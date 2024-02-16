Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Company name: SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Legal form: S.A.
2. Reason for the notification
The person making the disclosure is a closely associated person mentioned of article 3.26) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.
Please give the identity and functions of the person with whom the reporting person has close personal ties.
Type of person/entity: Legal entity
Company name: SARTORIUS AG
Position / status: Sartorius AG legal entity related to JOACHIM KREUZBURG, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD and RENE FABER, CEO
This notification is an initial notification.
3. Details of the issuer
Name: SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
LEI: 52990006IVXY7GCSSR39
4. Details of the transaction(s)
Date of the transaction: 2024/02/09
Place of the transaction: Euronext Paris
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share
Identification code: FR0013154002
Detailed operation information:
Unit price: EUR 233.00
Volume: 1,716,739 shares
Aggregated information:
Weighted average price: EUR 233.00
Volume: 1,716,739 shares
The transaction is NOT related to the exercise of a stock option program or to a bonus or performance share grant.
Date of receipt of the notification: 2024/02/14
5. Comments
Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg is the chairman of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and CEO of Sartorius AG. Dr. René Fáber is CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and a member of the management board of Sartorius AG.
Directors' dealing notification_EN
|Language:
|English
|Company:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
|Avenue de Jouques
|13781 Aubagne
|France
|Phone:
|+33 44 284 5600
|E-mail:
|sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius-stedim.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013154002
Euronext Ticker: DIM
|DIM
|AMF Category:
|Inside information / Other releases
|EQS News ID:
|1839247
