SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to...

02/05/2021 | 12:09pm EST
Press Release

Aubagne, February 5, 2021

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose dividend of 0.68 euros per share to Annual Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at today's meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 24, 2021, to pay a dividend for fiscal 2020 of 0.68 euros per share. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be €62.7 million. The previous year's dividend was 0.34 euros.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original French-language press release. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original French press release is the legally binding version.

Financial calendar

February 18, 2021

Publication of the 2020 Annual Report

March 24, 2021

Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 21, 2021

Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2021)

July 21, 2021

Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2021)

October 20, 2021

Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2021)

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020 the company employed approx. 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of about 1,910 million euros according to preliminary figures. www.sartorius.com

Contact

Timo Lindemann

Corporate Communications Spokesman +49 (0)551.308.4724 timo.lindemann@sartorius.com www.sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Groupand on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
