Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Half-year liquidity -2

27/05/2021 22 1,100 390,126.00 - - -
28/05/2021 14 400 140,520.00 - - -
31/05/2021 3 100 35,500.00 3 100 36,100.00
01/06/2021 5 300 105,900.00 6 200 71,700.00
02/06/2021 48 2,100 727,188.00 13 200 70,900.00
03/06/2021 10 500 170,000.00 1 5 1,735.00
04/06/2021 - - - 16 700 240,121.00
07/06/2021 7 300 102,600.00 7 280 96,860.40
08/06/2021 5 300 106,200.00 38 2,200 781,132.00
09/06/2021 5 200 70,300.00 26 1,100 396,033.00
10/06/2021 10 400 145,400.00 49 1,128 416,062.80
11/06/2021 7 200 73,700.00 12 572 213,710.64
14/06/2021 - - - 26 1,000 379,850.00
15/06/2021 3 200 77,300.00 13 600 232,698.00
16/06/2021 6 200 76,900.00 7 300 116,100.00
17/06/2021 95 2,200 829,004.00 3 100 37,700.00
18/06/2021 9 200 75,500.00 25 900 343,197.00
21/06/2021 34 800 300,784.00 2 100 37,600.00
22/06/2021 3 100 37,490.00 9 500 189,200.00
23/06/2021 2 100 37,800.00 4 118 45,039.42
24/06/2021 1 100 37,800.00 36 1,282 493,659.74
25/06/2021 2 100 38,600.00 9 200 78,500.00
28/06/2021 - - - 21 600 238,800.00
29/06/2021 1 1 402.00 - - -
57 1,899 763,322.04 - - - -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Language: English
Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract
