    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Airline SAS launches 7.5 bln SEK savings plan, to raise more cash after losses widen

02/22/2022 | 02:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) planes are pictured at the Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Airline SAS reported on Tuesday a wider loss for its November through January quarter and said it would launch a new transformation programme across its business and look to raise new capital.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal first-quarter loss before tax of 2.60 billion Swedish crowns ($275.20 million) against a year-earlier 1.92 billion loss.

SAS, which like other airlines has been hard-hit by the pandemic and a collapse in air travel, said in a statement it would fully transform its business, including its network, fleet, labour agreements and other cost structures, aiming to save 7.5 billion crowns.

"(A) 7.5 billion annual cost reduction plan paves the way for undertaking a complete revitalization of SAS' balance sheet and to substantially strengthen SAS’ liquidity position," it said.

"The success of the plan and the ability to attract potential new capital relies on SAS fully achieving the SEK 7.5 billion annual cost take out plan which in turn depends upon SAS stakeholders’ full participation." ($1 = 9.4478 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SAS AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2022 32 295 M 3 439 M 3 439 M
Net income 2022 -2 271 M -242 M -242 M
Net Debt 2022 27 985 M 2 980 M 2 980 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 782 M 829 M 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 532
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,07 SEK
Average target price 0,65 SEK
Spread / Average Target -39,3%
Managers and Directors
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Örnberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Charlotte Svensson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birgitta Monica Caneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAS AB (PUBL)-16.03%829
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.62%27 289
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.20%21 193
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.93%20 131
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.42%17 965
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.8.34%15 397