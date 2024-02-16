Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability



16-Feb-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aubagne, February 16, 2024 Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group’s Universal Registration Document 2023 is now available at: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/news-financial-publications It contains the following information: - Business development for fiscal 2023 and the 2024 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group - Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com Follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn. Regulatory filing PDF file



File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability

