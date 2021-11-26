Log in
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : grows operations in France and is investing 100 million...

11/26/2021 | 10:50am EST
Press Release

Aubagne, November 26, 2021

Sartorius grows operations in France and is investing 100 million euros by 2025

  • The Group will expand its capacities for production, innovation, and storage at its French facilities in Aubagne, Cergy and Lourdes in order to meet the strong demand of the biopharmaceutical industry
  • The site in Aubagne, Sartorius' headquarters in France, will receive the major part of this investment to build new cleanrooms and R&D laboratories
  • Sartorius will create up to 400 new jobs on permanent employment contracts between 2021 and 2025 at its four French sites

A growth plan on an unprecedented scale

At the end of December 2020, Sartorius employed almost 1,100 people on permanent contracts in France across four different sites in Aubagne, Cergy, Dourdan and Lourdes. By investing a total of 100 million euros between 2021 and 2025, Sartorius plans to expand and upgrade the Aubagne, Cergy and Lourdes facilities in the following project activities:

  • Create additional cleanroom space of 4,000 square meters on top of the existing 5,000 square meters
  • Deploy new R&D laboratories covering close to 2,000 square meters to strengthen the company's innovation capacity
  • Upgrade company logistics platforms and build over 10,000 square meters of warehouse facilities and storage depots
  • Digitalize and automate equipment to increase capacity and competitive advantage

Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French Minister Delegate for Industry, said: "With this development plan, Sartorius is a concrete example of what we would like to see for our healthcare industry. Our goal is to be able to produce strategic medical products and devices in our country in the event of a crisis, yet also invest in the future and be at the forefront of tomorrow's biotherapies. This is how we will protect our citizens and make France the most innovative nation in Europe in terms of the healthcare industry."

This investment will enable the company to further boost performance and become even more innovative as well as to meet the growing demand of the market. In this context, Sartorius is striving to accelerate and significantly expand the capacity of its sites in France.

"We see our biopharmaceutical customers entering a new phase characterized by a high pace of innovation, substantial investments in their operations, and increasing demands on us as their suppliers. We are supporting their efforts, significantly adding capacity and increasing the speed of delivery," commented Luc Burgard, Managing Director of Sartorius Stedim FMT and Head of Operations of the

Bioprocess Solutions Division at Sartorius. "The investments in our French facilities will strengthen our industrial capabilities in this country and secure the long-term future of our operations here."

Sartorius in France plans to create up to 400 new jobs between 2021 and 2025

To support its growth ambitions, Sartorius will create up to 400 new permanent-employment positions at the four French sites between 2021 and 2025. The Group plans to attract new talent in Operations, such as production managers, machine operators, continuous improvement managers; Product Development staff, including engineers, data analysts; and Marketing personnel. Moreover, Sartorius will support its teams in helping them acquire new, cutting-edge skills, particularly in automation and digitalization of the equipment they use in their workflows.

"Sartorius is making a strong commitment with this investment and is bolstering its position as a leading partner of the biopharmaceutical industry and life science research in France," said Olivier Guitard, Managing Director of Sartorius Stedim FMT and Head of Controlling of the Bioprocess Solutions Division at Sartorius.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2020, the company earned sales revenue of some 2.34 billion euros. At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros.

Press contact

Agence RP by C&O

Océanne Trovo / oceanne.trovo@rpbyco.com/ +33 (0)6 84 99 74 65

Coralie Jolly / coralie.jolly@rpbyco.com/ +33 (0)6 85 91 09 38

Follow Sartorius on Twitter@Sartorius_Group and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 15:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
