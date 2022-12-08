Advanced search
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:09 2022-12-08 am EST
0.5610 SEK   -1.68%
09:53aSas : Offers more than 5000 weekly summer flights
PU
12/07SAS Annual Passenger Traffic Grows 26% In November
MT
12/07SAS Traffic figures - November 2022
AQ
SAS : OFFERS MORE THAN 5000 WEEKLY SUMMER FLIGHTS

12/08/2022 | 09:53am EST
SAS OFFERS MORE THAN 5000 WEEKLY SUMMER FLIGHTS
December 8, 2022 15:45

SAS opens 20 new routes the summer of 2023 which means more than 5000 weekly flights to over 100 destinations.

The new summer program includes more than 200 routes, and the number of flights will continue to rise on major domestic, Scandinavian and international routes as demand for travel is expected to continue to increase.

In light of strong customer demand for particularly popular destinations, SAS' overall capacity to the Mediterranean is set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. SAS is adding flights to long-time favorites in Spain from all three Scandinavian capitals as well as a fourth destination in Croatia with the start of a Copenhagen-Zadar service.

The summer traffic program includes a major capacity expansion to Italy. SAS will have up to 156 weekly flights on sale between Scandinavia and Italy with the new service from Oslo to Catania, Florence and Venice as well as from Bergen to Milan. In addition, SAS is adding flights to existing destinations such as Milan, Bologna and Rome. Milan will be served up to three times daily from Copenhagen, up to twice daily from Stockholm, and daily from Oslo. The expansion to Italy also includes more flights from Copenhagen to Florence as well as to Catania and Palermo on Sicily.

SAS offers nine new European destinations and one new domestic route in Norway this summer. SAS is flying from Oslo to Antalya, Florence, Catania, Venice, Larnaca and Stuttgart, and from Bergen to Milan and Nice. Additional new routes from Haugesund-Trondheim and Haugesund-Copenhagen is also introduced, as well as increased frequency between Ålesund and Copenhagen - in total providing even better connections in the western part of Norway.

Adding to an already extensive international network of both intercontinental and European destinations out of Copenhagen, SAS offers seven new routes this summer by flying from Copenhagen to Porto, Larnaca, Antalya, Haugesund, Newquay/Cornwall and Zadar as well as JFK in New York.

SAS also has continuous focus on domestic routes in Denmark and Sweden with the aim to provide better connections between the Danish and Swedish airports and European destinations. The summer program includes additional morning departures from Aalborg to Copenhagen, adding up to eight daily. SAS will serve Aarhus-Copenhagen with up to five daily flights. SAS is increasing the number of departures between Stockholm and the largest domestic destinations in Sweden, such as Luleå, Gothenburg and Umeå. In addition, SAS offers four new routes from Stockholm to Antalya, Ibiza, Montpellier and Vaasa.

During the summer there will be a continuous increase in flights to major European capitals in order to provide travelers with the best connectivity.

We are pleased to present our program for this summer, and we are delighted to see a continuous increase in demand for travel. The summer offering includes several new destinations as well expanded capacity to already existing popular summer destinations. SAS will continue to add to our already extensive network during the coming months with several exciting new destinations. We look forward to a busy summer and to welcoming our passengers onboard," says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

The following new routes are introduced as part of the summer 2023 program:

From To
Oslo Antalya, Florence, Catania, Venice, Larnaca and Stuttgart
Bergen Milan and Nice
Stockholm Antalya, Ibiza, Montpellier and Vaasa
Copenhagen Antalya, Haugesund, Newquay/Cornwall, Larnaca, Porto, Zadar and JFK/New York
Trondheim Haugesund

SAS' intercontinental summer offering comprises nine destinations - Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/JFK, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Washington DC, Toronto and Shanghai. More than 170 flights in total will be operated to these destinations.

Full list of SAS summer destinations:

Copenhagen Oslo Stockholm Gothenburg
Aalborg Aalborg Aarhus Alicante
Ålesund Ålesund Alicante Athens
Aarhus Aarhus Amsterdam Copenhagen
Aberdeen Alicante Analya/Gazipasa Faro
Alicante Alta Antalya Luleå
Amsterdam Amsterdam Athens Malaga
Analya/Gazipasa Analya/Gazipasa Barcelona Nice
Antalya Antalya Beirut Palma de Mallorca
Athens Athens Bergen Split
Barcelona Barcelona Berlin Stockholm
Bari Bardufoss Biarritz
Beirut Bergen Billund Bergen
Bergen Berlin Bologna Ålesund
Berlin Billund Brussels Alicante
Biarritz Bodø Chania Copenhagen
Birmingham Brussels Chicago Milan
Bologna Catania Copenhagen Nice
Boston Chania Dublin Oslo
Brussels Copenhagen Dusseldorf Split
Catania Dublin Edinburgh Stavanger
Chania Dusseldorf Faro Stockholm
Chicago Edinburgh Frankfurt Trondheim
Corfu Evenes Geneva
Dublin Faro Gothenburg Stavanger
Dubrovnik Florence Gran Canaria Ålesund
Dusseldorf Gran Canaria Hamburg Aberdeen
Edinburgh Haugesund Helsingborg Alicante
Faro Kirkenes Helsinki Bergen
Faroe Islands Kristiansand Ibiza Copenhagen
Florence Kristiansund Kalmar London
Frankfurt Lakselv Kiruna Milan
Gdansk Larnaca Lisbon Nice
Geneva London London Oslo
Gothenburg Longyearbyen Luleå Split
Gran Canaria Malaga Malaga Stockholm
Hamburg Manchester Malmo Trondheim
Hannover Milan Manchester
Haugesund Molde Montpellier Trondheim
Helsinki New York EWR Milan Alicante
Heraklion Nice Naples Bergen
Kristiansand Palermo New York EWR Bodø
Larnaca Palma de Mallorca Nice Copenhagen
Lisbon Paris Olbia Haugesund
London Pisa Oslo Oslo
Los Angeles Pula Östersund Stavanger
Malaga Reykjavik Palermo Stockholm
Manchester Rome Palma de Mallorca Tromsø
Montpellier Split Paris
Milan Stavanger Pisa Kristiansand
Munich Stockholm Prague Alicante
Naples Stuttgart Pula Copenhagen
New York EWR Tromsø Rome Oslo
New York JFK Trondheim Ronneby
Newquay/Cornwall Venice Skelleftea
Nice Zurich Split
Olbia Stavanger
Oslo Sundsvall
Palanga Tallinn
Palermo Thessaloniki
Palma de Mallorca Tivat
Paris Toronto
Pisa Tromsø
Porto Trondheim
Poznan Turku
Prague Umea
Pula Vaasa
Reykjavik Vilnius
Rhodes Visby
Rome Warsaw
San Francisco Zurich
Shanghai
Split
Stavanger
Stockholm
Stuttgart
Tallinn
Thessaloniki
Tivat
Toronto
Trondheim
Venice
Vilnius
Warsaw
Washington DC
Zadar
Zurich

Book your next flight today on flysas.com

Latest news

Attachments

Disclaimer

SAS AB published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 14:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
