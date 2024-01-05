Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech
05-Jan-2024 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Paris, January 5, 2024
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech
UndertheliquiditycontractenteredintobetweenSartoriusStedimBiotechandKeplerCheuvreux,the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
- 14,171 shares
- € 8,132,662.14
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,238
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,912
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,377 shares for € 50,832,014.40
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 239,123 shares for € 54,101,099.12
As areminder the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 22,917 shares
- € 4,751,581.19
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,887
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,674
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 253,847 shares for € 72,788,724.35
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 242,831 shares for € 70,620,474.51
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.
Contact
Petra Müller
Head of Investor Relations
+49 (0)551.308.6035
Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
Z.I. Les Paluds
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19
www.sartorius.com
Buy side
Sell side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
5,238
230,377
50,832,014.40
4,912
239,123
54,101,099.12
03/07/2023
5
200
45,550.00
15
500
114,700.00
04/07/2023
15
600
136,302.00
4
200
45,950.00
05/07/2023
19
600
136,650.00
19
900
207,000.00
06/07/2023
52
2,200
496,320.00
18
800
180,800.00
07/07/2023
42
1,925
430,237.50
41
1,800
403,344.00
10/07/2023
41
1,275
285,498.00
34
1,600
359,296.00
11/07/2023
35
1,900
429,742.00
36
1,300
295,802.00
12/07/2023
20
1,200
268,596.00
30
1,600
359,616.00
13/07/2023
31
1,617
370,826.61
39
1,600
367,600.00
14/07/2023
32
988
225,343.04
22
1,109
254,426.78
17/07/2023
34
1,495
342,698.85
22
1,091
250,973.64
18/07/2023
29
1,301
299,737.39
59
2,800
649,152.00
19/07/2023
7
300
71,199.00
36
1,700
403,954.00
20/07/2023
53
2,400
563,400.00
50
2,201
518,577.61
21/07/2023
70
2,600
631,462.00
132
6,727
1,663,923.45
24/07/2023
2
50
13,350.00
46
2,100
564,900.00
25/07/2023
48
1,150
304,922.50
43
1,948
520,934.16
26/07/2023
48
2,300
617,757.00
85
3,752
1,018,292.80
27/07/2023
24
1,000
280,450.00
69
3,000
845,910.00
28/07/2023
64
1,704
474,342.48
64
2,900
813,073.00
31/07/2023
26
696
196,258.08
46
1,744
495,296.00
01/08/2023
101
4,100
1,139,636.00
-
-
-
02/08/2023
79
2,800
739,844.00
108
2,200
584,210.00
03/08/2023
42
1,633
437,448.04
49
2,001
540,730.23
04/08/2023
32
1,767
471,470.94
32
1,300
349,011.00
07/08/2023
51
2,000
536,160.00
24
1,100
297,055.00
08/08/2023
42
2,100
554,400.00
26
1,400
372,498.00
09/08/2023
8
400
106,100.00
55
2,400
640,704.00
10/08/2023
3
200
53,650.00
51
2,399
650,176.98
11/08/2023
45
1,700
455,243.00
4
200
53,900.00
14/08/2023
27
1,500
397,050.00
25
1,500
398,445.00
15/08/2023
40
2,000
528,540.00
22
1,400
371,658.00
16/08/2023
32
1,354
353,922.06
24
1,100
288,200.00
17/08/2023
36
1,646
424,305.88
32
1,400
361,956.00
18/08/2023
66
2,104
524,863.84
-
-
-
21/08/2023
35
1,596
393,972.60
20
1,000
247,950.00
22/08/2023
23
1,000
245,050.00
47
2,000
493,160.00
23/08/2023
20
1,000
248,300.00
68
2,200
551,298.00
24/08/2023
64
1,900
484,956.00
35
1,284
331,233.48
25/08/2023
68
2,000
499,720.00
21
1,300
326,248.00
28/08/2023
1
100
25,000.00
34
1,137
285,910.02
29/08/2023
11
500
125,500.00
36
1,435
365,681.05
30/08/2023
5
300
76,701.00
19
744
191,609.76
31/08/2023
-
-
-
23
900
235,350.00
01/09/2023
31
1,300
334,295.00
31
1,500
391,800.00
04/09/2023
23
1,000
263,860.00
26
1,100
291,445.00
Buy side
Sell side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
5,238
230,377
50,832,014.40
4,912
239,123
54,101,099.12
05/09/2023
62
1,769
461,549.79
31
1,196
314,117.44
06/09/2023
39
1,631
423,065.09
58
2,800
730,856.00
07/09/2023
52
1,800
468,054.00
53
3,204
844,125.84
08/09/2023
54
2,150
570,029.50
37
1,417
378,041.43
11/09/2023
58
2,032
533,339.04
19
1,100
291,159.00
12/09/2023
73
3,018
767,930.10
25
1,000
255,900.00
13/09/2023
48
2,300
563,684.00
39
2,100
516,096.00
14/09/2023
27
1,400
345,254.00
29
1,500
372,450.00
15/09/2023
31
1,100
279,257.00
46
2,297
584,563.53
18/09/2023
63
2,400
597,912.00
-
-
-
19/09/2023
81
3,100
745,209.00
24
1,000
242,830.00
20/09/2023
29
1,400
335,986.00
62
2,701
650,995.02
21/09/2023
50
2,400
562,248.00
30
1,132
265,691.72
22/09/2023
60
1,986
457,316.22
21
1,000
231,250.00
25/09/2023
48
1,645
372,658.30
14
1,000
227,080.00
26/09/2023
42
1,568
355,355.84
33
1,805
410,438.95
27/09/2023
50
2,200
495,660.00
28
1,299
295,171.77
28/09/2023
36
2,000
441,760.00
27
1,600
354,560.00
29/09/2023
8
300
67,749.00
51
2,396
541,927.28
02/10/2023
34
1,800
400,950.00
26
1,333
297,752.21
03/10/2023
35
1,600
356,960.00
44
2,014
451,095.72
04/10/2023
42
1,600
359,008.00
51
1,953
440,089.02
05/10/2023
15
1,100
249,755.00
46
2,000
455,520.00
06/10/2023
36
1,946
439,037.06
50
2,436
552,752.76
09/10/2023
57
2,704
608,697.44
36
1,556
351,842.72
10/10/2023
8
600
135,750.00
79
3,508
798,140.16
11/10/2023
27
2,100
483,105.00
43
1,862
430,531.64
12/10/2023
54
3,000
675,990.00
21
1,257
286,256.61
13/10/2023
159
8,960
1,773,542.40
-
-
-
16/10/2023
126
4,836
871,882.44
57
3,200
586,912.00
17/10/2023
50
2,700
495,261.00
66
2,591
480,475.04
18/10/2023
56
3,100
575,391.00
25
1,457
272,327.87
19/10/2023
33
1,423
275,450.11
82
4,300
842,757.00
20/10/2023
92
4,091
763,707.88
-
-
-
23/10/2023
75
3,700
635,475.00
4
400
69,352.00
24/10/2023
51
3,202
549,495.22
40
2,100
368,592.00
25/10/2023
91
4,598
773,337.62
10
700
124,201.00
26/10/2023
73
2,800
460,824.00
26
1,600
265,008.00
27/10/2023
61
2,916
483,443.64
54
2,300
383,111.00
30/10/2023
80
3,284
537,656.48
28
1,400
231,294.00
31/10/2023
30
1,400
229,978.00
76
4,792
815,023.36
01/11/2023
9
400
71,340.00
29
1,522
272,696.74
02/11/2023
15
800
148,184.00
25
1,400
261,324.00
03/11/2023
16
800
149,712.00
29
1,800
339,588.00
06/11/2023
34
2,000
373,660.00
30
1,400
263,550.00
07/11/2023
59
2,900
535,804.00
41
2,300
426,857.00
Buy side
Sell side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
5,238
230,377
50,832,014.40
4,912
239,123
54,101,099.12
08/11/2023
63
3,027
563,385.24
37
2,200
411,510.00
09/11/2023
42
1,676
317,367.36
28
1,800
342,918.00
10/11/2023
87
2,847
529,171.89
19
900
168,750.00
13/11/2023
49
2,400
440,904.00
16
1,000
185,850.00
14/11/2023
15
901
167,081.44
55
3,700
698,042.00
15/11/2023
3
300
59,250.00
95
4,400
882,772.00
16/11/2023
9
700
138,551.00
22
1,400
278,628.00
17/11/2023
38
1,200
241,056.00
37
2,000
403,480.00
20/11/2023
18
1,000
199,190.00
41
2,800
564,480.00
21/11/2023
15
700
139,447.00
27
1,715
344,029.00
22/11/2023
15
804
160,454.28
47
2,630
530,234.30
23/11/2023
8
400
80,652.00
34
1,905
386,657.85
24/11/2023
30
1,400
283,206.00
34
1,706
346,420.36
27/11/2023
45
1,400
283,822.00
26
1,300
265,304.00
28/11/2023
70
2,300
458,206.00
34
1,700
339,983.00
29/11/2023
6
300
60,999.00
65
3,100
632,927.00
30/11/2023
35
1,800
370,944.00
36
2,009
416,385.34
01/12/2023
52
2,900
587,453.00
12
600
122,502.00
04/12/2023
41
2,033
406,986.27
27
1,400
283,458.00
05/12/2023
83
4,133
813,043.76
27
1,610
319,456.20
06/12/2023
29
1,700
338,198.00
69
3,770
761,917.00
07/12/2023
42
2,400
485,808.00
29
1,800
366,156.00
08/12/2023
49
2,008
410,374.96
54
2,991
618,658.44
11/12/2023
42
2,707
557,398.37
48
3,401
706,489.73
12/12/2023
51
2,581
536,151.13
60
2,400
501,456.00
13/12/2023
42
2,199
459,195.18
40
2,100
441,399.00
14/12/2023
-
-
-
98
4,700
1,036,632.00
15/12/2023
16
1,100
249,700.00
65
4,100
936,112.00
18/12/2023
45
1,981
454,084.82
55
2,700
622,755.00
19/12/2023
2
100
23,350.00
79
4,000
952,440.00
20/12/2023
26
1,312
317,595.84
65
2,900
704,265.00
21/12/2023
74
2,532
609,275.16
41
2,109
511,685.58
22/12/2023
46
1,316
316,787.52
27
1,096
266,284.16
27/12/2023
56
2,200
530,024.00
20
1,481
360,756.79
28/12/2023
43
1,900
453,093.00
38
1,818
435,265.56
29/12/2023
40
2,060
491,763.20
38
1,782
426,985.02
