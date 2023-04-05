Advanced search
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:19 2023-04-05 am EDT
0.3985 SEK   +0.10%
04/05Airline SAS seeks equity bids as part of bankruptcy proceedings
RE
04/05SAS initiates process to raise equity financing, provides updated financial projections and confirms expectations for existing shareholders and creditors
AQ
04/05SAS initiates process to raise equity financing, provides updated financial projections and confirms expectations for existing shareholders and creditors
AQ
Airline SAS seeks equity bids as part of bankruptcy proceedings

04/05/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
Scandinavian Airlines pilots go on strike

(Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS AB said on Thursday it had initiated steps to raise equity and would seek bids as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

The embattled carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last year, as it sought to slash costs and debt amid strikes from pilots after wage talks collapsed.

The airline, which earlier aimed to raise SEK 9.5 billion ($911.20 million) in equity financing, now said the final sum would be dependent on the bidding process and generation of additional liquidity by the airline.

It expects "little or no recovery for subordinated unsecured creditors and only a modest recovery for general unsecured creditors due to anticipated debt reductions and the need for substantial new equity capital."

SAS, whose biggest owners are Sweden and Denmark, said in a statement that it expects revenues to return to pre-COVID levels in fiscal year 2024, and reach up to about 58 billion Swedish crowns for 2026.

It also sees a significantly higher level of liquidity than the previously expected 15% for 2023.

In February, the Scandinavian airline posted a slightly smaller first-quarter loss before tax than a year earlier, as bookings for the quarter and the summer months were better than expected.

($1 = 10.4258 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 41 330 M 3 979 M 3 979 M
Net income 2023 -3 776 M -364 M -364 M
Net Debt 2023 31 002 M 2 985 M 2 985 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 896 M 279 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 7 497
Free-Float 51,8%
Managers and Directors
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Erno Hildén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Charlotte Svensson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birgitta Monica Caneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAS AB (PUBL)-13.34%281
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.97%28 495
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.04%22 979
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.23%21 645
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.37%19 464
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.18%18 006
