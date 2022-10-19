Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Financial Data 9M|2022

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Q3 2022 € in mn Q3 2021 € in mn 9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn

Sales revenue 878.4 757.0 2,602.7 2,108.8

Cost of sales -417.4 -345.7 -1241.3 -959.6

Gross profit on sales 461.0 411.3 1361.4 1149.2

Selling and distribution costs -115.7 -101.4 -333.5 -290.5

Research and development costs -28.9 -27.1 -93.9 -79.3

General administrative expenses -38.9 -25.0 -115.4 -85.2

Other operating income and expenses -23.1 -26.3 -45.7 -46.4

Earnings before interest & taxes (EBIT) 254.4 231.5 773.0 647.8

Financial income 35.1 3.9 159.8 15.5

Financial expenses -16.0 -24.1 -38.3 -62.2

Financial result 19.2 -20.2 121.5 -46.7

Profit before tax 273.5 211.3 894.5 601.1

Income taxes -68.5 -63.5 -204.3 -176.5

Net profit for the period 205.1 147.8 690.2 424.6

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 204.5 148.8 689.4 423.1

Non-controlling interest 0.6 -1.0 0.8 1.5

Earnings per share (€) 2.22 1.61 7.48 4.59

Diluted earnings per share (€) 2.22 1.61 7.48 4.59

The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Q3 2022 € in mn Q3 2021 € in mn 9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn

Net profit for the period 419.8 296.5 690.2 424.6

Cash flow hedges -34.5 -8.2 -37.9 -15.9

- of which effective portion of changes in fair value -46.8 -8.6 -61.7 -7.6

- of which reclassified to profit or loss 12.3 0.4 23.9 -8.4

Income tax on cash flow hedges 10.3 2.5 11.4 4.8

Foreign currency translation differences 58.2 6.5 63.3 31.1

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 34.1 0.8 36.8 20.0

Items that will not be reclassified in profit or loss 7.2 1.8 7.2 1.8

Other comprehensive income for the period 41.2 2.6 44 21.7

Total comprehensive income for the period 461.1 299.1 734.2 446.3

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 460.9 299.6 733.8 444.3

Non-controlling interest 0.2 -0.5 0.4 2.0