SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius AG

03/26/2021 | 11:51am EDT
Press Release

Göttingen, March 26, 2021

Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius AG

At today's virtual Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders granted discharge to the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and approved the boards' proposals by a large majority. They passed the resolution to pay dividends of 0.71 euros per preference share and 0.70 euros per ordinary share.

The total amount disbursed will be 48.2 million euros. Prior-year dividends were 0.36 euros per preference share and 0.35 euros per ordinary share.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language earnings release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German earnings release is the legally binding version.

Presentation and further information on the 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting https://www.sartorius.com/shareholders-meeting

Current image files https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications

Financial calendar

April 21, 2021

Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2021)

July 21, 2021

Publication of the first-half figures (January to June 2021)

October 20, 2021

Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2021)

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions complementary technologies. In fiscal 2020, the company earned sales revenue of some 2.34 billion euros. At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.1686 petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:50:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
