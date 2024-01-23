(Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it expects revenue to exceed 48 billion Swedish crowns ($4.57 billion) in 2024 after its reorganization.

The airlines said it will file an amended chapter 11 plan of reorganization with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

($1 = 10.4926 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)