    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

07/02/2021 | 04:40am EDT
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
02-Jul-2021 / 10:36 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aubagne, July 2, 2021 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021: 
 
  ? 2,374 shares 
  ? EUR 9,177,482.91 
  ? Number of executions on buy side on semester: 659 
  ? Number of executions on sell side on semester: 538 
  ? Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,109 shares for EUR 8,777,527.71 
  ? Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,735 shares for EUR 7,961,330.63 
 
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
  ? 0 shares 
  ? EUR 10,000,000.00 
 
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on 
equity securities as permitted market practice. 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions 
provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. 
Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own 
manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has 
been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed 
more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros. 
 
Contact 
Ben Orzelek 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.1668 
Ben.orzelek@sartorius.com 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
www.sartorius-stedim.com 
 
 
Transactions executed by Gilbert Dupont (liquidity provider until March 9, 2021): 
 
              Buy side                                             Sell side 
              Number of          Number of      Traded volume in   Number of          Number of      Traded volume in 
              executions         shares         EUR                executions         shares         EUR 
TOTAL         1                  0              0,00               10                 73             26,218.80 
04/01/2021    0                  0              0                  1                  10             3,028 
05/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
06/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
07/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
08/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
11/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
12/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
13/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
14/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
15/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
18/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
19/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
20/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
21/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
22/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
25/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
26/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
27/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
28/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
29/01/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
01/02/2021    0                  0              0                  2                  11             3,854.4 
02/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
03/02/2021    0                  0              0                  1                  20             7,600 
04/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
05/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
08/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
09/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
10/02/2021    0                  0              0                  2                  15             6,000 
11/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
12/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
15/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
16/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
17/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
18/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
19/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
22/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
23/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
24/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
25/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
26/02/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
01/03/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
02/03/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
03/03/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
04/03/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
05/03/2021    1                  0              0                  1                  0              0 
08/03/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
09/03/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0 
10/03/2021    0                  0              0                  3                  17             5,736.4 
11/03/2021    0                  0              0                  0                  0              0

Transactions executed by Kepler Cheuvreux (liquidity provider as of on May 4, 2021): 

              Buy side                                             Sell side 
                                                                   Number of 
              Number of          Number of      Traded volume in   executions         Number of      Traded volume in 
              executions         shares         EUR                                   shares         EUR 
 
TOTAL         659                24,109         8,777,527.71       538                21,735         7,961,330.63 
07/05/2021    26                 900            327,780.00         5                  450            168,525.00 
10/05/2021    109                5,109          1,873,112.67       -                  -              - 
11/05/2021    66                 1,800          639,198.00         1                  100            35,900.00 
12/05/2021    10                 500            176,700.00         8                  503            179,374.83 
13/05/2021    10                 500            177,000.00         27                 1,097          390,970.80 
14/05/2021    4                  400            143,400.00         14                 700            252,098.00 
17/05/2021    13                 700            250,803.00         14                 1,500          542,715.00 
18/05/2021    19                 700            247,877.00         19                 200            71,400.00 
19/05/2021    35                 900            314,001.00         -                  -              - 
20/05/2021    -                  -              -                  26                 1,000          353,560.00 
21/05/2021    2                  200            70,520.00          6                  100            35,900.00 
24/05/2021    3                  100            35,200.00          -                  -              - 
25/05/2021    2                  100            35,400.00          10                 300            107,100.00 
26/05/2021    11                 400            144,200.00         82                 3,600          1,307,088.00

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)

