OSLO BØRS - STATUS COMPANIES PLACED IN RECOVERY BOX AND PENALTY BENCH

Currently the following companies are placed in Recovery Box:



SAS AB (since 03.06.2022)

Nova Austral S.A. (since 20.06.2023)

IOG plc (since 29.09.2023)

Recreate ASA (since 20.03.2024)

Astrocast SA (Since 12.04.2024)



Recovery Box is a special compartment where Oslo Børs can place securities where

the Issuer is subject to circumstances that make pricing of the securities

particularly uncertain. Recovery Box is regulated in section 2.10.2 of Oslo Rule

Book II (Oslo Børs and Euronext Expand) and section 3.8.2 of Euronext Growth

Oslo Rule Book Part II. The relevant security will remain in the Recovery Box

until the circumstances for the allocation to the Recovery Box are no longer

present.



Currently the following companies are placed in Penalty Bench:



IOG plc (since 01.09.2023)

Solis Bond Company DAC (since 02.05.2024)

Alternus Energy Plc (since 03.06.2024)

Astrocast SA (since 03.06.2024)

Barramundi Group Ltd. (since 03.06.2024)

Recreate ASA (since 03.06.2024)

TECO 2030 (since 03.06.2024)

Envipco Holding N.V (since 04.06.2024)



Penalty Bench is a special compartment where the securities of Issuers that fail

to comply with the Rules are placed.



Penalty Bench is regulated in section 2.10.3 of Oslo Rule Book II (Oslo Børs and

Euronext Expand) and section 3.8.3 of Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book Part II.

Oslo Børs will remove a security from the Penalty Bench and allocate the

security to the normal compartment when the issuer has corrected the violation

of the Rules that was the reason for allocating the security to the Penalty

Bench.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site