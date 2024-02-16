Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Company name: SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

Legal form: S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

The person making the disclosure is a closely associated person mentioned of article 3.26) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.

Please give the identity and functions of the person with whom the reporting person has close personal ties.

Type of person/entity: Legal entity

Company name: SARTORIUS AG

Position / status: Sartorius AG legal entity related to JOACHIM KREUZBURG, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD and RENE FABER, CEO

This notification is an initial notification.

3. Details of the issuer

Name: SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

LEI: 52990006IVXY7GCSSR39

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Date of the transaction: 2024/02/09

Place of the transaction: Euronext Paris

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share

Identification code: FR0013154002

Detailed operation information:

Unit price: EUR 233.00

Volume: 1,716,739 shares

Aggregated information:

Weighted average price: EUR 233.00

Volume: 1,716,739 shares

The transaction is NOT related to the exercise of a stock option program or to a bonus or performance share grant.

Date of receipt of the notification: 2024/02/14

5. Comments

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg is the chairman of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and CEO of Sartorius AG. Dr. René Fáber is CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and a member of the management board of Sartorius AG.