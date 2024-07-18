Investor Conference Call H1 2024 Results
Joachim Kreuzburg, Florian Funck, René Fáber Sartorius | Sartorius Stedim Biotech | June 19, 2024
H1 2024: Continued mixed picture
- Demand recovery continues, but not gaining momentum yet; H1 revenue and margin in line with CMD guidance
- Bioprocess Solutions division: Sales on PY level; recurring business volatile, partially still affected by destocking; muted investments in equipment; significant growth with customers in Advanced Therapies
- Lab division: Sales below PY level reflecting soft end markets; no recovery of demand from China
- Profitability on a robust level; increasingly positive effects from efficiency and cost programs expected but diluted by lower volumes and lower capacity utilization
- Market fundamentals intact, significant number of new drug approvals and healthy product pipelines
- Market volatility remains high and visibility very low, i.e. post-pandemic normalization is not yet over
- Full-yearoutlook de-risked to reflect continued high volatility and still limited predictability
Agenda
Sartorius Group
H1 2024 results | FY 2024 guidance
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group
H1 2024 results | FY 2024 guidance
Questions & Answers
Sartorius Group
Four years of high volatility and limited visibility; positive trends expected to improve gradually
Fluctuation order intake
Sales revenue
vs. H1 19
vs. H1 20
+85%
+57%
Order intake
+58%
+23%
Sales revenue ex Covid
Covid-19 related sales
Order intake
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
2019 20202021 20222023 2024
Growth in constant currencies
Sartorius Group
Moderate sales decline in H1; Q2 sales slightly up; robust profitability
Sartorius Group
H1 2023
H1 2024
in %
in % cc1
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
Sales revenue
1,735
1,680
-3.2
-2.2
Order intake
1,450
1,558
+7.5
+8.5
Underlying EBITDA2
517
471
-8.8
Underlying EBITDA2 margin in %
29.8
28.1
-1.7pp
Underlying EPS3 (ord.) in €
2.95
2.15
-27.3
Underlying EPS3 (pref.) in €
2.96
2.16
-27.2
- Sales revenue up in Q2 while H1 still slightly below PY as expected; Polyplus acquisition contributes ⁓2pp to revenue development
- Inventory reduction at customes advanced but not with the anticipated momentum; equipment business remains weak
- Underlying EBITDA margin on robust level; efficiency and cost programs contribute positively
1 Constant currencies 2 Underlying = excluding extraordinary items 3 Underlying EPS = based on net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items as well as amortization and based on a normalized financial result and normalized tax rate
Sartorius Group
Regional business performance shows a mixed picture
EMEA
Sales | € in millions
+3.6%
669
691
H1 2023
H1 2024
Americas
Sales | € in millions
-6.5%
646
603
H1 2023
H1 2024
Asia | Pacific
Sales | € in millions
-4.7%
421
387
H1 2023
H1 2024
Sales by region
in %
EMEAAmericas
~41%~36%
€1,680m
Asia | Pacific
~23%
- EMEA: BPS shows growth, LPS a slight decrease
- Americas: BPS moderately down; LPS especially impacted by muted investment environment
- Asia | Pacific: Significantly impacted by weak markets in China; ex-China slight revenue growth
Acc. to customers' location; growth in constant currencies
Sartorius Group
Bioprocess Solutions: Increase in order intake; sales revenue at PY level
Order intake
€ in millions
+11.7% cc
+10.7%
1,102
1,220
H1 2023
H1 2024
Sales revenue
€ in millions
-0.2% cc
-1.1%
1,346 1,331
H1 2023 H1 2024
Underlying EBITDA & margin
€ in millions
-6.1%
414
389
30.8
29.2
H1 2023
H1 2024
- M&A contributes slightly less than 3pp to sales development; significant growth with customers in Advanced Therapies
- Recovery of recurring business continues but no stable positive momentum yet; muted investments in equipment
- Underlying EBITDA margin on robust level; lower volumes and product mix effects partly compensated by cost base adjustments
Sartorius Group
Lab Products & Services: Continues to be affected by soft end markets
Order intake
€ in millions
-1.5% cc
-2.7%
348
338
H1 2023
H1 2024
Sales revenue
€ in millions
-8.9% cc
-10.2%
389
349
H1 2023
H1 2024
Underlying EBITDA & margin
€ in millions
-19.4%
102
82
26.3
23.6
H1 2023
H1 2024
- Sales revenue decreases vs. strong comps; impacted by ongoing hesitance of customers to invest and a weak Chinese market
- OI stabilized and almost at PY level
- Underlying EBITDA margin impacted by lower volumes and product mix effects
Sartorius Group
Adjusted capex reflected in lower investing cash flow
Sartorius Group
H1 2023
H1 2024
in %
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
Underlying EBITDA
517
471
8.8
Extraordinary items
-61
-47
+22.7
Financial result
19
-103
n.m
Underlying net profit1,2
202
148
-26.7
Reported net profit2
188
61
-67.6
Operating cash flow
363
347
-4.3
Investing cash flow3
-327
-239
+26.8
Free cash flow
59
108
+84.0
Capex ratio (in %)
17.3
13.6
-3.7pp
- Extraordinary items in 2024 driven mainly by reorganization measures and corporate projects
- Financial result 2024 mainly impacted by higher interest expenses; 2023 includes positive non-cashearn-out valuation effects
- Operating cash flow slightly below PY influenced by phasing effect of tax payments
- Free cash flow increases mainly due to lower capex
- Capex ratio decreases as planned
1 Underlying net profit = net profit adjusted for extraordinary items, amortization and based on a normalized financial result and a normalized tax rate 2 After non-controlling interest 3 Net cash flow from investing activities and acquisitions
Sartorius Group
Balance sheet reflects capital measures; focus on strong cash generation to drive further deleveraging
Key financial indicators
Sartorius Group
Dec. 31,
Jun. 30,
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
2023
2024
Non-current assets
7,789
7,859
Equity ratio in %
28.3
38.3
Net debt
4,932
4,033
Net debt | underlying EBITDA1
5.0
4.4
Net debt and net debt to underlying EBITDA
6.0
5,000
5.0
4,000
4.0
3,000
3.0
2,000
2.0
1,000
1.0
0
0.0
Q1-Q4
Q1-Q4
Q1-Q4
Q1-Q4
Q1-Q2
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Net debt in millions of € (lhs)
Net debt to underlying EBITDA (rhs)
1 Includes underlying pro forma EBITDA of acquisitions completed in the last 12 months
