
14.7
10,409
7,566
6,223
5,637
1 Adjusted for extraordinary items
2 For more information on EBITDA, net profit and the underlying presentation, please refer to the Group Business Development chapter and to the Glossary.
Adjusted for extraordinary items, amortization acc. to IFRS 3 and fair value adjustments of hedging instruments, as well as the corresponding tax effects for each of these items.
Amount suggested by the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) and subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
5 Interest received are reported under cash flows from operating activities since fiscal 2022. The prior year figure was restated accordingly.
6 Net debt excludes the liability for the remaining purchase price for acquisitions; 2022: €245.1 million, 2021: €518.7 million, 2020: €127.8 million, 2019: €72.5 million, 2018: €8.7 million
7 EBITDA includes underlying pro forma EBITDA contributed by acquisitions for this period
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Share in Comparison to the CAC Large 60 (indexed)
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
2018
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
CAC Large 60
2022
25+
>11,900
~20%
~90%
+13.5pp
~€27.9bn
Sites in more than 25 countries, headquartered in Aubagne, France
Employees
Sales CAGR 2012-2022
Sales share with life science customers
Change in underlying EBITDA margin 2012-2022
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. market capitalization; listed on the CAC Large 60
Sales growth in constant currencies; underlying = excluding extraordinary items
Strong Presence in All Major Biopharma Markets
36%
20%
26%
14%
Americas
Asia | Pacific
Sales revenue
38%
66%
EMEA
Employees
Innovative Solutions for Better Medications
With its pioneering spirit and a profound understanding of customer requirements, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has evolved into a key partner for biopharmaceutical research and the industry. Our goal is to make complex and expensive development of biotech medicines and their production safer and more efficient. We cover the entire value-added chain of the biopharmaceutical industry and help with our products and services to ensure that novel therapies and vaccines reach the market faster and are accessible to more people worldwide.
See page 18, Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group at a glance
Mission
At Sartorius Stedim Biotech, we empower engineers to simplify and accelerate pro gress in bioprocessing. In this way, we enable new and better pharmaceuticals to be manufactured and help keep medications affordable.
Vision
We are a magnet and dynamic platform for pioneers and leading experts in our field.We bring creative minds together for a common goal: technological breakthroughs that lead to better health for more people.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Universal Registration Document 2022 5
Universal Registration Document 2022
This Universal Registration Document has been filed on February 16, 2023, with the AMF, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129, the following information is incorporated by reference in the present Universal Registration Document:
The year 2021 consolidated financial statements of Sartorius Stedim Biotech prepared using IFRS as adopted by the European Union and the report of the statutory auditors relating to these statements, and the Group 2021 management report appearing on pages 119 to 180 and 17 to 70, respectively, of the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on February 16, 2022, under the number D.22-0039.
The year 2020 consolidated financial statements of Sartorius Stedim Biotech prepared using IFRS as adopted by the European Union and the report of the statutory auditors relating to these statements, and the Group 2020 management report appearing on pages 125 to 191 and 18 to 72, respectively, of the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on February 17, 2021, under the number D.21-0060.
The sections of these documents not incorporated by reference either are not of interest to an investor, or are covered in another part of this Universal Registration Document.
