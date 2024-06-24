24 Jun 2024 08:30 CEST
SAS AB
Currently the following companies are placed in Recovery Box:
SAS AB (since 03.06.2022)
Nova Austral S.A. (since 20.06.2023)
IOG plc (since 29.09.2023)
Recreate ASA (since 20.03.2024)
Astrocast SA (Since 12.04.2024)
Recovery Box is a special compartment where Oslo Børs can place securities where
the Issuer is subject to circumstances that make pricing of the securities
particularly uncertain. Recovery Box is regulated in section 2.10.2 of Oslo Rule
Book II (Oslo Børs and Euronext Expand) and section 3.8.2 of Euronext Growth
Oslo Rule Book Part II. The relevant security will remain in the Recovery Box
until the circumstances for the allocation to the Recovery Box are no longer
present.
Currently the following companies are placed in Penalty Bench:
IOG plc (since 01.09.2023)
Aqua Bio Technology ASA (since 02.05.2024)
Solis Bond Company DAC (since 02.05.2024)
Alternus Energy Plc (since 03.06.2024)
Astrocast SA (since 03.06.2024)
Barramundi Group Ltd. (since 03.06.2024)
Recreate ASA (since 03.06.2024)
TECO 2030 (since 03.06.2024)
Envipco Holding N.V (since 04.06.2024)
Penalty Bench is a special compartment where the securities of Issuers that fail
to comply with the Rules are placed.
Penalty Bench is regulated in section 2.10.3 of Oslo Rule Book II (Oslo Børs and
Euronext Expand) and section 3.8.3 of Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book Part II.
Oslo Børs will remove a security from the Penalty Bench and allocate the
security to the normal compartment when the issuer has corrected the violation
of the Rules that was the reason for allocating the security to the Penalty
Bench.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
SAS AB
Oslo Børs Newspoint
SAS AB
SE0003366871
SASNO
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SAS AB published this content on 24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2024 08:01:52 UTC.