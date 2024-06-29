Sarup Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of shoes and shoe uppers. The Company is engaged in the business of leather, tanneries and developing products with a range of uppers, soles, tanneries and complete shoes. The Company offers various collections for men and women. The Company's men's collection includes JGM-131, JGM-132, JGM-133, JGM-135, JGM-136, JGM-137, JGM-138, JGM-139, JGM-140 and JGM-141. The Company's women's collection includes JLL-101, JLL-102, JLL-103, JLL-104, JLL-105, JLL-106 and JLL-107. The Company operates its factory outlet in Jalandhar. The Company operates its retail outlets in Jalandhar and Chandigarh.

Sector Footwear