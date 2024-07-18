Investor Conference Call H1 2024 Results

Joachim Kreuzburg, Florian Funck, René Fáber

H1 2024: Continued mixed picture

  • Demand recovery continues, but not gaining momentum yet; H1 revenue and margin in line with CMD guidance
  • Bioprocess Solutions division: Sales on PY level; recurring business volatile, partially still affected by destocking; muted investments in equipment; significant growth with customers in Advanced Therapies
  • Lab division: Sales below PY level reflecting soft end markets; no recovery of demand from China
  • Profitability on a robust level; increasingly positive effects from efficiency and cost programs expected but diluted by lower volumes and lower capacity utilization
  • Market fundamentals intact, significant number of new drug approvals and healthy product pipelines
  • Market volatility remains high and visibility very low, i.e. post-pandemic normalization is not yet over
  • Full-yearoutlook de-risked to reflect continued high volatility and still limited predictability

Sartorius Group

Four years of high volatility and limited visibility; positive trends expected to improve gradually

Fluctuation order intake

Sales revenue

vs. H1 19

vs. H1 20

+85%

+57%

Order intake

+58%

+23%

Sales revenue ex Covid

Covid-19 related sales

Order intake

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

2019 20202021 20222023 2024

Growth in constant currencies

Sartorius Group

Moderate sales decline in H1; Q2 sales slightly up; robust profitability

Sartorius Group

H1 2023

H1 2024

in %

in % cc1

in millions of € unless otherwise specified

Sales revenue

1,735

1,680

-3.2

-2.2

Order intake

1,450

1,558

+7.5

+8.5

Underlying EBITDA2

517

471

-8.8

Underlying EBITDA2 margin in %

29.8

28.1

-1.7pp

Underlying EPS3 (ord.) in €

2.95

2.15

-27.3

Underlying EPS3 (pref.) in €

2.96

2.16

-27.2

  • Sales revenue up in Q2 while H1 still slightly below PY as expected; Polyplus acquisition contributes2pp to revenue development
  • Inventory reduction at customes advanced but not with the anticipated momentum; equipment business remains weak
  • Underlying EBITDA margin on robust level; efficiency and cost programs contribute positively

1 Constant currencies 2 Underlying = excluding extraordinary items 3 Underlying EPS = based on net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items as well as amortization and based on a normalized financial result and normalized tax rate

Sartorius Group

Regional business performance shows a mixed picture

EMEA

Sales | € in millions

+3.6%

669

691

H1 2023

H1 2024

Americas

Sales | € in millions

-6.5%

646

603

H1 2023

H1 2024

Asia | Pacific

Sales | € in millions

-4.7%

421

387

H1 2023

H1 2024

Sales by region

in %

EMEAAmericas

~41%~36%

€1,680m

Asia | Pacific

~23%

  • EMEA: BPS shows growth, LPS a slight decrease
  • Americas: BPS moderately down; LPS especially impacted by muted investment environment
  • Asia | Pacific: Significantly impacted by weak markets in China; ex-China slight revenue growth

Acc. to customers' location; growth in constant currencies

Sartorius Group

Bioprocess Solutions: Increase in order intake; sales revenue at PY level

Order intake

€ in millions

+11.7% cc

+10.7%

1,102

1,220

H1 2023

H1 2024

Sales revenue

€ in millions

-0.2% cc

-1.1%

1,346 1,331

H1 2023 H1 2024

Underlying EBITDA & margin

€ in millions

-6.1%

414

389

30.8

29.2

H1 2023

H1 2024

  • M&A contributes slightly less than 3pp to sales development; significant growth with customers in Advanced Therapies
  • Recovery of recurring business continues but no stable positive momentum yet; muted investments in equipment
  • Underlying EBITDA margin on robust level; lower volumes and product mix effects partly compensated by cost base adjustments

Sartorius Group

Lab Products & Services: Continues to be affected by soft end markets

Order intake

€ in millions

-1.5% cc

-2.7%

348

338

H1 2023

H1 2024

Sales revenue

€ in millions

-8.9% cc

-10.2%

389

349

H1 2023

H1 2024

Underlying EBITDA & margin

€ in millions

-19.4%

102

82

26.3

23.6

H1 2023

H1 2024

  • Sales revenue decreases vs. strong comps; impacted by ongoing hesitance of customers to invest and a weak Chinese market
  • OI stabilized and almost at PY level
  • Underlying EBITDA margin impacted by lower volumes and product mix effects

Sartorius Group

Adjusted capex reflected in lower investing cash flow

Sartorius Group

H1 2023

H1 2024

in %

in millions of € unless otherwise specified

Underlying EBITDA

517

471

8.8

Extraordinary items

-61

-47

+22.7

Financial result

19

-103

n.m

Underlying net profit1,2

202

148

-26.7

Reported net profit2

188

61

-67.6

Operating cash flow

363

347

-4.3

Investing cash flow3

-327

-239

+26.8

Free cash flow

59

108

+84.0

Capex ratio (in %)

17.3

13.6

-3.7pp

  • Extraordinary items in 2024 driven mainly by reorganization measures and corporate projects
  • Financial result 2024 mainly impacted by higher interest expenses; 2023 includes positive non-cashearn-out valuation effects
  • Operating cash flow slightly below PY influenced by phasing effect of tax payments
  • Free cash flow increases mainly due to lower capex
  • Capex ratio decreases as planned

1 Underlying net profit = net profit adjusted for extraordinary items, amortization and based on a normalized financial result and a normalized tax rate 2 After non-controlling interest 3 Net cash flow from investing activities and acquisitions

Sartorius Group

Balance sheet reflects capital measures; focus on strong cash generation to drive further deleveraging

Key financial indicators

Sartorius Group

Dec. 31,

Jun. 30,

in millions of € unless otherwise specified

2023

2024

Non-current assets

7,789

7,859

Equity ratio in %

28.3

38.3

Net debt

4,932

4,033

Net debt | underlying EBITDA1

5.0

4.4

Net debt and net debt to underlying EBITDA

6.0

5,000

5.0

4,000

4.0

3,000

3.0

2,000

2.0

1,000

1.0

0

0.0

Q1-Q4

Q1-Q4

Q1-Q4

Q1-Q4

Q1-Q2

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Net debt in millions of € (lhs)

Net debt to underlying EBITDA (rhs)

1 Includes underlying pro forma EBITDA of acquisitions completed in the last 12 months

