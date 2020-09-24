SAS : Airline SAS to resume direct flights to China, suspended since January

The airline, part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, said it would carry out weekly flights from Copenhagen to Shanghai from Sept. 29, aiming to resume flights to Beijing at the end of October.

"After approval from Chinese authorities, SAS can now meet the demand that exists for business travel and transport," the airline said in a statement.

SAS said earlier this week that it would proceed with its recapitalization plan, aimed at seeing it through the collapse in air travel caused by the coronavirus, after an extraordinary general meeting voted in favour of it.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)