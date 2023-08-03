Göttingen, August 3, 2023

Florian Funck appointed CFO of Sartorius

New CFO to take over as of April 2024

At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG appointed Dr. Florian Funck as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Sartorius Executive Board, effective April 1, 2024. He succeeds Rainer Lehmann, with whom it was agreed in early May 2023 that he would leave the Executive Board at his own request at the end of October 2023.

Funck joins the company from his current role as CFO of the Haniel Group, where he has been working for more than two decades. Funck, who holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration, is also a member of the Supervisory Boards of Vonovia SE and the Haniel holdings TAKKT AG and Ceconomy AG. At Sartorius, in addition to finance, he will also be responsible for the IT and digitalization functions. After Lehmann's departure and until Funck takes over, Sartorius CEO Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg will assume these responsibilities on an interim basis.

"We are very pleased to welcome Florian Funck as the new CFO of Sartorius in a few months' time. With his long and extensive experience in finance and M&A transactions, as well as his team-oriented leadership style, he is the ideal CFO for the further implementation of our growth and innovation strategy," said Dr. Lothar Kappich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "I would also like to again thank our outgoing CFO Rainer Lehmann for his many contributions to Sartorius and wish him a good start in his new role."

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.

