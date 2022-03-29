Log in
    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius...

03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
Press Release

Aubagne, France, March 29, 2022

Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

At today's combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders passed the resolution to pay a dividend of 1.26 euros per share for fiscal 2021. The total profit distributed will be 116.1 million euros. The previous year's dividend was 0.68 euros per share.

The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting has granted discharge to all directors by a large majority and approved the renewal of the appointments as Directors of Pascale Boissel, René Fáber, Lothar Kappich, Joachim Kreuzburg, and Henri Riey for a three-year term of office.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the legally binding version.

ASM documents https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/shareholders-meeting

Press images https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications

Financial calendar

April 21, 2022

Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2022)

July 21, 2022

Publication of the first-half figures (January to June 2022)

October 19, 2022

Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2022)

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitionsof complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros.

Contact

Timo Lindemann

Corporate Communications Spokesman +49 (0)551.308.4724timo.lindemann@sartorius.com

www.sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
