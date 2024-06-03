SAS CELEBRATES PRIDE IN OSLO, STOCKHOLM, AND COPENHAGEN

June 3, 2024 11:00

As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting equality, SAS is proud to announce its partnership with Oslo and Stockholm Pride. Additionally, SAS will host activities and engage with customers, communities, and colleagues during Pride week in Copenhagen. SAS is also introducing the concept "You Be You," to highlight the diversity within the company and affirm its support for openness, tolerance, and inclusivity.

SASbelieves in a world where everyone is respected and valued for their unique selves. Through the collaboration with Pride, SAS aims to support the important work Pride is doing. Embracing diversity and inclusion is a key aspect of SAS' sustainability efforts. The goal is to actively foster an inclusive corporate culture where all employees feel safe and valued.

" Teaming up with Pride feels important and very natural for us at SAS, we believe that everyone should be treated equally and have the same rights no matter who they are or who they love. We know that many of our colleagues have been asking for us to engage in Pride and we are happy to announce this partnership today" , says Pernille Vang Ormholt, Executive Vice President Chief People Officer at SAS.

To celebrate Pride and the upcoming Pride weeks, SAS is launching the concept "You Be You" to highlight the diversity within the company through personal stories and interviews. You Be You reinforces the company identity as an inclusive organization, showcasing its commitment to openness, tolerance, and diversity every day of the year, not just during Pride.

In December 2010, SAS made history as the first airline in the world to host a same-sex marriage onboard a flight between Stockholm and New York. With the "Love is in the Air" campaign, SAS became the first company globally to launch an LGBTQ campaign in mainstream media. The following year, SAS introduced the "SAS Gay Crew Guide," a gay travel guide to Stockholm.

"SAS is Scandinavia's leading airline with home bases in three of the most LGBTQ friendly countries in the world. We bring guests of all nations and cultures together and welcome everyone on board regardless of ethnic origin, age, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, or identity. Pride has always been in our DNA, and we are proud to continue celebrating people and places that embrace LGBTQ life", saysAnko van der Werff, SAS President and CEO.

Oslo Pride takes place from June 19 to June 29, Stockholm Pride from July 29 to August 3 and Copenhagen Pride from August 10 to August 18. As part of the partnership, SAS will participate in the annual parades in Oslo and Stockholm and host various activities at Copenhagen Pride.

For more information: http://flysas.com/en/pride