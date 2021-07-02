Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 02-Jul-2021 / 10:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, July 2, 2021 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021: ? 2,374 shares ? EUR 9,177,482.91 ? Number of executions on buy side on semester: 659 ? Number of executions on sell side on semester: 538 ? Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,109 shares for EUR 8,777,527.71 ? Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,735 shares for EUR 7,961,330.63 As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: ? 0 shares ? EUR 10,000,000.00 The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros. Contact Ben Orzelek Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.1668 Ben.orzelek@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius-stedim.com Transactions executed by Gilbert Dupont (liquidity provider until March 9, 2021): Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR TOTAL 1 0 0,00 10 73 26,218.80 04/01/2021 0 0 0 1 10 3,028 05/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 15/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/01/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/02/2021 0 0 0 2 11 3,854.4 02/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/02/2021 0 0 0 1 20 7,600 04/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/02/2021 0 0 0 2 15 6,000 11/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 15/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/02/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/03/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/03/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/03/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/03/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/03/2021 1 0 0 1 0 0 08/03/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/03/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/03/2021 0 0 0 3 17 5,736.4 11/03/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0

Transactions executed by Kepler Cheuvreux (liquidity provider as of on May 4, 2021):

Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Number of Traded volume in executions Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR shares EUR TOTAL 659 24,109 8,777,527.71 538 21,735 7,961,330.63 07/05/2021 26 900 327,780.00 5 450 168,525.00 10/05/2021 109 5,109 1,873,112.67 - - - 11/05/2021 66 1,800 639,198.00 1 100 35,900.00 12/05/2021 10 500 176,700.00 8 503 179,374.83 13/05/2021 10 500 177,000.00 27 1,097 390,970.80 14/05/2021 4 400 143,400.00 14 700 252,098.00 17/05/2021 13 700 250,803.00 14 1,500 542,715.00 18/05/2021 19 700 247,877.00 19 200 71,400.00 19/05/2021 35 900 314,001.00 - - - 20/05/2021 - - - 26 1,000 353,560.00 21/05/2021 2 200 70,520.00 6 100 35,900.00 24/05/2021 3 100 35,200.00 - - - 25/05/2021 2 100 35,400.00 10 300 107,100.00 26/05/2021 11 400 144,200.00 82 3,600 1,307,088.00

July 02, 2021 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)