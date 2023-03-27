Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: René Fáber takes over as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; Joachim Kreuzburg remains Chairman of the Board

René Fáber takes over as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; Joachim Kreuzburg remains Chairman of the Board

In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. appointed René Fáber, Deputy CEO and member of the Board of Directors, as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., effective March 28, 2023. He will take over the position from Joachim Kreuzburg, who has served in the combined function of CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. since June 2007 and will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and CEO of its majority shareholder Sartorius AG.

René Fáber was first appointed to the Board of Directors in March 2019 and has been Deputy CEO since February 2022. He studied chemistry in Bratislava, Slovakia, and earned a PhD in polymer chemistry at the Technical University of Munich in Germany. René Fáber joined Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.’s parent company Sartorius AG in 2002 and held various leadership positions within its bioprocessing business, including in R&D and marketing. In January 2019, he became a member of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG and Head of its Bioprocess Solutions division.

“René has been leading the bioprocessing business very successfully for more than four years now, and it is great that he has accepted additional executive responsibilities,” said Joachim Kreuzburg.

From March 28, 2023, onwards, the composition of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. will be: Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman; René Fáber, CEO1; Christelle Baudere; Pascale Boissel; Susan Dexter; Anne-Marie Graffin; Lothar Kappich; and Henri Riey.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech shareholders approve dividend proposal

Furthermore, the shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at today’s Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved all resolutions by a large majority, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 1.44 euros per share for fiscal 2022. The total profit distributed will be 132.7 million euros. The previous year’s dividend was 1.26 euros per share.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

