    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:08 2023-03-27 am EDT
306.30 EUR   +1.52%
12:31pSartorius Stedim Biotech Sa : René Fáber takes over as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; Joachim Kreuzburg remains Chairman of the Board
EQ
08:00aTranscript : Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
03/17Good timing to go long again
MS
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: René Fáber takes over as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; Joachim Kreuzburg remains Chairman of the Board

03/27/2023 | 12:31pm EDT

03/27/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: René Fáber takes over as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; Joachim Kreuzburg remains Chairman of the Board

27-March-2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

 Aubagne, France, March 27, 2023

 

 

René Fáber takes over as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; Joachim Kreuzburg remains Chairman of the Board

 

In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. appointed René Fáber, Deputy CEO and member of the Board of Directors, as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., effective March 28, 2023. He will take over the position from Joachim Kreuzburg, who has served in the combined function of CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. since June 2007 and will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and CEO of its majority shareholder Sartorius AG.

 

René Fáber was first appointed to the Board of Directors in March 2019 and has been Deputy CEO since February 2022. He studied chemistry in Bratislava, Slovakia, and earned a PhD in polymer chemistry at the Technical University of Munich in Germany. René Fáber joined Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.’s parent company Sartorius AG in 2002 and held various leadership positions within its bioprocessing business, including in R&D and marketing. In January 2019, he became a member of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG and Head of its Bioprocess Solutions division.

 

“René has been leading the bioprocessing business very successfully for more than four years now, and it is great that he has accepted additional executive responsibilities,” said Joachim Kreuzburg.

 

From March 28, 2023, onwards, the composition of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. will be: Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman; René Fáber, CEO1; Christelle Baudere; Pascale Boissel; Susan Dexter; Anne-Marie Graffin; Lothar Kappich; and Henri Riey.

 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech shareholders approve dividend proposal

Furthermore, the shareholders of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at today’s Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved all resolutions by a large majority, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 1.44 euros per share for fiscal 2022. The total profit distributed will be 132.7 million euros. The previous year’s dividend was 1.26 euros per share.

 

1 The remuneration policy of the new Chief Executive Officer for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, as determined today by the Board of Directors and which will be subject to approval by the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, is available on the Company's website.

 

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The French press release is the legally binding version.

 

Press Images

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/about-sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa/board

 

 

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

 

 

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff       

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (0)551 308 1686      

petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com  

 

Follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Issuer: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
EQS News ID: 1593553

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1593553  27-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593553&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
