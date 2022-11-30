SAS 4Q Net Loss Widened on Jet Fuel Costs, Currency Effects

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--SAS AB on Wednesday reported a widened net loss in its fiscal fourth quarter as jet-fuel prices and foreign-exchange effects weighed, and said it is cautious about the winter season due to prevailing global uncertainty.

The Scandinavian airline reported a net loss of 1.24 billion Swedish kronor ($117.2 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter to Oct. 31 compared with a loss of SEK744 million a year earlier as revenue rose to SEK10.65 billion from SEK5.76 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a net loss of SEK573 million on revenue of SEK11.22 billion.

"Overall underlying demand for travel was healthy during the summer and the trend continued through the fourth quarter, with an expected minor dip in October," Chief Executive Anko Van der Werff said.

"We are now entering the slower winter months but are preparing for another active summer season in 2023 and are both rehiring as well as hiring to be able to meet the expected increased demand going forward," he said.

In comparison with last winter, SAS said it has noted a general increase in demand for travel both to classic ski destinations and to warmer holiday destinations.

