Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

3 Financial Reporting By Segment

For management purposes, the Company is organised into business units based on its products and services and has three reportable segments, as follows:

Lease

This segment includes Leasing products offered to the customers.

Loan

This segment includes SME, Micro, Personal and Gold loans offered to the customers.

Other Business

This segment includes all other business activities that the Company engaged other than above segments.

The Management Committee monitors the operating results of its business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on profit or loss and is measured consistently with profit or loss in the financial statements. Also, the Company's financing (including finance costs and finance income) and income taxes are managed on a Company basis and are not allocated to operating segments.

Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties.