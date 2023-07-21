  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:39:43 2023-07-21 am EDT
272.00 EUR +14.53% +18.06% -10.08%
06:24pm STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Sartorius and Stedim jump up - Investors optimistic DP

Today at 01:52 pm

Latest news about Sartorius Stedim Biotech

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Q2 23 weakness overshadowed by positive management commentary Alphavalue
STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Sartorius and Stedim jump up - Investors optimistic DP
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023 CI
Pharmaceutical supplier Sartorius struggles with weak demand DP
Another disappointment weighs on Sartorius - Stedim shares in demand DP
Sartorius disappoints investors again DP
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Books Lower H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius struggles with weak demand DP
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
German DAX Index Returns to Green as Investors Digest US Retail Sales Report MT
Sartorius Unit Completes EUR2.4 Billion Takeover of Polyplus MT
Sartorius Stedim Biotech completed the acquisition of Polyplus-transfection SA from investors ARCHIMED and Warburg Pincus LLC and others. CI
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : UBS reiterates its Buy rating MD
Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway... ZB
US Markets Closed, European Stocks Fell Amid Cautious Start to Week in Asian Markets DJ
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan MD
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Expects Lower FY23 Revenue amid 'Weak Demand' MT
Sartorius cuts sales revenue and margin forecast for 2023 DP
Sartorius cuts sales revenue and margin forecast for 2023 - medium-term targets confirmed DP
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Target cut by -8.5% Alphavalue
Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim under pressure after analyst report DP
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Weak start puts FY 23 guidance at risk Alphavalue
US Futures Fall, European Stocks Mixed DJ
European Trading Ends Mixed Amid Upbeat Eurozone Data, Earnings Misses MT
Global markets live: L'Oréal, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone, American Express... ZB

Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading provider of cutting-edge equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions covering fermentation, filtration, purification, fluid management and lab technologies are supporting the biopharmaceutical industry around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically. For next generation processes, Sartorius Stedim Biotech focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Strongly rooted in the scientific community and closely allied with customers and technology partners, the company is dedicated to its philosophy of turning science into solutions on a daily basis. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and a global network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech enjoys a worldwide presence. Its key manufacturing and R&D site is in Germany.
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
237.50EUR
Average target price
311.45EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.14%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Chart Analysis Sartorius Stedim Biotech
-10.08% 24 397 M $
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Chart Analysis Baxter International Inc.
-3.34% 24 933 M $
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Chart Analysis Align Technology, Inc.
+60.10% 25 326 M $
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
+23.94% 23 326 M $
TERUMO CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Terumo Corporation
+16.82% 22 928 M $
STERIS PLC
Chart Analysis STERIS plc
+25.88% 22 705 M $
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Chart Analysis West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
+62.16% 28 119 M $
INSULET CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Insulet Corporation
-3.33% 19 433 M $
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
Chart Analysis Zimmer Biomet Holdings
+11.78% 29 800 M $
AVANTOR, INC.
Chart Analysis Avantor, Inc.
+2.18% 14 549 M $
Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
