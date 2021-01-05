Log in
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Full-year report of -3-

01/05/2021 | 03:29am EST
                                                           7 
05/06/2020    31      744    166401,0    0        0        0 
                                3 
08/06/2020    17      320     65520      13      190    38565,99 
09/06/2020    7        93    18800,4     43      1001   208956,0 
                                                           5 
10/06/2020    29      534    112311,7    38      566    119969,8 
                                9                          1 
11/06/2020    25      431    90526,21    30      652    138234,6 
                                                           2 
12/06/2020    24      495    103664,9    3       154     32280 
                                8 
15/06/2020    10       88    17982,8     15      494    104026,6 
                                                           2 
16/06/2020    1        20      4276      15      190    41155,2 
17/06/2020    30      743    162025,1    22      613    134114,7 
                                9                          8 
18/06/2020    38      819    179903,6    10      307    67871,19 
19/06/2020    12      605    131712,9    51      1527   336235,4 
                                8                          7 
22/06/2020    24      1050   234470,0    14      670    150274,0 
                                5                          3 
23/06/2020    21      910    200661,0    18      820    182199,9 
                                2                          8 
24/06/2020    27      655    143041,9    6       400     87630 
                                8 
25/06/2020    16      383    83396,6     25      722    157876,4 
                                                           2 
26/06/2020    30      472    105023,5    20      431    96738,21 
                                9 
29/06/2020    53      823    181025,7    24      525    115950,6 
                                7                          1 
30/06/2020    16      340    74533,81    31      708    156948,8 
 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
 
File: Full-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker 
company Gilbert Dupont [1] 
 
Language:        English 
Company:         Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
                 Avenue de Jouques 
                 13781 Aubagne 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:          info@sartorius-stedim.com 
Internet:        www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:            FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information 
                 relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:     1158452 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
1158452 05-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8ed4456645f8e51b431cc6b8713172c&application_id=1158452&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 03:28 ET (08:28 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
SARTORIUS AG -1.43% 347 Delayed Quote.1.45%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH -2.38% 293.4 Real-time Quote.3.85%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 877 M 2 304 M 2 304 M
Net income 2020 342 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2020 261 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2020 81,2x
Yield 2020 0,31%
Capitalization 27 875 M 34 207 M 34 209 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 6 979
Free-Float 25,7%
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 289,63 €
Last Close Price 302,40 €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Volker Niebel Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development
Henri Riey Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH3.85%34 207
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-0.35%187 600
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.96%157 673
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.19%72 777
HOYA CORPORATION1.58%51 608
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-1.48%42 136
