Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Financial Data 9M|2022

Overview
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Key Figures for the First Nine Months of 2022
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
9-mo. 2022
9-mo. 2021
∆ in %
∆ in % cc1
Order Intake and Sales Revenue
Order intake
2,601.2
2,851.9
-8.8
-12.8
Sales revenue
2,602.7
2,108.8
23.4
17.0
- EMEA2
989.6
884.1
11.9
11.0
- Americas2
927.3
677.8
36.8
22.7
- Asia | Pacific2
685.8
546.9
25.4
19.7
Results
EBITDA3
911.9
765.5
19.1
EBITDA margin3 in %
35.0
36.3
Net profit 4
606.6
508.9
19.2
Financial Data Share
Earnings per share4 in €
6.58
5.52
19.2
Balance Sheet | Financials
Sept. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Balance sheet total
5,097.1
3,951.1
Equity
2,349.4
1,733.2
Equity ratio in %
46.1
43.9
Net debt
1,020.1
401.9
Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA
0.9
0.4
Key Figures for the Third Quarter of 2022
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
∆ in %
∆ in % cc1
Order Intake and Sales Revenue
Order intake
774.5
962.1
-19.5
-23.6
Sales revenue
878.4
757.0
16.0
7.8
- EMEA2
307.3
304.0
1.1
- Americas2
334.5
258.0
29.6
- Asia | Pacific2
236.6
195.0
21.4
Results
EBITDA3
305.0
278.1
9.7
EBITDA margin3 in %
34.7
36.7
Net profit 4
201.5
187.3
7.6
Financial Data Share
Earnings per share4 in €
2.19
2.03
7.6
1 cc = in constant currencies
2 According to customer location
3 Underlying EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for extraordinary items
4 Underlying net profit = net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items, amortization and based on a normalized financial result and normalized tax rate
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
P&L
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Q3 2022 € in mn
Q3 2021 € in mn
9-mo. 2022 € in mn
9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Sales revenue
878.4
757.0
2,602.7
2,108.8
Cost of sales
-417.4
-345.7
-1241.3
-959.6
Gross profit on sales
461.0
411.3
1361.4
1149.2
Selling and distribution costs
-115.7
-101.4
-333.5
-290.5
Research and development costs
-28.9
-27.1
-93.9
-79.3
General administrative expenses
-38.9
-25.0
-115.4
-85.2
Other operating income and expenses
-23.1
-26.3
-45.7
-46.4
Earnings before interest & taxes (EBIT)
254.4
231.5
773.0
647.8
Financial income
35.1
3.9
159.8
15.5
Financial expenses
-16.0
-24.1
-38.3
-62.2
Financial result
19.2
-20.2
121.5
-46.7
Profit before tax
273.5
211.3
894.5
601.1
Income taxes
-68.5
-63.5
-204.3
-176.5
Net profit for the period
205.1
147.8
690.2
424.6
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
204.5
148.8
689.4
423.1
Non-controlling interest
0.6
-1.0
0.8
1.5
Earnings per share (€)
2.22
1.61
7.48
4.59
Diluted earnings per share (€)
2.22
1.61
7.48
4.59
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Q3 2022 € in mn
Q3 2021 € in mn
9-mo. 2022 € in mn
9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Net profit for the period
419.8
296.5
690.2
424.6
Cash flow hedges
-34.5
-8.2
-37.9
-15.9
- of which effective portion of changes in fair value
-46.8
-8.6
-61.7
-7.6
- of which reclassified to profit or loss
12.3
0.4
23.9
-8.4
Income tax on cash flow hedges
10.3
2.5
11.4
4.8
Foreign currency translation differences
58.2
6.5
63.3
31.1
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
34.1
0.8
36.8
20.0
Items that will not be reclassified in profit or loss
7.2
1.8
7.2
1.8
Other comprehensive income for the period
41.2
2.6
44
21.7
Total comprehensive income for the period
461.1
299.1
734.2
446.3
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
460.9
299.6
733.8
444.3
Non-controlling interest
0.2
-0.5
0.4
2.0
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Balance Sheet
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Statement of Financial Position
Assets
Sep. 30, 2022 € in mn
Dec. 31, 2021 € in mn
Non-current assets
Goodwill
1,125.2
820.7
Other intangible assets
917.3
684.4
Property, plant and equipment
1,193.4
928.4
Financial assets
15.4
14.8
Other assets
0.7
0.7
Deferred tax assets
64.3
46.5
3,316.3
2,495.5
Current assets
Inventories
1,058.6
783.0
Trade receivables
446.5
356.0
Other financial assets
16.2
15.0
Current tax assets
21.2
14.7
Other assets
92.8
63.3
Cash and cash equivalents
145.5
223.6
1,780.9
1,455.6
Total assets
5,097.1
3,951.1
Equity and liabilities
Sep. 30, 2022 € in mn
Dec. 31, 2021 € in mn
Equity
Attributable to SSB S.A. shareholders
2,272.8
1,655.9
Share capital
18.4
18.4
Reserves
231.5
231.5
Retained earnings (including net profit)
2,022.8
1,405.9
Non-controlling interest
76.6
77.4
2,349.4
1,733.2
Non-current liabilities
Pension provisions
35.9
43.7
Other provisions
10.2
7.7
Loans and borrowings
1,020.9
521.1
Lease liabilities
71.0
64.0
Other financial liabilities
259.9
418.5
Deferred tax liabilities
157.5
125.8
1,555.4
1,180.8
Current liabilities
Provisions
29.8
30.9
Trade payables
520.3
471.2
Loans and borrowings
57.4
25.5
Lease liabilities
16.3
14.9
Employee benefits
104.6
97.2
Other financial liabilities
168.3
147.3
Current tax liabilities
208.0
165.0
Other liabilities
87.7
85.1
1,192.3
1,037.1
Total equity and liabilities
5,097.1
3,951.1
Cash Flow
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Statement of Cash Flows
9-mo. 2022 € in mn
9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Profit before tax
894.5
601.1
Financial result
-121.5
46.7
Depreciation | amortization of fixed assets
125.6
101.7
Change in provisions
4.1
10.8
Change in receivables and other assets
-81.2
-104.8
Change in inventories
-219.3
-205.5
Change in liabilities (excl. loans and borrowings)
-21.8
195.2
Income taxes paid
-188.5
-109.0
Other non-cash items
0.8
0.4
Cash flow from operating activities
392.7
536.6
Capital expenditures
-288.7
-186.0
Other payments
0.0
-0.2
Cash flow from investing activities
-288.7
-186.2
Payments for acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and other business operations; net of cash acquired
-520.8
-141.7
Cash flow from investing activities and acquisitions
-809.5
-327.9
Interest received
3.6
3.9
Interest paid and other financial charges
-7.3
-6.1
Dividends paid to:
- Shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
-116.1
-62.7
- Non-controlling Interest
-1.1
-1.1
Loans and borrowings repaid
-111.8
-31.9
Loans and borrowings raised
562.8
56.9
Purchases of own shares / liquidity contract
-3.6
0.0
Cash flow from financing activities
326.3
-41.0
Increase | decrease in cash and cash equivalents
-90.5
167.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
223.6
59.8
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
12.3
-0.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
145.5
226.8
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Reconciliation
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Reconciliation
in millions of €
9-mo. 2022
9-mo. 2021
EBIT (operating result)
773.0
647.8
Extraordinary items
13.4
16.0
Amortization | IFRS 3
43.6
34.0
Noarmalized financial result1
-9.2
-8.0
Normalized income tax (26%)2
-213.4
-179.4
Underlying net result
607.4
510.5
Non-controlling interest
-0.8
-1.5
Underlying net result excluding non-controlling interest
606.6
508.9
Underlying earnings per share (in €)
6.58
5.52
1 Financial result excluding fair value adjustments of hedging instruments and currency effects relating to financing activities and change in valuation of earn-out liability
2 Normalized income tax based on the underlying profit before taxes and non-cash amortization
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Sales 2022
3 588 M
3 525 M
3 525 M
Net income 2022
867 M
852 M
852 M
Net Debt 2022
162 M
159 M
159 M
P/E ratio 2022
37,1x
Yield 2022
0,52%
Capitalization
32 096 M
31 532 M
31 532 M
EV / Sales 2022
8,99x
EV / Sales 2023
7,96x
Nbr of Employees
11 942
Free-Float
26,2%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
348,20 €
Average target price
443,36 €
Spread / Average Target
27,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.