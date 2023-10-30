SAS INAUGURATES NEW ROUTE TO BANGKOK FROM COPENHAGEN

October 30, 2023 23:03

SAS is expanding its services to meet growing leisure travel demand by launching a new route to Bangkok, Thailand from Copenhagen, Denmark. The inaugural flight takes place on October 30, 2023, almost 75 years after SAS' first flight between Copenhagen and Bangkok.

Copenhagen-Bangkok will be a winter seasonal route. Both legs of the route will operate as overnight flights enabling seamless connections to and from Scandinavia as well as other European destinations via CPH airport. As part of the Winter 2023/2024 program, SAS will also continue its three-times weekly services to Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Shanghai (PVG).

SAS operated its first flight between Copenhagen and Bangkok in 1949. This flight marked the opening of a new air route between Scandinavia and Thailand. A route, which at the time "only" took 36 hours and had stops in Zürich, Rome, Damascus, Karachi, and Calcutta along the way. SAS continued to fly to Thailand for the next 64 years, up until 2013. SAS now brings the connection back and the inauguration flight on October 30, 2023, will take approximately 10 hours and 30 minutes, with no stopovers.

"Thailand and the Scandinavian countries have a long history of friendship and cooperation and returning with a direct route is a true pleasure. The Bangkok route will offer a perfect entry point for wider Thailand and Asia and be a great option for both business and leisure travelers. Thailand is a favorite destination among many passengers during the winter season and a lot of Scandinavians see Thailand as their home away from home,"says SAS Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Verhagen.

Schedule:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays CPH-BKK Flight no. Departure STD Arrival STA SK973 CPH 23:35 BKK 17:10 (+1) Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays BKK-CPH Flight no. Departure STD Arrival STA SK974 BKK 23:50 CPH 06:40 (+1)