    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:00 2022-07-21 am EDT
363.50 EUR   +6.94%
08:44aSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Conference Call H1|2022 Presentation
PU
03:24aSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Financial Data H1|2022
PU
02:23aSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA : Information on Document Availability
EQ
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Conference Call H1|2022 Presentation

07/21/2022 | 08:44am EDT
Conference Call

H1 2022 Results

Joachim Kreuzburg, Rainer Lehmann

Sartorius | Sartorius Stedim Biotech | July 21, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains statements concerning the future performance of the Sartorius and the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Groups. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will actually materialize.

This is because our assumptions harbor risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results substantially diverging from the expected ones. It is not planned to update our forward-looking statements.

Throughout this presentation, differences may be apparent as a result of rounding during addition.

2

Highlights

  • Double-digitgrowth of sales revenues in both divisions
  • Profitability remains at high level despite inflation and FX headwinds
  • BPS: healthy order situation; corona-related demand normalizing quickly
  • LPS: Positive development with Bioanalytics driving growth and profits
  • Outlook for 2022 confirmed
  • Uncertainties due to global geopolitical and -economic situation remain high

3

Agenda

Sartorius Group

H1 2022 results | FY 2022 guidance

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

H1 2022 results | FY 2022 guidance

Questions & Answers

4

Sartorius Group

Strong sales growth, high margin maintained

Sartorius Group

H1 2021

H1 2022

in %

in % cc1

in millions of € unless otherwise specified

Sales revenue

1,629.2

2,060.3

+26.5

+20.9

Order intake

2,178.8

2,168.8

-0.5

-4.8

Underlying EBITDA2

555.3

697.5

+25.6

Underlying EBITDA2 margin in %

34.1

33.9

-0.2pp

Underlying EPS3 (ord.) in €

3.79

4.88

+28.6

Underlying EPS3 (pref.) in €

3.80

4.89

+28.6

  • Acquisitions contribute close to 2pp to sales growth
  • OI normalizes as expected; prior-year figure impacted by pandemic and changed ordering patterns by some customers
  • Underlying EBITDA margin close to prior year despite higher costs (as planned) and FX headwinds

1 Constant currencies 2 Underlying = excluding extraordinary items 3 Underlying EPS = based on net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items as well as amortization and based on a normalized financial result and normalized tax rate

5

Disclaimer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 12:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 517 M
Net income 2022 814 M
Net Debt 2022 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,7x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 31 331 M 31 970 M 31 970 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
EV / Sales 2023 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 26,2%
