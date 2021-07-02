Log in
    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Half-year liquidity -2-

07/02/2021
27/05/2021    22                 1,100          390,126.00         -                  -              - 
28/05/2021    14                 400            140,520.00         -                  -              - 
31/05/2021    3                  100            35,500.00          3                  100            36,100.00 
01/06/2021    5                  300            105,900.00         6                  200            71,700.00 
02/06/2021    48                 2,100          727,188.00         13                 200            70,900.00 
03/06/2021    10                 500            170,000.00         1                  5              1,735.00 
04/06/2021    -                  -              -                  16                 700            240,121.00 
07/06/2021    7                  300            102,600.00         7                  280            96,860.40 
08/06/2021    5                  300            106,200.00         38                 2,200          781,132.00 
09/06/2021    5                  200            70,300.00          26                 1,100          396,033.00 
10/06/2021    10                 400            145,400.00         49                 1,128          416,062.80 
11/06/2021    7                  200            73,700.00          12                 572            213,710.64 
14/06/2021    -                  -              -                  26                 1,000          379,850.00 
15/06/2021    3                  200            77,300.00          13                 600            232,698.00 
16/06/2021    6                  200            76,900.00          7                  300            116,100.00 
17/06/2021    95                 2,200          829,004.00         3                  100            37,700.00 
18/06/2021    9                  200            75,500.00          25                 900            343,197.00 
21/06/2021    34                 800            300,784.00         2                  100            37,600.00 
22/06/2021    3                  100            37,490.00          9                  500            189,200.00 
23/06/2021    2                  100            37,800.00          4                  118            45,039.42 
24/06/2021    1                  100            37,800.00          36                 1,282          493,659.74 
25/06/2021    2                  100            38,600.00          9                  200            78,500.00 
28/06/2021    -                  -              -                  21                 600            238,800.00 
29/06/2021    1                  1              402.00             -                  -              - 
30/06/2021    57                 1,899          763,322.04         -                  -              - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
                 Avenue de Jouques 
                 13781 Aubagne 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:          info@sartorius-stedim.com 
Internet:        www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:            FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:     1214848 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1214848 02-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214848&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 669 M 3 159 M 3 159 M
Net income 2021 493 M 584 M 584 M
Net Debt 2021 518 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,6x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 36 430 M 43 168 M 43 129 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 26,2%
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Henri Riey Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH35.71%43 277
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.01%200 283
MEDTRONIC PLC7.67%168 081
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.38%70 145
HOYA CORPORATION4.20%50 251
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.15.83%48 667