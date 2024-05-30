Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Interim Financial Statements
For the Twelve Months Ended 31st March 2024
Contents
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
1
Statement of Financial Position
2
Statement of Changes in Equity
3
Statement of Cash Flows
4
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
1.Analysis of Financial Instruments by Measurement Basis
5
2.Fair Value Measurement Hierarchy
6
3.Financial Reporting by Segment
7
4.Share Information
8
5.Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in Shares of the Company
8
6.Top 20 Shareholders
8
7.Public Shareholding and Float adjusted Market Capitalisation
8
8. Stated Capital
9
9. Explanatory Notes
10
Corporate Information
11
Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Twelve months ended
For the Three months ended
31st Mar 2024
31st Mar 2023
Variance
31st Mar 2024
31st Mar 2023
Variance
Audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
LKR
%
Income
3,326,773,595
2,597,491,955
28.1%
Interest Income
3,101,982,284
2,461,331,443
26.0%
Interest Expenses
(1,322,454,402)
(1,221,614,731)
8.3%
Net Interest Income
1,779,527,882
1,239,716,712
43.5%
Net Fee and Commission Income
172,887,634
114,185,258
51.4%
Other Operating Income
51,903,677
21,975,253
>100%
Total Operating Income
2,004,319,193
1,375,877,224
45.7%
Impairment Charges for Loans and Other Losses
(332,531,900)
(63,092,109)
>100%
Net Operating Income
1,671,787,293
1,312,785,115
27.3%
Operating Expenses
Personnel Expenses
(524,561,526)
(464,026,483)
13.0%
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment
(35,974,055)
(29,034,587)
23.9%
Amortisation of Right of Use Assets
(80,014,671)
(70,140,299)
14.1%
Amortisation of Intangible Assets
(509,435)
(1,164,233)
-56.2%
Other Operating Expenses
(439,511,271)
(302,342,543)
45.4%
Operating Profit Before Tax on Financial Services
591,216,335
446,076,970
32.5%
Tax on Financial Services
(181,956,153)
(145,945,075)
24.7%
Profit Before Taxation
409,260,182
300,131,895
36.4%
Income Tax Expenses
(159,663,528)
(78,482,446)
>100%
Profit for the Period
249,596,654
221,649,449
12.6%
Other Comprehensive Income
Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans
(2,596,400)
(2,939,318)
-11.7%
Gain/(Loss) due to changes in Assumptions
(20,502,138)
(144,710)
>100%
Deferred Tax (Charge)/Reversal on above items
6,929,561
925,208
>100%
Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to
Profit or Loss
(16,168,977)
(2,158,820)
>100%
Surplus from Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipment
-
-
0.0%
Deferred Tax Effect on Surplus from Revaluation of Property,
Plant & Equipment
-
-
0.0%
Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to
Profit or Loss
-
-
0.0%
Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax
(16,168,977)
(2,158,820)
>100%
Total Comprehensive Income/(Expenses) for the Period
233,427,677
219,490,629
6.3%
933,503,321
746,675,345
25.0%
839,525,607
709,967,921
18.2%
(326,204,517)
(352,407,086)
-7.4%
513,321,089
357,560,834
43.6%
73,193,091
37,098,052
97.3%
20,784,624
(390,629)
>-100%
607,298,804
394,268,258
54.0%
(109,399,012)
12,433
>-100%
497,899,792
394,280,691
26.3%
(133,192,452)
(115,992,287)
14.8%
(10,427,921)
(7,211,356)
44.6%
(23,928,779)
(17,733,149)
34.9%
(82,489)
(216,643)
-61.9%
(126,802,669)
(85,761,404)
47.9%
203,465,482
167,365,853
21.6%
(53,297,701)
(47,606,323)
12.0%
150,167,781
119,759,530
25.4%
(48,251,057)
(38,521,341)
25.3%
101,916,723
81,238,189
25.5%
(2,596,400)
(2,939,318)
-11.7%
(20,502,138)
(144,710)
>100%
6,929,561
925,208
>100%
(16,168,977)
(2,158,820)
>100%
-
-
0.0%
-
-
0.0%
-
-
0.0%
(16,168,977)
(2,158,820)
>100%
85,747,747
79,079,369
8.4%
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Share *
1.67
1.48
12.6%
* Calculated based on profit/(loss) for the period
Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Statement of Financial Position
As at
31st Mar 2024
31st Mar 2023
Variance
Audited
Audited
LKR
LKR
%
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
544,919,606
664,043,703
-17.9%
Financial Investments
772,478,191
576,027,374
34.1%
Other Financial Assets
50,960,718
874,494
>100%
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables
6,958,212,710
5,105,311,168
36.3%
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rentals Receivables
5,616,318,355
4,674,862,363
20.1%
Other Non Financial Assets
238,195,920
155,939,726
52.7%
Investment Property
246,710,000
234,257,500
0.05
Property, Plant and Equipment
224,485,283
147,095,459
52.6%
Right-of-use Lease Assets
185,152,504
105,241,220
75.9%
Intangible Assets
4,176,618
4,686,053
-10.9%
Deferred Tax Assets
56,237,769
1,954,498
>100%
Total Assets
14,897,847,674
11,670,293,558
27.7%
Liabilities
Due to Banks and Other Institutions
3,005,408,260
1,508,114,678
99.3%
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Due to Customers
7,492,005,969
6,193,431,026
21.0%
Lease Liabilities
202,487,184
119,947,887
68.8%
Other Non Financial Liabilities
425,290,696
291,925,223
45.7%
Current Tax Liabilities
144,945,144
71,709,569
>100%
Post Employment Benefit Liability
56,992,064
35,677,457
59.7%
Total Liabilities
11,327,129,316
8,220,805,840
37.8%
Shareholders' Funds
Stated Capital
2,696,113,032
2,696,113,032
0.0%
Reserves
194,927,853
182,448,021
6.8%
Retained Earnings
679,677,472
570,926,665
19.0%
Total Shareholders' Funds
3,570,718,357
3,449,487,718
3.5%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Funds
14,897,847,674
11,670,293,558
27.7%
Commitments and Contingencies
6,048,100
7,433,330
-18.6%
Net Assets Value per Share
23.87
23.06
3.5%
Certification
We certify that these Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd.
Sgd.
Mahesh Jayasanka
Nilantha Jayanetti
Head of Strategic Planning/ Acting Head of Finance
Chief Executive Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors by;
Sgd.
Sgd.
Channa de Silva
Dhammika Ganegama
Chairman
Senior Director
29th May 2024
Colombo
Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Statement Of Changes In Equity
For the Twelve Months Ended 31st March
Stated Capital
Statutory
Revaluation
Regulatory
Retained
Total Equity
Loss Allowance
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Reserve
Earnings
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
Balances as at 1st April 2022 (Audited)
2,696,113,032
114,850,787
56,514,761
-
437,316,534
3,304,795,115
Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
-
221,649,449
221,649,449
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
(2,158,820)
(2,158,820)
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
-
-
219,490,629
219,490,629
Transactions with Equity Holders, Recognised Directly in Equity
Transfer to Statutory Reserves Fund
-
11,082,472
-
-
(11,082,472)
-
Interim Dividend
-
-
-
-
(74,798,026)
(74,798,026)
Total transaction with equity holders
-
11,082,472
-
-
(85,880,498)
(74,798,026)
Balances as at 31st March 2023 (Audited)
2,696,113,032
125,933,259
56,514,761
-
570,926,665
3,449,487,718
Balances as at 1st April 2023 (Audited)
2,696,113,032
125,933,259
56,514,761
-
570,926,665
3,449,487,718
Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
-
249,596,654
249,596,654
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
(16,168,977)
(16,168,977)
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
-
-
233,427,677
233,427,677
Transactions with Equity Holders, Recognised Directly in Equity
Transfer to Statutory Reserves Fund
-
12,479,833
-
(12,479,833)
-
Final dividend
-
-
-
(112,197,039)
(112,197,039)
Total transaction with equity holders
-
12,479,833
-
(124,676,872)
(112,197,039)
Balances as at 31st March 2024 (Audited)
2,696,113,032
138,413,092
56,514,761
-
679,677,472
3,570,718,357
Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Statement of Cash Flows
For the Twelve Months Ended 31st March
31st Mar 2024
31st Mar 2023
Audited
Audited
LKR
LKR
Cash Flows From / (Used in) Operating Activities
Profit Before Income Tax Expense
409,260,182
300,131,895
Adjustments for
Impairment Charges for Loans and Other Losses
332,531,900
63,092,109
Changing Fair Value of Investment Property
(12,452,500)
-
Loss/(Profit) on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
(8,287,416)
3,601,501
Profit/(Loss) on ROU assets
(671,152)
31,067
Provision for Defined Benefit Plans
12,579,736
10,021,516
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment
35,974,055
29,034,587
Amortisation of Intangible Assets
509,435
1,164,233
Amortisation of Right of Use Assets
80,014,671
70,140,299
Interest Expenses on Lease Creditor
30,331,731
17,758,693
Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes
879,790,640
494,975,900
(Increase)/Decrease in Loans and Receivables
(1,976,585,950)
125,563,957
(Increase)/Decrease in Lease Rentals Receivable
(1,136,412,727)
(92,482,507)
(Increase)/Decrease in Other Financial Assets
(50,086,224)
(60,103)
(Increase)/Decrease in Other Non Financial Assets
(82,549,694)
8,597,776
Increase/(Decrease) in Amounts Due to Customers
1,298,574,943
1,464,333,905
Increase/(Decrease) in Other Non Financial Liabilities
133,182,415
(230,546,093)
Cash Generated from/(Used in) Operations
(934,086,597)
1,770,382,834
Retirement Benefit Liabilities Paid
(14,363,667)
(9,494,245)
Net Collection of LRAB Fund
-
123,525
Income Tax Paid
(133,781,663)
(49,382,348)
Repayment of Lease Liabilities
(101,931,772)
(93,525,230)
Net Cash Flow from/(Used in) Operating Activities
(1,184,163,699)
1,618,104,536
Cash Flows from / (Used in) Investing Activities
Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment
(9,264,831)
402,068
Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment
(114,341,293)
(40,865,923)
Acquisition of Intangible Assets
-
(922,500)
Financial Investments
(196,450,817)
(43,360,336)
Net Cash Flows from/(Used in) Investing Activities
(320,056,941)
(84,746,691)
Cash Flows from / (Used in) Financing Activities
Funds Received from Bank and Other Institutional Borrowings
2,112,009,434
512,961,416
Repayment of Bank and Other Institutional Borrowings
(994,926,457)
(1,076,151,729)
Dividend Payment
(112,197,039)
(149,376,386)
Net Cash Flows from/(Used in) Financing Activities
1,004,885,938
(712,566,699)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(499,334,702)
820,791,146
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period
579,671,138
(241,120,008)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period*
80,336,436
579,671,138
*Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
Favorable Cash and Cash Equivalents
544,919,606
664,043,703
Unfavorable Cash and Cash Equivalents
(464,583,171)
(84,372,565)
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
80,336,436
579,671,138
Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
1 Analysis of Financial Instruments by Measurement Basis
Financial Instruments are measured on an ongoing basis either at fair value or at amortised cost. The summary of Significant Accounting Policies describes how each category of Financial Instruments are measured and how income and expenses, including fair value gains and losses, are recognised. The following table provides a reconciliation between line items in the Statement of Financial Position and categories of Financial Instruments.
Analysis of Financial Instruments by Measurement Basis
31st Mar 2024
AmortisedCost
Total
LKR
LKR
Financial Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
544,919,606
544,919,606
Financial Investments
772,478,191
772,478,191
Other Financial Assets
50,960,718
50,960,718
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables
6,958,212,710
6,958,212,710
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rentals Receivables
5,616,318,355
5,616,318,355
Total Financial Assets
13,942,889,580
13,942,889,580
Financial Liabilities
Due to Banks and Other Institutions
3,005,408,260
3,005,408,260
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Due to Customers
7,492,005,969
7,492,005,969
Lease Liabilities
202,487,184
202,487,184
Total Financial Liabilities
10,699,901,412
10,699,901,412
31st Mar 2023
AmortisedCost
Total
LKR
LKR
Financial Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
664,043,703
664,043,703
Financial Investments
576,027,374
576,027,374
Other Financial Assets
874,494
874,494
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables
5,105,311,168
5,105,311,168
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rentals Receivables
4,674,862,363
4,674,862,363
Total Financial Assets
11,021,119,101
11,021,119,101
Financial Liabilities
Due to Banks and Other Institutions
1,508,114,678
1,508,114,678
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Due to Customers
6,193,431,026
6,193,431,026
Lease Liabilities
119,947,887
119,947,887
Total Financial Liabilities
7,821,493,590
7,821,493,590
Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
2 Fair Value Measurement Hierarchy
31st Mar 2024
Fair Value
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
Non Financial Assets - Investment Property
Land and building
-
-
246,710,000
246,710,000
-
-
246,710,000
246,710,000
Non Financial Assets - Property, Plant and Equipment
Land
-
-
36,100,000
36,100,000
-
-
36,100,000
36,100,000
31st Mar 2023
Fair Value
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
Non Financial Assets - Investment Property
Land and building
-
-
234,257,500
234,257,500
-
-
234,257,500
234,257,500
Non Financial Assets - Property, Plant and Equipment
Land
-
-
36,100,000
36,100,000
-
-
36,100,000
36,100,000
Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
3 Financial Reporting By Segment
For management purposes, the Company is organised into business units based on its products and services and has three reportable segments, as follows:
Lease
This segment includes Leasing products offered to the customers.
Loan
This segment includes SME, Micro, Personal and Gold loans offered to the customers.
Other Business
This segment includes all other business activities that the Company engaged other than above segments.
The Management Committee monitors the operating results of its business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on profit or loss and is measured consistently with profit or loss in the financial statements. Also, the Company's financing (including finance costs and finance income) and income taxes are managed on a Company basis and are not allocated to operating segments.
Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties.
Lease
Loan
Other
Total
Period ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
Interest Income
1,446,933,953
1,089,564,946
1,494,026,241
1,204,123,623
161,022,089
167,642,874
3,101,982,284
2,461,331,443
Net Fee and Commission Income
78,105,255
38,723,064
92,616,880
69,653,000
2,165,499
5,809,194
172,887,634
114,185,258
Other Operating Income
26,747,794
18,507,325
11,645,914
1,345,879
13,509,968
2,122,049
51,903,677
21,975,253
Gross Income
1,551,787,002
1,146,795,335
1,598,289,035
1,275,122,503
176,697,557
175,574,117
3,326,773,595
2,597,491,955
Interest Expenses
(562,043,121)
(543,775,815)
(681,064,017)
(598,270,346)
(79,347,264)
(79,568,570)
(1,322,454,402)
(1,221,614,731)
Total Operating Income
989,743,882
603,019,519
917,225,019
676,852,157
97,350,293
96,005,547
2,004,319,193
1,375,877,224
Credit Loss Expenses
(101,333,758)
(41,671,434)
(217,307,386)
(23,835,675)
(13,890,756)
2,415,000
(332,531,900)
(63,092,109)
Net Operating Income
888,410,123
561,348,085
699,917,633
653,016,482
83,459,537
98,420,547
1,671,787,293
1,312,785,115
Other Expenses
(409,730,939)
(341,132,872)
(496,497,490)
(375,319,526)
(57,844,368)
(49,916,628)
(964,072,797)
(766,369,026)
Depreciation and Amortisation
(49,511,718)
(44,663,825)
(59,996,553)
(49,139,813)
(6,989,890)
(6,535,481)
(116,498,160)
(100,339,119)
Segment Result
429,167,466
175,551,388
143,423,590
228,557,144
18,625,279
41,968,438
591,216,335
446,076,970
Tax on Financial Services
(181,956,153)
(145,945,075)
Income Tax Expenses
(159,663,528)
(78,482,446)
Profit Attributable to Shareholders
249,596,654
221,649,449
As at 31st March 2024
Segment Assets
5,956,970,718
4,914,180,967
7,314,485,562
5,337,899,612
1,626,391,394
1,418,212,979
14,897,847,674
11,670,293,558
Total Assets
5,956,970,718
4,914,180,967
7,314,485,562
5,337,899,612
1,626,391,394
1,418,212,979
14,897,847,674
11,670,293,558
Segment Liabilities
4,814,029,960
3,528,605,014
5,833,471,598
3,658,300,236
679,627,759
1,033,900,590
11,327,129,316
8,220,805,840
Total Liabilities
4,814,029,960
3,528,605,014
5,833,471,598
3,658,300,236
679,627,759
1,033,900,590
11,327,129,316
8,220,805,840
Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
4 Share Information
Market prices of ordinary shares recorded during the quarter ended 31st March 2024 are as follows:
LKR (4th
LKR (4th
Quarter
Quarter
2023-24)
2022-23)
Last Traded Price
13.10
11.00
Highest Price
13.90
13.00
Lowest Price
11.90
9.80
5 Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in Shares of the Company
Shareholder Name
No of Shares
Ownership %
Mr. Channa de Silva - Chairman
323,200
0.22
Mr. Dhammika Ganegama - Senior Director
Shares held in the following manner
Mr. W T D Ganegama and Ms. N H Ariyaratne
365,000
0.24
Mr. W T D Ganegama
72,400
0.05
Mr. Ramesh Schaffter- Director
Nil
-
Mr. Senthi Nandhanan Senthilverl - Director
Nil
-
Mr. Amrit CanagaRetna - Director
Nil
-
Ms. Shehara De Silva - Director
26,349
0.02
Mr. Nilantha Jayanetti- Chief Executive Officer
105,500
0.07
6 Top 20 Shareholders as at 31st March 2024
Shareholder Name
No of Shares
Ownership %
Sarvodaya Economic Enterprises Development Services (GTE) Ltd
54,000,000
36.10
Seylan Bank Plc/Senthilverl Holdings (Pvt) Ltd
18,107,957
12.10
Janashakthi Capital Limited
Seylan Bank Plc/Janashakthi Capital Limited
11,365,000
7.60
Commercial Bank Of Ceylon PLC/Janashakthi Capital Limited
4,724,270
3.16
Gentosha Total Asset Consulting Inc.
13,500,004
9.02
Lanka Jathika Sarvodaya Shramadana Sangamaya
4,645,000
3.11
Ideal Automobile (Pvt) Ltd
4,382,246
2.93
Sanasa Life Insurance Company PLC
3,579,900
2.39
Thalwila Pibidena Sarvodaya Shramadana Society
1,414,000
0.95
Sanasa General Insurance Company Ltd
1,108,445
0.74
Mr M.A.H. Esufally & Mrs A.M. Esufally
1,072,200
0.72
Mr. T.H. Rajudin
613,600
0.41
Mr J.D. Ariyaratne
454,600
0.30
Kekunawela Sarvodaya Shramadana Society
450,000
0.30
Porathota Sarvodaya Shramadana Society
450,000
0.30
Mr W.T.D. Ganegama & Ms N.H. Ariyaratne
365,000
0.24
Mr G.C.A. De Silva
323,200
0.22
Kuda Arukgoda Sarvodaya Shramadana Society
300,000
0.20
DFCC Bank PLC/Mr P Pranavan
240,000
0.16
Mr. R Gautam
237,500
0.16
Miss L.M. Ginige
236,600
0.16
Total of top 20 shareholders
121,569,522
81.26
Other Shareholders
28,026,530
18.73
Total Shareholding
149,596,052
100.00
7 Public Shareholding and Float adjusted Market Capitalisation
Public shareholding Information pertaining to public shareholding as at 31st March 2024 is as follows:
Available
Requirement
Public Holding Percentage
37.34%
20%
Number of Public Shareholders
2,348
500
Float Adjusted Market Capitalisation (LKR)
726,177,855
Less than LKR 2.5 Bn (Option 5)
- Public Holding percentage as at 31st March 2024 being 37.34%% comprising of 2,348 Shareholders. - The Float adjusted market capitalisation as at 31st March 2024 - LKR 726,177,855
- The Float adjusted market capitalisation of the Company falls under Option 5 of Rule 7.14.1 (i) (a), of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Company has complied with the minimum public holding requirement applicable under the said option.
