Sartorius Stedim Biotech has published its preliminary results for 2023, with net income down 64.6% to €310 million and recurring EBITDA margin down 6.7 points to 28.3%, on sales down 20.5% to €2.77 billion.

For 2024, the supplier of products and services to the pharmaceutical industry aims to achieve sales growth 'in the mid- to high-single digits', with a current EBITDA margin in excess of 30%.

In the medium term to 2028, the group is targeting average annual sales growth of a percentage 'between the low and mid-teens', as well as a margin increase to over 35%.

