Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to...

Aubagne, February 5, 2021

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose dividend of 0.68 euros per share to Annual Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at today's meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 24, 2021, to pay a dividend for fiscal 2020 of 0.68 euros per share. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be €62.7 million. The previous year's dividend was 0.34 euros.

Financial calendar February 18, 2021 Publication of the 2020 Annual Report March 24, 2021 Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting April 21, 2021 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2021) July 21, 2021 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2021) October 20, 2021 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2021)

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020 the company employed approx. 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of about 1,910 million euros according to preliminary figures. www.sartorius.com