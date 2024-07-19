Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Aubagne, July 19, 2024
Information on Document Availability
The report on the first half 2024 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at:
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations
It contains the following information:
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider
of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture
biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach
with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius
Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In
2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. By the end of 2023, more than
10,600 employees were working for customers around the globe.
