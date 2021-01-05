Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Full-year report of -3

7
05/06/2020 31 744 166401,0 0 0 0
3
08/06/2020 17 320 65520 13 190 38565,99
09/06/2020 7 93 18800,4 43 1001 208956,0
5
10/06/2020 29 534 112311,7 38 566 119969,8
9 1
11/06/2020 25 431 90526,21 30 652 138234,6
2
12/06/2020 24 495 103664,9 3 154 32280
8
15/06/2020 10 88 17982,8 15 494 104026,6
2
16/06/2020 1 20 4276 15 190 41155,2
17/06/2020 30 743 162025,1 22 613 134114,7
9 8
18/06/2020 38 819 179903,6 10 307 67871,19
19/06/2020 12 605 131712,9 51 1527 336235,4
8 7
22/06/2020 24 1050 234470,0 14 670 150274,0
5 3
23/06/2020 21 910 200661,0 18 820 182199,9
2 8
24/06/2020 27 655 143041,9 6 400 87630
8
25/06/2020 16 383 83396,6 25 722 157876,4
2
26/06/2020 30 472 105023,5 20 431 96738,21
9
29/06/2020 53 823 181025,7 24 525 115950,6
7 1
30/06/2020 16 340 74533,81 31 708 156948,8
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: Full-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker
company Gilbert Dupont [1]
Language: English
Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com
Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
Euronext Ticker: DIM
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information
relating to the liquidity contract
EQS News ID: 1158452
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1158452 05-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8ed4456645f8e51b431cc6b8713172c&application_id=1158452&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2021 03:28 ET (08:28 GMT)