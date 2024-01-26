Sartorius Stedim: annual net income divided by three
For 2024, the supplier of products and services to the pharmaceutical industry aims to achieve sales growth 'in the mid- to high-single digits', with a current EBITDA margin in excess of 30%.
In the medium term to 2028, the group is targeting average annual sales growth of a percentage 'between the low and mid-teens', as well as a margin increase to over 35%.
