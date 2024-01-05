Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

05-Jan-2024 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Paris, January 5, 2024

 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

 

UndertheliquiditycontractenteredintobetweenSartoriusStedimBiotechandKeplerCheuvreux,the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
 

  • 14,171 shares
  • € 8,132,662.14
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,238
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,912
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,377 shares for € 50,832,014.40
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 239,123 shares for € 54,101,099.12

 

As areminder the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

  • 22,917 shares
  • € 4,751,581.19
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,887
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,674
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 253,847 shares for € 72,788,724.35
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 242,831 shares for € 70,620,474.51

 

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

 

  • 0 shares
  • € 10,000,000.00

 

 

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

 

Contact

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.6035

Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com

 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Z.I. Les Paluds

Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051

13781 Aubagne Cedex, France

Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00

Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19

www.sartorius.com

 

 

 

 

Buy side

Sell side

 

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Total

5,238

230,377

50,832,014.40

4,912

239,123

54,101,099.12

03/07/2023

5

200

45,550.00

15

500

114,700.00

04/07/2023

15

600

136,302.00

4

200

45,950.00

05/07/2023

19

600

136,650.00

19

900

207,000.00

06/07/2023

52

2,200

496,320.00

18

800

180,800.00

07/07/2023

42

1,925

430,237.50

41

1,800

403,344.00

10/07/2023

41

1,275

285,498.00

34

1,600

359,296.00

11/07/2023

35

1,900

429,742.00

36

1,300

295,802.00

12/07/2023

20

1,200

268,596.00

30

1,600

359,616.00

13/07/2023

31

1,617

370,826.61

39

1,600

367,600.00

14/07/2023

32

988

225,343.04

22

1,109

254,426.78

17/07/2023

34

1,495

342,698.85

22

1,091

250,973.64

18/07/2023

29

1,301

299,737.39

59

2,800

649,152.00

19/07/2023

7

300

71,199.00

36

1,700

403,954.00

20/07/2023

53

2,400

563,400.00

50

2,201

518,577.61

21/07/2023

70

2,600

631,462.00

132

6,727

1,663,923.45

24/07/2023

2

50

13,350.00

46

2,100

564,900.00

25/07/2023

48

1,150

304,922.50

43

1,948

520,934.16

26/07/2023

48

2,300

617,757.00

85

3,752

1,018,292.80

27/07/2023

24

1,000

280,450.00

69

3,000

845,910.00

28/07/2023

64

1,704

474,342.48

64

2,900

813,073.00

31/07/2023

26

696

196,258.08

46

1,744

495,296.00

01/08/2023

101

4,100

1,139,636.00

-

-

-

02/08/2023

79

2,800

739,844.00

108

2,200

584,210.00

03/08/2023

42

1,633

437,448.04

49

2,001

540,730.23

04/08/2023

32

1,767

471,470.94

32

1,300

349,011.00

07/08/2023

51

2,000

536,160.00

24

1,100

297,055.00

08/08/2023

42

2,100

554,400.00

26

1,400

372,498.00

09/08/2023

8

400

106,100.00

55

2,400

640,704.00

10/08/2023

3

200

53,650.00

51

2,399

650,176.98

11/08/2023

45

1,700

455,243.00

4

200

53,900.00

14/08/2023

27

1,500

397,050.00

25

1,500

398,445.00

15/08/2023

40

2,000

528,540.00

22

1,400

371,658.00

16/08/2023

32

1,354

353,922.06

24

1,100

288,200.00

17/08/2023

36

1,646

424,305.88

32

1,400

361,956.00

18/08/2023

66

2,104

524,863.84

-

-

-

21/08/2023

35

1,596

393,972.60

20

1,000

247,950.00

22/08/2023

23

1,000

245,050.00

47

2,000

493,160.00

23/08/2023

20

1,000

248,300.00

68

2,200

551,298.00

24/08/2023

64

1,900

484,956.00

35

1,284

331,233.48

25/08/2023

68

2,000

499,720.00

21

1,300

326,248.00

28/08/2023

1

100

25,000.00

34

1,137

285,910.02

29/08/2023

11

500

125,500.00

36

1,435

365,681.05

30/08/2023

5

300

76,701.00

19

744

191,609.76

31/08/2023

-

-

-

23

900

235,350.00

01/09/2023

31

1,300

334,295.00

31

1,500

391,800.00

04/09/2023

23

1,000

263,860.00

26

1,100

291,445.00

 

 

Buy side

Sell side

 

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Total

5,238

230,377

50,832,014.40

4,912

239,123

54,101,099.12

05/09/2023

62

1,769

461,549.79

31

1,196

314,117.44

06/09/2023

39

1,631

423,065.09

58

2,800

730,856.00

07/09/2023

52

1,800

468,054.00

53

3,204

844,125.84

08/09/2023

54

2,150

570,029.50

37

1,417

378,041.43

11/09/2023

58

2,032

533,339.04

19

1,100

291,159.00

12/09/2023

73

3,018

767,930.10

25

1,000

255,900.00

13/09/2023

48

2,300

563,684.00

39

2,100

516,096.00

14/09/2023

27

1,400

345,254.00

29

1,500

372,450.00

15/09/2023

31

1,100

279,257.00

46

2,297

584,563.53

18/09/2023

63

2,400

597,912.00

-

-

-

19/09/2023

81

3,100

745,209.00

24

1,000

242,830.00

20/09/2023

29

1,400

335,986.00

62

2,701

650,995.02

21/09/2023

50

2,400

562,248.00

30

1,132

265,691.72

22/09/2023

60

1,986

457,316.22

21

1,000

231,250.00

25/09/2023

48

1,645

372,658.30

14

1,000

227,080.00

26/09/2023

42

1,568

355,355.84

33

1,805

410,438.95

27/09/2023

50

2,200

495,660.00

28

1,299

295,171.77

28/09/2023

36

2,000

441,760.00

27

1,600

354,560.00

29/09/2023

8

300

67,749.00

51

2,396

541,927.28

02/10/2023

34

1,800

400,950.00

26

1,333

297,752.21

03/10/2023

35

1,600

356,960.00

44

2,014

451,095.72

04/10/2023

42

1,600

359,008.00

51

1,953

440,089.02

05/10/2023

15

1,100

249,755.00

46

2,000

455,520.00

06/10/2023

36

1,946

439,037.06

50

2,436

552,752.76

09/10/2023

57

2,704

608,697.44

36

1,556

351,842.72

10/10/2023

8

600

135,750.00

79

3,508

798,140.16

11/10/2023

27

2,100

483,105.00

43

1,862

430,531.64

12/10/2023

54

3,000

675,990.00

21

1,257

286,256.61

13/10/2023

159

8,960

1,773,542.40

-

-

-

16/10/2023

126

4,836

871,882.44

57

3,200

586,912.00

17/10/2023

50

2,700

495,261.00

66

2,591

480,475.04

18/10/2023

56

3,100

575,391.00

25

1,457

272,327.87

19/10/2023

33

1,423

275,450.11

82

4,300

842,757.00

20/10/2023

92

4,091

763,707.88

-

-

-

23/10/2023

75

3,700

635,475.00

4

400

69,352.00

24/10/2023

51

3,202

549,495.22

40

2,100

368,592.00

25/10/2023

91

4,598

773,337.62

10

700

124,201.00

26/10/2023

73

2,800

460,824.00

26

1,600

265,008.00

27/10/2023

61

2,916

483,443.64

54

2,300

383,111.00

30/10/2023

80

3,284

537,656.48

28

1,400

231,294.00

31/10/2023

30

1,400

229,978.00

76

4,792

815,023.36

01/11/2023

9

400

71,340.00

29

1,522

272,696.74

02/11/2023

15

800

148,184.00

25

1,400

261,324.00

03/11/2023

16

800

149,712.00

29

1,800

339,588.00

06/11/2023

34

2,000

373,660.00

30

1,400

263,550.00

07/11/2023

59

2,900

535,804.00

41

2,300

426,857.00

 

 

Buy side

Sell side

 

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Total

5,238

230,377

50,832,014.40

4,912

239,123

54,101,099.12

08/11/2023

63

3,027

563,385.24

37

2,200

411,510.00

09/11/2023

42

1,676

317,367.36

28

1,800

342,918.00

10/11/2023

87

2,847

529,171.89

19

900

168,750.00

13/11/2023

49

2,400

440,904.00

16

1,000

185,850.00

14/11/2023

15

901

167,081.44

55

3,700

698,042.00

15/11/2023

3

300

59,250.00

95

4,400

882,772.00

16/11/2023

9

700

138,551.00

22

1,400

278,628.00

17/11/2023

38

1,200

241,056.00

37

2,000

403,480.00

20/11/2023

18

1,000

199,190.00

41

2,800

564,480.00

21/11/2023

15

700

139,447.00

27

1,715

344,029.00

22/11/2023

15

804

160,454.28

47

2,630

530,234.30

23/11/2023

8

400

80,652.00

34

1,905

386,657.85

24/11/2023

30

1,400

283,206.00

34

1,706

346,420.36

27/11/2023

45

1,400

283,822.00

26

1,300

265,304.00

28/11/2023

70

2,300

458,206.00

34

1,700

339,983.00

29/11/2023

6

300

60,999.00

65

3,100

632,927.00

30/11/2023

35

1,800

370,944.00

36

2,009

416,385.34

01/12/2023

52

2,900

587,453.00

12

600

122,502.00

04/12/2023

41

2,033

406,986.27

27

1,400

283,458.00

05/12/2023

83

4,133

813,043.76

27

1,610

319,456.20

06/12/2023

29

1,700

338,198.00

69

3,770

761,917.00

07/12/2023

42

2,400

485,808.00

29

1,800

366,156.00

08/12/2023

49

2,008

410,374.96

54

2,991

618,658.44

11/12/2023

42

2,707

557,398.37

48

3,401

706,489.73

12/12/2023

51

2,581

536,151.13

60

2,400

501,456.00

13/12/2023

42

2,199

459,195.18

40

2,100

441,399.00

14/12/2023

-

-

-

98

4,700

1,036,632.00

15/12/2023

16

1,100

249,700.00

65

4,100

936,112.00

18/12/2023

45

1,981

454,084.82

55

2,700

622,755.00

19/12/2023

2

100

23,350.00

79

4,000

952,440.00

20/12/2023

26

1,312

317,595.84

65

2,900

704,265.00

21/12/2023

74

2,532

609,275.16

41

2,109

511,685.58

22/12/2023

46

1,316

316,787.52

27

1,096

266,284.16

27/12/2023

56

2,200

530,024.00

20

1,481

360,756.79

28/12/2023

43

1,900

453,093.00

38

1,818

435,265.56

29/12/2023

40

2,060

491,763.20

38

1,782

426,985.02

 

 

 

 

