SAS : OPENS NEW ROUTES TO THE US

December 21, 2022 11:00

SAS launches two new routes from Aalborg and Gothenburg to New York, starting April 2023.

Following this route expansion, residents in Aalborg and Gothenburg will be able to fly directly to New York three times weekly with SAS' latest addition to their fleet - the Airbus A321 Long Range.

"As part of SAS' strategy to strengthen the regional offering in Scandinavia, we are pleased to add intercontinental routes from Gothenburg and Aalborg. We see a demand from secondary cities and are delighted to connect even more parts of the world. The Airbus A321 Long Range is a slightly smaller long-distance aircraft and perfect in size for servicing the regional markets. Having a comfortable way of traveling with fewer stops to exciting cities such as New York, is something we believe will be highly valued by our travelers," says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

Gothenburg and Aalborg with its surrounding regions offer a range of activities for leisure travelers as well as being home to many companies with international touchpoints, making the new routes relevant for both business and leisure travelers.

The new routes complement SAS' other four routes to New York and SAS will offer a total of five daily departures from Scandinavia to New York.

Traffic program

Gothenburg - New York EWR Aalborg - New York EWR Frequency: 3x weekly

Outbound (OB): Wed/Fri/Sun

Homebound (HB): Tue/Thu/Sat

First flight date HB: 27 April

First flight date OB: 28 April Frequency: 3x weekly

Outbound (OB): Mon/Thu/Sat

Homebound (HB): Wed/Fri/Sun

First flight date OB: 27 April

First flight date HB: 28 April

The flights will operate throughout the summer 2023 season and will return for the summer 2024 program.

Facts about Airbus A321 Long Range (A321LR)



The Airbus A321 Long Range is part of the latest generation of aircraft and is expected to reduce climate-impacting emissions by 15-18 percent compared to similar previous-generation aircraft. This latest addition to the fleet means travelers get access to more intercontinental routes with fewer stopovers, and shorter travel times to and from Scandinavia.

The aircraft has 22 Business, 12 Plus and 123 Go seats, meaning a total of 157 seats in a single aisle aircraft. The seats are especially chosen for the A321LR to optimize the comfort in all three travel classes. Seats in SAS Business are fully flat seat beds and there are different mood light scenarios in the cabins, as well as hi-speed WiFi. Every seat is equipped with IFE screens, PC power and/or hi-power USB. The reduced noise level inside the cabin will further enhance the travel experience on board. The A321LR is part of SAS' ongoing fleet renewal and will reduce climate-impacting emissions compared to previous generations of similar aircraft.