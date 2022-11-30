Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SAS AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:37 2022-11-30 am EST
0.6270 SEK   +1.13%
SAS 4Q Net Loss Widened on Jet Fuel Costs, Currency Effects

11/30/2022 | 03:02am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--SAS AB on Wednesday reported a widened net loss in its fiscal fourth quarter as jet-fuel prices and foreign-exchange effects weighed, and said it is cautious about the winter season due to prevailing global uncertainty.

The Scandinavian airline reported a net loss of 1.24 billion Swedish kronor ($117.2 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter to Oct. 31 compared with a loss of SEK744 million a year earlier as revenue rose to SEK10.65 billion from SEK5.76 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a net loss of SEK573 million on revenue of SEK11.22 billion.

"Overall underlying demand for travel was healthy during the summer and the trend continued through the fourth quarter, with an expected minor dip in October," Chief Executive Anko Van der Werff said.

"We are now entering the slower winter months but are preparing for another active summer season in 2023 and are both rehiring as well as hiring to be able to meet the expected increased demand going forward," he said.

In comparison with last winter, SAS said it has noted a general increase in demand for travel both to classic ski destinations and to warmer holiday destinations.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0302ET

Financials
Sales 2022 32 041 M 3 030 M 3 030 M
Net income 2022 -4 747 M -449 M -449 M
Net Debt 2022 50 959 M 4 819 M 4 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 505 M 426 M 426 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 326
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SAS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SAS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,62 SEK
Average target price 0,10 SEK
Spread / Average Target -83,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Erno Hildén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Charlotte Svensson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birgitta Monica Caneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAS AB (PUBL)-51.39%426
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.42%25 573
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.44%21 677
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.31%16 687
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%15 638
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.23%15 446