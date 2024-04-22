Stock DIM SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Equities

DIM

FR0013154002

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 08:09:01 2024-04-22 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
193.8 EUR -3.39% Intraday chart for Sartorius Stedim Biotech -23.88% -19.08%
01:59pm UBS Cuts Sartorius Stedim Biotech PT, Maintains at Neutral MT
01:56pm SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Q1 24: A few positives despite the top-line miss Alphavalue
Latest news about Sartorius Stedim Biotech

UBS Cuts Sartorius Stedim Biotech PT, Maintains at Neutral MT
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Q1 24: A few positives despite the top-line miss Alphavalue
SARTORIUS STEDIM : UBS reduces target price CF
Global markets live: DocMorris, Microsoft, Oracle, Micron, Netflix... Our Logo
Transcript : Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 18, 2024
Transcript : Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 18, 2024
Sartorius and subsidiary Stedim under pressure after weak figures DP
U.S. Futures, European Stocks Rise DJ
Sartorius Stedim: Quarterly EPS more than halved CF
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Records Lower Q1 Attributable Net Profit, Sales Revenue MT
Transcript : Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Jefferies remains its Buy rating ZD
Berenberg: Sartorius Stedim Investors Await 'Several Strong Quarters' for Confidence Boost MT
Sartorius gains despite halving dividend DP
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Sartorius Stedim: dividend set for 2023 CF
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 07.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
Debt reduction: Sartorius sells shares - Stedim with capital increase DP
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Shares Fall After Capital Increase DJ
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Completes $1.3 Billion Capital Increase DJ
Sartorius Stedim: private placement of 5.15 million shares CF
Germany's Sartorius Raises EUR200 Million Via Share Issue MT
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Raises EUR1.2 Billion in Fresh Capital from Share Sale MT
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : FY23: Updated mid-term outlook offers much-valued ‘certainty’ Alphavalue

Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading provider of cutting-edge equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions covering fermentation, filtration, purification, fluid management and lab technologies are supporting the biopharmaceutical industry around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically. For next generation processes, Sartorius Stedim Biotech focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Strongly rooted in the scientific community and closely allied with customers and technology partners, the company is dedicated to its philosophy of turning science into solutions on a daily basis. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and a global network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech enjoys a worldwide presence. Its key manufacturing and R&D site is in Germany.
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-05-16 - Capital Markets Day
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
200.6 EUR
Average target price
257.1 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+28.16%
