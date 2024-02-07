Sartorius Stedim Biotech announces that it has successfully placed 5,150,215 shares with institutional investors as part of an international private placement by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The new shares will be issued as part of a capital increase with cancellation of the pre-emptive subscription right at a price of 233 euros per share, representing a gross amount of 1.2 billion euros before deduction of commissions and expenses.

The Group intends to use the net proceeds of the capital raising to accelerate its deleveraging beyond its internal cash generation and to reinforce its strategic flexibility. Settlement is expected to take place on or around February 9.

