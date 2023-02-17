Advanced search
    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:24:13 2023-02-17 am EST
328.20 EUR   -1.74%
02:56aSartorius Stedim Biotech : Annual Report 2022
PU
02:51aLaboratory equipment supplier Sartorius: profit to more than double in 2022
DP
02:44aSartorius Stedim Biotech Sa : Information on Document Availability
EQ
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

02/17/2023 | 02:44am EST
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

17-Feb-2023 / 08:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Aubagne, February 17, 2023

 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability

 

 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group’s Universal Registration Document 2022 is now available at:

 

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/news-financial-publications

 

It contains the following information:

- Business development for fiscal 2022 and the 2023 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

- Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

 

 

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2022, the company employed roughly 12,000 people, and earned sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros.


Contact
Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

 

Follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Information on Document Availability

Language: English
Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
Euronext Ticker: DIM
AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report
EQS News ID: 1562307
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1562307  17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562307&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
