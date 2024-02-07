Sartorius Stedim: private placement of 5.15 million shares
The new shares will be issued as part of a capital increase with cancellation of the pre-emptive subscription right at a price of 233 euros per share, representing a gross amount of 1.2 billion euros before deduction of commissions and expenses.
The Group intends to use the net proceeds of the capital raising to accelerate its deleveraging beyond its internal cash generation and to reinforce its strategic flexibility. Settlement is expected to take place on or around February 9.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction