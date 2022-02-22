Airline SAS launches 7.5 bln SEK savings plan, to raise more cash after losses widen

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Airline SAS reported
on Tuesday a wider loss for its November through January quarter
and said it would launch a new transformation programme across
its business and look to raise new capital.
The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of
Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal first-quarter loss before
tax of 2.60 billion Swedish crowns ($275.20 million) against a
year-earlier 1.92 billion loss.
SAS, which like other airlines has been hard-hit by the
pandemic and a collapse in air travel, said in a statement it
would fully transform its business, including its network,
fleet, labour agreements and other cost structures, aiming to
save 7.5 billion crowns.
"(A) 7.5 billion annual cost reduction plan paves the way
for undertaking a complete revitalization of SAS' balance sheet
and to substantially strengthen SAS’ liquidity position," it
said.
"The success of the plan and the ability to attract
potential new capital relies on SAS fully achieving the SEK 7.5
billion annual cost take out plan which in turn depends upon SAS
stakeholders’ full participation."
($1 = 9.4478 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)