Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Interim Financial Statements

For the Twelve Months Ended 31st March 2024

Contents

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

1

Statement of Financial Position

2

Statement of Changes in Equity

3

Statement of Cash Flows

4

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

1.Analysis of Financial Instruments by Measurement Basis

5

2.Fair Value Measurement Hierarchy

6

3.Financial Reporting by Segment

7

4.Share Information

8

5.Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in Shares of the Company

8

6.Top 20 Shareholders

8

7.Public Shareholding and Float adjusted Market Capitalisation

8

8. Stated Capital

9

9. Explanatory Notes

10

Corporate Information

11

Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the Twelve months ended

For the Three months ended

31st Mar 2024

31st Mar 2023

Variance

31st Mar 2024

31st Mar 2023

Variance

Audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

LKR

%

Income

3,326,773,595

2,597,491,955

28.1%

Interest Income

3,101,982,284

2,461,331,443

26.0%

Interest Expenses

(1,322,454,402)

(1,221,614,731)

8.3%

Net Interest Income

1,779,527,882

1,239,716,712

43.5%

Net Fee and Commission Income

172,887,634

114,185,258

51.4%

Other Operating Income

51,903,677

21,975,253

>100%

Total Operating Income

2,004,319,193

1,375,877,224

45.7%

Impairment Charges for Loans and Other Losses

(332,531,900)

(63,092,109)

>100%

Net Operating Income

1,671,787,293

1,312,785,115

27.3%

Operating Expenses

Personnel Expenses

(524,561,526)

(464,026,483)

13.0%

Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(35,974,055)

(29,034,587)

23.9%

Amortisation of Right of Use Assets

(80,014,671)

(70,140,299)

14.1%

Amortisation of Intangible Assets

(509,435)

(1,164,233)

-56.2%

Other Operating Expenses

(439,511,271)

(302,342,543)

45.4%

Operating Profit Before Tax on Financial Services

591,216,335

446,076,970

32.5%

Tax on Financial Services

(181,956,153)

(145,945,075)

24.7%

Profit Before Taxation

409,260,182

300,131,895

36.4%

Income Tax Expenses

(159,663,528)

(78,482,446)

>100%

Profit for the Period

249,596,654

221,649,449

12.6%

Other Comprehensive Income

Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans

(2,596,400)

(2,939,318)

-11.7%

Gain/(Loss) due to changes in Assumptions

(20,502,138)

(144,710)

>100%

Deferred Tax (Charge)/Reversal on above items

6,929,561

925,208

>100%

Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss

(16,168,977)

(2,158,820)

>100%

Surplus from Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipment

-

-

0.0%

Deferred Tax Effect on Surplus from Revaluation of Property,

Plant & Equipment

-

-

0.0%

Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss

-

-

0.0%

Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax

(16,168,977)

(2,158,820)

>100%

Total Comprehensive Income/(Expenses) for the Period

233,427,677

219,490,629

6.3%

933,503,321

746,675,345

25.0%

839,525,607

709,967,921

18.2%

(326,204,517)

(352,407,086)

-7.4%

513,321,089

357,560,834

43.6%

73,193,091

37,098,052

97.3%

20,784,624

(390,629)

>-100%

607,298,804

394,268,258

54.0%

(109,399,012)

12,433

>-100%

497,899,792

394,280,691

26.3%

(133,192,452)

(115,992,287)

14.8%

(10,427,921)

(7,211,356)

44.6%

(23,928,779)

(17,733,149)

34.9%

(82,489)

(216,643)

-61.9%

(126,802,669)

(85,761,404)

47.9%

203,465,482

167,365,853

21.6%

(53,297,701)

(47,606,323)

12.0%

150,167,781

119,759,530

25.4%

(48,251,057)

(38,521,341)

25.3%

101,916,723

81,238,189

25.5%

(2,596,400)

(2,939,318)

-11.7%

(20,502,138)

(144,710)

>100%

6,929,561

925,208

>100%

(16,168,977)

(2,158,820)

>100%

-

-

0.0%

-

-

0.0%

-

-

0.0%

(16,168,977)

(2,158,820)

>100%

85,747,747

79,079,369

8.4%

Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Share *

1.67

1.48

12.6%

* Calculated based on profit/(loss) for the period

01

Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Statement of Financial Position

As at

31st Mar 2024

31st Mar 2023

Variance

Audited

Audited

LKR

LKR

%

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

544,919,606

664,043,703

-17.9%

Financial Investments

772,478,191

576,027,374

34.1%

Other Financial Assets

50,960,718

874,494

>100%

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables

6,958,212,710

5,105,311,168

36.3%

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rentals Receivables

5,616,318,355

4,674,862,363

20.1%

Other Non Financial Assets

238,195,920

155,939,726

52.7%

Investment Property

246,710,000

234,257,500

0.05

Property, Plant and Equipment

224,485,283

147,095,459

52.6%

Right-of-use Lease Assets

185,152,504

105,241,220

75.9%

Intangible Assets

4,176,618

4,686,053

-10.9%

Deferred Tax Assets

56,237,769

1,954,498

>100%

Total Assets

14,897,847,674

11,670,293,558

27.7%

Liabilities

Due to Banks and Other Institutions

3,005,408,260

1,508,114,678

99.3%

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Due to Customers

7,492,005,969

6,193,431,026

21.0%

Lease Liabilities

202,487,184

119,947,887

68.8%

Other Non Financial Liabilities

425,290,696

291,925,223

45.7%

Current Tax Liabilities

144,945,144

71,709,569

>100%

Post Employment Benefit Liability

56,992,064

35,677,457

59.7%

Total Liabilities

11,327,129,316

8,220,805,840

37.8%

Shareholders' Funds

Stated Capital

2,696,113,032

2,696,113,032

0.0%

Reserves

194,927,853

182,448,021

6.8%

Retained Earnings

679,677,472

570,926,665

19.0%

Total Shareholders' Funds

3,570,718,357

3,449,487,718

3.5%

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Funds

14,897,847,674

11,670,293,558

27.7%

Commitments and Contingencies

6,048,100

7,433,330

-18.6%

Net Assets Value per Share

23.87

23.06

3.5%

Certification

We certify that these Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd.

Sgd.

Mahesh Jayasanka

Nilantha Jayanetti

Head of Strategic Planning/ Acting Head of Finance

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors by;

Sgd.

Sgd.

Channa de Silva

Dhammika Ganegama

Chairman

Senior Director

29th May 2024

Colombo

02

Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Statement Of Changes In Equity

For the Twelve Months Ended 31st March

Stated Capital

Statutory

Revaluation

Regulatory

Retained

Total Equity

Loss Allowance

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Reserve

Earnings

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

Balances as at 1st April 2022 (Audited)

2,696,113,032

114,850,787

56,514,761

-

437,316,534

3,304,795,115

Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

-

221,649,449

221,649,449

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

(2,158,820)

(2,158,820)

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

-

-

219,490,629

219,490,629

Transactions with Equity Holders, Recognised Directly in Equity

Transfer to Statutory Reserves Fund

-

11,082,472

-

-

(11,082,472)

-

Interim Dividend

-

-

-

-

(74,798,026)

(74,798,026)

Total transaction with equity holders

-

11,082,472

-

-

(85,880,498)

(74,798,026)

Balances as at 31st March 2023 (Audited)

2,696,113,032

125,933,259

56,514,761

-

570,926,665

3,449,487,718

Balances as at 1st April 2023 (Audited)

2,696,113,032

125,933,259

56,514,761

-

570,926,665

3,449,487,718

Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

-

249,596,654

249,596,654

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

(16,168,977)

(16,168,977)

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

-

-

233,427,677

233,427,677

Transactions with Equity Holders, Recognised Directly in Equity

Transfer to Statutory Reserves Fund

-

12,479,833

-

(12,479,833)

-

Final dividend

-

-

-

(112,197,039)

(112,197,039)

Total transaction with equity holders

-

12,479,833

-

(124,676,872)

(112,197,039)

Balances as at 31st March 2024 (Audited)

2,696,113,032

138,413,092

56,514,761

-

679,677,472

3,570,718,357

03

Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Statement of Cash Flows

For the Twelve Months Ended 31st March

31st Mar 2024

31st Mar 2023

Audited

Audited

LKR

LKR

Cash Flows From / (Used in) Operating Activities

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

409,260,182

300,131,895

Adjustments for

Impairment Charges for Loans and Other Losses

332,531,900

63,092,109

Changing Fair Value of Investment Property

(12,452,500)

-

Loss/(Profit) on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

(8,287,416)

3,601,501

Profit/(Loss) on ROU assets

(671,152)

31,067

Provision for Defined Benefit Plans

12,579,736

10,021,516

Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment

35,974,055

29,034,587

Amortisation of Intangible Assets

509,435

1,164,233

Amortisation of Right of Use Assets

80,014,671

70,140,299

Interest Expenses on Lease Creditor

30,331,731

17,758,693

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

879,790,640

494,975,900

(Increase)/Decrease in Loans and Receivables

(1,976,585,950)

125,563,957

(Increase)/Decrease in Lease Rentals Receivable

(1,136,412,727)

(92,482,507)

(Increase)/Decrease in Other Financial Assets

(50,086,224)

(60,103)

(Increase)/Decrease in Other Non Financial Assets

(82,549,694)

8,597,776

Increase/(Decrease) in Amounts Due to Customers

1,298,574,943

1,464,333,905

Increase/(Decrease) in Other Non Financial Liabilities

133,182,415

(230,546,093)

Cash Generated from/(Used in) Operations

(934,086,597)

1,770,382,834

Retirement Benefit Liabilities Paid

(14,363,667)

(9,494,245)

Net Collection of LRAB Fund

-

123,525

Income Tax Paid

(133,781,663)

(49,382,348)

Repayment of Lease Liabilities

(101,931,772)

(93,525,230)

Net Cash Flow from/(Used in) Operating Activities

(1,184,163,699)

1,618,104,536

Cash Flows from / (Used in) Investing Activities

Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment

(9,264,831)

402,068

Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment

(114,341,293)

(40,865,923)

Acquisition of Intangible Assets

-

(922,500)

Financial Investments

(196,450,817)

(43,360,336)

Net Cash Flows from/(Used in) Investing Activities

(320,056,941)

(84,746,691)

Cash Flows from / (Used in) Financing Activities

Funds Received from Bank and Other Institutional Borrowings

2,112,009,434

512,961,416

Repayment of Bank and Other Institutional Borrowings

(994,926,457)

(1,076,151,729)

Dividend Payment

(112,197,039)

(149,376,386)

Net Cash Flows from/(Used in) Financing Activities

1,004,885,938

(712,566,699)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(499,334,702)

820,791,146

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period

579,671,138

(241,120,008)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period*

80,336,436

579,671,138

*Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

Favorable Cash and Cash Equivalents

544,919,606

664,043,703

Unfavorable Cash and Cash Equivalents

(464,583,171)

(84,372,565)

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

80,336,436

579,671,138

04

Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

1 Analysis of Financial Instruments by Measurement Basis

Financial Instruments are measured on an ongoing basis either at fair value or at amortised cost. The summary of Significant Accounting Policies describes how each category of Financial Instruments are measured and how income and expenses, including fair value gains and losses, are recognised. The following table provides a reconciliation between line items in the Statement of Financial Position and categories of Financial Instruments.

Analysis of Financial Instruments by Measurement Basis

31st Mar 2024

AmortisedCost

Total

LKR

LKR

Financial Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

544,919,606

544,919,606

Financial Investments

772,478,191

772,478,191

Other Financial Assets

50,960,718

50,960,718

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables

6,958,212,710

6,958,212,710

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rentals Receivables

5,616,318,355

5,616,318,355

Total Financial Assets

13,942,889,580

13,942,889,580

Financial Liabilities

Due to Banks and Other Institutions

3,005,408,260

3,005,408,260

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Due to Customers

7,492,005,969

7,492,005,969

Lease Liabilities

202,487,184

202,487,184

Total Financial Liabilities

10,699,901,412

10,699,901,412

31st Mar 2023

AmortisedCost

Total

LKR

LKR

Financial Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

664,043,703

664,043,703

Financial Investments

576,027,374

576,027,374

Other Financial Assets

874,494

874,494

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables

5,105,311,168

5,105,311,168

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rentals Receivables

4,674,862,363

4,674,862,363

Total Financial Assets

11,021,119,101

11,021,119,101

Financial Liabilities

Due to Banks and Other Institutions

1,508,114,678

1,508,114,678

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Due to Customers

6,193,431,026

6,193,431,026

Lease Liabilities

119,947,887

119,947,887

Total Financial Liabilities

7,821,493,590

7,821,493,590

05

Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

2 Fair Value Measurement Hierarchy

31st Mar 2024

Fair Value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

Non Financial Assets - Investment Property

Land and building

-

-

246,710,000

246,710,000

-

-

246,710,000

246,710,000

Non Financial Assets - Property, Plant and Equipment

Land

-

-

36,100,000

36,100,000

-

-

36,100,000

36,100,000

31st Mar 2023

Fair Value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

Non Financial Assets - Investment Property

Land and building

-

-

234,257,500

234,257,500

-

-

234,257,500

234,257,500

Non Financial Assets - Property, Plant and Equipment

Land

-

-

36,100,000

36,100,000

-

-

36,100,000

36,100,000

06

Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

3 Financial Reporting By Segment

For management purposes, the Company is organised into business units based on its products and services and has three reportable segments, as follows:

Lease

This segment includes Leasing products offered to the customers.

Loan

This segment includes SME, Micro, Personal and Gold loans offered to the customers.

Other Business

This segment includes all other business activities that the Company engaged other than above segments.

The Management Committee monitors the operating results of its business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on profit or loss and is measured consistently with profit or loss in the financial statements. Also, the Company's financing (including finance costs and finance income) and income taxes are managed on a Company basis and are not allocated to operating segments.

Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties.

Lease

Loan

Other

Total

Period ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

Interest Income

1,446,933,953

1,089,564,946

1,494,026,241

1,204,123,623

161,022,089

167,642,874

3,101,982,284

2,461,331,443

Net Fee and Commission Income

78,105,255

38,723,064

92,616,880

69,653,000

2,165,499

5,809,194

172,887,634

114,185,258

Other Operating Income

26,747,794

18,507,325

11,645,914

1,345,879

13,509,968

2,122,049

51,903,677

21,975,253

Gross Income

1,551,787,002

1,146,795,335

1,598,289,035

1,275,122,503

176,697,557

175,574,117

3,326,773,595

2,597,491,955

Interest Expenses

(562,043,121)

(543,775,815)

(681,064,017)

(598,270,346)

(79,347,264)

(79,568,570)

(1,322,454,402)

(1,221,614,731)

Total Operating Income

989,743,882

603,019,519

917,225,019

676,852,157

97,350,293

96,005,547

2,004,319,193

1,375,877,224

Credit Loss Expenses

(101,333,758)

(41,671,434)

(217,307,386)

(23,835,675)

(13,890,756)

2,415,000

(332,531,900)

(63,092,109)

Net Operating Income

888,410,123

561,348,085

699,917,633

653,016,482

83,459,537

98,420,547

1,671,787,293

1,312,785,115

Other Expenses

(409,730,939)

(341,132,872)

(496,497,490)

(375,319,526)

(57,844,368)

(49,916,628)

(964,072,797)

(766,369,026)

Depreciation and Amortisation

(49,511,718)

(44,663,825)

(59,996,553)

(49,139,813)

(6,989,890)

(6,535,481)

(116,498,160)

(100,339,119)

Segment Result

429,167,466

175,551,388

143,423,590

228,557,144

18,625,279

41,968,438

591,216,335

446,076,970

Tax on Financial Services

(181,956,153)

(145,945,075)

Income Tax Expenses

(159,663,528)

(78,482,446)

Profit Attributable to Shareholders

249,596,654

221,649,449

As at 31st March 2024

Segment Assets

5,956,970,718

4,914,180,967

7,314,485,562

5,337,899,612

1,626,391,394

1,418,212,979

14,897,847,674

11,670,293,558

Total Assets

5,956,970,718

4,914,180,967

7,314,485,562

5,337,899,612

1,626,391,394

1,418,212,979

14,897,847,674

11,670,293,558

Segment Liabilities

4,814,029,960

3,528,605,014

5,833,471,598

3,658,300,236

679,627,759

1,033,900,590

11,327,129,316

8,220,805,840

Total Liabilities

4,814,029,960

3,528,605,014

5,833,471,598

3,658,300,236

679,627,759

1,033,900,590

11,327,129,316

8,220,805,840

07

Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

4 Share Information

Market prices of ordinary shares recorded during the quarter ended 31st March 2024 are as follows:

LKR (4th

LKR (4th

Quarter

Quarter

2023-24)

2022-23)

Last Traded Price

13.10

11.00

Highest Price

13.90

13.00

Lowest Price

11.90

9.80

5 Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's holding in Shares of the Company

Shareholder Name

No of Shares

Ownership %

Mr. Channa de Silva - Chairman

323,200

0.22

Mr. Dhammika Ganegama - Senior Director

Shares held in the following manner

Mr. W T D Ganegama and Ms. N H Ariyaratne

365,000

0.24

Mr. W T D Ganegama

72,400

0.05

Mr. Ramesh Schaffter- Director

Nil

-

Mr. Senthi Nandhanan Senthilverl - Director

Nil

-

Mr. Amrit CanagaRetna - Director

Nil

-

Ms. Shehara De Silva - Director

26,349

0.02

Mr. Nilantha Jayanetti- Chief Executive Officer

105,500

0.07

6 Top 20 Shareholders as at 31st March 2024

Shareholder Name

No of Shares

Ownership %

Sarvodaya Economic Enterprises Development Services (GTE) Ltd

54,000,000

36.10

Seylan Bank Plc/Senthilverl Holdings (Pvt) Ltd

18,107,957

12.10

Janashakthi Capital Limited

Seylan Bank Plc/Janashakthi Capital Limited

11,365,000

7.60

Commercial Bank Of Ceylon PLC/Janashakthi Capital Limited

4,724,270

3.16

Gentosha Total Asset Consulting Inc.

13,500,004

9.02

Lanka Jathika Sarvodaya Shramadana Sangamaya

4,645,000

3.11

Ideal Automobile (Pvt) Ltd

4,382,246

2.93

Sanasa Life Insurance Company PLC

3,579,900

2.39

Thalwila Pibidena Sarvodaya Shramadana Society

1,414,000

0.95

Sanasa General Insurance Company Ltd

1,108,445

0.74

Mr M.A.H. Esufally & Mrs A.M. Esufally

1,072,200

0.72

Mr. T.H. Rajudin

613,600

0.41

Mr J.D. Ariyaratne

454,600

0.30

Kekunawela Sarvodaya Shramadana Society

450,000

0.30

Porathota Sarvodaya Shramadana Society

450,000

0.30

Mr W.T.D. Ganegama & Ms N.H. Ariyaratne

365,000

0.24

Mr G.C.A. De Silva

323,200

0.22

Kuda Arukgoda Sarvodaya Shramadana Society

300,000

0.20

DFCC Bank PLC/Mr P Pranavan

240,000

0.16

Mr. R Gautam

237,500

0.16

Miss L.M. Ginige

236,600

0.16

Total of top 20 shareholders

121,569,522

81.26

Other Shareholders

28,026,530

18.73

Total Shareholding

149,596,052

100.00

7 Public Shareholding and Float adjusted Market Capitalisation

Public shareholding Information pertaining to public shareholding as at 31st March 2024 is as follows:

Available

Requirement

Public Holding Percentage

37.34%

20%

Number of Public Shareholders

2,348

500

Float Adjusted Market Capitalisation (LKR)

726,177,855

Less than LKR 2.5 Bn (Option 5)

- Public Holding percentage as at 31st March 2024 being 37.34%% comprising of 2,348 Shareholders. - The Float adjusted market capitalisation as at 31st March 2024 - LKR 726,177,855

- The Float adjusted market capitalisation of the Company falls under Option 5 of Rule 7.14.1 (i) (a), of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Company has complied with the minimum public holding requirement applicable under the said option.

08

