  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sartorius Stedim Biotech
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:29 2022-10-19 am EDT
298.60 EUR   -14.24%
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Financial Data 9M|2022
PU
Sartorius Q3 Earnings Grow; FY Sales Growth Outlook Updated
MT
Sartorius' Q3 Profit Falls Below Estimates
MT
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Financial Data 9M|2022

10/19/2022 | 03:13am EDT
SSB Financial Data 9M 2022
Overview
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Key Figures for the First Nine Months of 2022
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
9-mo. 2022 9-mo. 2021 ∆ in % ∆ in % cc1
Order Intake and Sales Revenue
Order intake 2,601.2 2,851.9 -8.8 -12.8
Sales revenue 2,602.7 2,108.8 23.4 17.0
- EMEA2 989.6 884.1 11.9 11.0
- Americas2 927.3 677.8 36.8 22.7
- Asia | Pacific2 685.8 546.9 25.4 19.7
Results
EBITDA3 911.9 765.5 19.1
EBITDA margin3 in % 35.0 36.3
Net profit 4 606.6 508.9 19.2
Financial Data Share
Earnings per share4 in € 6.58 5.52 19.2
Balance Sheet | Financials Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Balance sheet total 5,097.1 3,951.1
Equity 2,349.4 1,733.2
Equity ratio in % 46.1 43.9
Net debt 1,020.1 401.9
Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA 0.9 0.4
Key Figures for the Third Quarter of 2022
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ∆ in % ∆ in % cc1
Order Intake and Sales Revenue
Order intake 774.5 962.1 -19.5 -23.6
Sales revenue 878.4 757.0 16.0 7.8
- EMEA2 307.3 304.0 1.1
- Americas2 334.5 258.0 29.6
- Asia | Pacific2 236.6 195.0 21.4
Results
EBITDA3 305.0 278.1 9.7
EBITDA margin3 in % 34.7 36.7
Net profit 4 201.5 187.3 7.6
Financial Data Share
Earnings per share4 in € 2.19 2.03 7.6
1 cc = in constant currencies
2 According to customer location
3 Underlying EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for extraordinary items
4 Underlying net profit = net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items, amortization and based on a normalized financial result and normalized tax rate
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
P&L
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Q3 2022 € in mn Q3 2021 € in mn 9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Sales revenue 878.4 757.0 2,602.7 2,108.8
Cost of sales -417.4 -345.7 -1241.3 -959.6
Gross profit on sales 461.0 411.3 1361.4 1149.2
Selling and distribution costs -115.7 -101.4 -333.5 -290.5
Research and development costs -28.9 -27.1 -93.9 -79.3
General administrative expenses -38.9 -25.0 -115.4 -85.2
Other operating income and expenses -23.1 -26.3 -45.7 -46.4
Earnings before interest & taxes (EBIT) 254.4 231.5 773.0 647.8
Financial income 35.1 3.9 159.8 15.5
Financial expenses -16.0 -24.1 -38.3 -62.2
Financial result 19.2 -20.2 121.5 -46.7
Profit before tax 273.5 211.3 894.5 601.1
Income taxes -68.5 -63.5 -204.3 -176.5
Net profit for the period 205.1 147.8 690.2 424.6
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 204.5 148.8 689.4 423.1
Non-controlling interest 0.6 -1.0 0.8 1.5
Earnings per share (€) 2.22 1.61 7.48 4.59
Diluted earnings per share (€) 2.22 1.61 7.48 4.59
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Q3 2022 € in mn Q3 2021 € in mn 9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Net profit for the period 419.8 296.5 690.2 424.6
Cash flow hedges -34.5 -8.2 -37.9 -15.9
- of which effective portion of changes in fair value -46.8 -8.6 -61.7 -7.6
- of which reclassified to profit or loss 12.3 0.4 23.9 -8.4
Income tax on cash flow hedges 10.3 2.5 11.4 4.8
Foreign currency translation differences 58.2 6.5 63.3 31.1
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 34.1 0.8 36.8 20.0
Items that will not be reclassified in profit or loss 7.2 1.8 7.2 1.8
Other comprehensive income for the period 41.2 2.6 44 21.7
Total comprehensive income for the period 461.1 299.1 734.2 446.3
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 460.9 299.6 733.8 444.3
Non-controlling interest 0.2 -0.5 0.4 2.0
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Balance Sheet
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Statement of Financial Position
Assets Sep. 30, 2022 € in mn Dec. 31, 2021 € in mn
Non-current assets
Goodwill 1,125.2 820.7
Other intangible assets 917.3 684.4
Property, plant and equipment 1,193.4 928.4
Financial assets 15.4 14.8
Other assets 0.7 0.7
Deferred tax assets 64.3 46.5
3,316.3 2,495.5
Current assets
Inventories 1,058.6 783.0
Trade receivables 446.5 356.0
Other financial assets 16.2 15.0
Current tax assets 21.2 14.7
Other assets 92.8 63.3
Cash and cash equivalents 145.5 223.6
1,780.9 1,455.6
Total assets 5,097.1 3,951.1
Equity and liabilities Sep. 30, 2022 € in mn Dec. 31, 2021 € in mn
Equity
Attributable to SSB S.A. shareholders 2,272.8 1,655.9
Share capital 18.4 18.4
Reserves 231.5 231.5
Retained earnings (including net profit) 2,022.8 1,405.9
Non-controlling interest 76.6 77.4
2,349.4 1,733.2
Non-current liabilities
Pension provisions 35.9 43.7
Other provisions 10.2 7.7
Loans and borrowings 1,020.9 521.1
Lease liabilities 71.0 64.0
Other financial liabilities 259.9 418.5
Deferred tax liabilities 157.5 125.8
1,555.4 1,180.8
Current liabilities
Provisions 29.8 30.9
Trade payables 520.3 471.2
Loans and borrowings 57.4 25.5
Lease liabilities 16.3 14.9
Employee benefits 104.6 97.2
Other financial liabilities 168.3 147.3
Current tax liabilities 208.0 165.0
Other liabilities 87.7 85.1
1,192.3 1,037.1
Total equity and liabilities 5,097.1 3,951.1
Cash Flow
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Statement of Cash Flows
9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Profit before tax 894.5 601.1
Financial result -121.5 46.7
Depreciation | amortization of fixed assets 125.6 101.7
Change in provisions 4.1 10.8
Change in receivables and other assets -81.2 -104.8
Change in inventories -219.3 -205.5
Change in liabilities (excl. loans and borrowings) -21.8 195.2
Income taxes paid -188.5 -109.0
Other non-cash items 0.8 0.4
Cash flow from operating activities 392.7 536.6
Capital expenditures -288.7 -186.0
Other payments 0.0 -0.2
Cash flow from investing activities -288.7 -186.2
Payments for acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and other business operations; net of cash acquired -520.8 -141.7
Cash flow from investing activities and acquisitions -809.5 -327.9
Interest received 3.6 3.9
Interest paid and other financial charges -7.3 -6.1
Dividends paid to:
- Shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA -116.1 -62.7
- Non-controlling Interest -1.1 -1.1
Loans and borrowings repaid -111.8 -31.9
Loans and borrowings raised 562.8 56.9
Purchases of own shares / liquidity contract -3.6 0.0
Cash flow from financing activities 326.3 -41.0
Increase | decrease in cash and cash equivalents -90.5 167.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 223.6 59.8
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 12.3 -0.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 145.5 226.8
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Reconciliation
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Reconciliation
in millions of € 9-mo. 2022 9-mo. 2021
EBIT (operating result) 773.0 647.8
Extraordinary items 13.4 16.0
Amortization | IFRS 3 43.6 34.0
Noarmalized financial result1 -9.2 -8.0
Normalized income tax (26%)2 -213.4 -179.4
Underlying net result 607.4 510.5
Non-controlling interest -0.8 -1.5
Underlying net result excluding non-controlling interest 606.6 508.9
Underlying earnings per share (in €) 6.58 5.52
1 Financial result excluding fair value adjustments of hedging instruments and currency effects relating to financing activities and change in valuation of earn-out liability
2 Normalized income tax based on the underlying profit before taxes and non-cash amortization
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.

Disclaimer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 588 M 3 525 M 3 525 M
Net income 2022 867 M 852 M 852 M
Net Debt 2022 162 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,1x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 32 096 M 31 532 M 31 532 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,99x
EV / Sales 2023 7,96x
Nbr of Employees 11 942
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Duration : Period :
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 348,20 €
Average target price 443,36 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development
Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Dexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Pascale Boissel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-27.82%31 532
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.41%181 286
MEDTRONIC PLC-18.70%110 001
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.16%65 315
DEXCOM, INC.-27.79%39 152
HOYA CORPORATION-16.13%34 490