Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Aubagne, July 19, 2024

 

 

Information on Document Availability

The report on the first half 2024 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at:

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations

It contains the following information:

  • Business development for the period of January to June 2024 as well as the 2024 full year forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group
  • Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2024

 

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider

of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture

biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach

with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius

Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In

2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. By the end of 2023, more than

10,600 employees were working for customers around the globe.

 

Contact

Petra Müller     

Head of Investor Relations   

+49 (0)551.308.6035      

petra.mueller2@sartorius.com   

 

 

