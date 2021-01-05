Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Full-year report of -3

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 877 M 2 304 M 2 304 M Net income 2020 342 M 419 M 419 M Net Debt 2020 261 M 321 M 321 M P/E ratio 2020 81,2x Yield 2020 0,31% Capitalization 27 875 M 34 207 M 34 209 M EV / Sales 2020 15,0x EV / Sales 2021 12,3x Nbr of Employees 6 979 Free-Float 25,7% Chart SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 289,63 € Last Close Price 302,40 € Spread / Highest target 28,3% Spread / Average Target -4,22% Spread / Lowest Target -36,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Volker Niebel Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development Henri Riey Independent Non-Executive Director Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH 3.85% 34 207 ABBOTT LABORATORIES -0.35% 187 600 MEDTRONIC PLC -0.96% 157 673 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 0.19% 72 777 HOYA CORPORATION 1.58% 51 608 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. -1.48% 42 136