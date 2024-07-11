SAS: code-share & marketing agreements with Air France-KLM
The agreements also provide for reciprocal frequent flyer program benefits.
They will come into effect on September 1, 2024, the date on which SAS officially joins the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France-KLM is a founding member.
The codeshare agreement will apply to a wide range of European destinations, with intercontinental destinations to be added shortly.
