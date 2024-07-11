SAS AB, also known as Scandinavian Airlines System, is a Sweden-based airline company. The Company's core business is operating passenger flights flights to, from and within Scandinavia. Additionally, The Company provides such services air Cargo, which provides postal and air freight services to, from and within Scandinavia, and SAS Ground Handling, which is handling provider at airports in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm and provides passenger, cargo and ramp services for SAS and other airlines. The Groupâs operations are reported as one operating segment, which is consistent with the internal reporting to the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM), which is defined as SAS Group Management, has strategic responsibility for allocating resources, primarily in terms of aircraft capacity to the various route sectors, and prepares decision data ahead of strategic Board decisions.

Sector Airlines