Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sartorius Stedim Biotech
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIM   FR0013154002

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

(DIM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:36 2022-08-25 am EDT
387.40 EUR   +0.36%
07:12aUK retailers report surprise sales jump after welfare boost
RE
06:05aUK retailers report surprise jump in sales in August - CBI
RE
08/18SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : The resistance should give in
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK retailers report surprise sales jump after welfare boost

08/25/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - British retailers reported their strongest sales in August in nine months, confounding forecasts for a fall as the cost-of-living squeeze hits households, according to figures from the Confederation of British Industry on Thursday.

The CBI's July retail sales balance for August jumped to +37 from -4 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected a fall to -7.

Samuel Tombs, an economist with consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the jump in sales in August was probably the result of emergency cost-of-living grants paid to people on welfare in late July, part of a package of support announced by former finance minister Rishi Sunak in May.

"With low-income households, who had to cut back severely in Q2, receiving the most support from the government, it is unsurprising that retail sales have benefited immediately," Tombs said in a note to clients.

Consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in July and is expected to continue climbing - possibly to 18%, according to analysts at Citi - as energy prices surge on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two contenders to become Britain's next prime minister have both promised more help for households. Foreign minister Liz Truss says her preference is to cut taxes while Sunak says he wants to focus on targeted support for low-income households.

The CBI survey showed the extent of inflation pressure still building in Britain's economy.

A quarterly measure of average selling price inflation sped up to its fastest pace since 1985 at +87 from +77 in May.

Prices were expected to rise at a similarly fast pace in September.

Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the CBI, said that despite the growth in sales in August, companies were the most downbeat about business in the next three months since Britain's first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

"This gloom is reflected in retailers' investment intentions, which continue to be resolutely negative," he said.

The CBI survey was based on responses from 60 retailers between July 27 and Aug. 12. (Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
07:12aUK retailers report surprise sales jump after welfare boost
RE
06:05aUK retailers report surprise jump in sales in August - CBI
RE
08/08France's Sartorius Stedim Biotech To Buy UK-based Albumedix For $501 Million
MT
08/08SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : to acquire Albumedix, strengthening its portfolio of innovat...
PU
08/08SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : to acquire Albumedix, strengthening its portf...
PU
08/08Sartorius Stedim Biotech to acquire Albumedix, strengthening its portfolio of innovativ..
PR
08/08Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Albumedix ..
CI
07/31SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
07/26UK retailers downbeat about outlook for August - CBI
RE
07/22SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 528 M 3 520 M 3 520 M
Net income 2022 867 M 865 M 865 M
Net Debt 2022 161 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 35 580 M 35 502 M 35 502 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 942
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Duration : Period :
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 386,00 €
Average target price 448,36 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development
Anne-Marie Graffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Dexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Pascale Boissel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-19.98%35 502
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.08%184 649
MEDTRONIC PLC-13.70%118 714
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY5.12%73 680
HOYA CORPORATION-14.64%38 466
DEXCOM, INC.-35.99%33 731