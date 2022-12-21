Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SAS AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:35 2022-12-21 am EST
0.5080 SEK   -2.31%
05:07aSas : Opens new routes to the us
PU
12/20Swedish Carrier SAS Names Successor as COO Plans January 2023 Exit
MT
12/20Sas : Simon Pauck Hansen leaves SAS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAS : OPENS NEW ROUTES TO THE US

12/21/2022 | 05:07am EST
SAS OPENS NEW ROUTES TO THE US
December 21, 2022 11:00

SAS launches two new routes from Aalborg and Gothenburg to New York, starting April 2023.

Following this route expansion, residents in Aalborg and Gothenburg will be able to fly directly to New York three times weekly with SAS' latest addition to their fleet - the Airbus A321 Long Range.

"As part of SAS' strategy to strengthen the regional offering in Scandinavia, we are pleased to add intercontinental routes from Gothenburg and Aalborg. We see a demand from secondary cities and are delighted to connect even more parts of the world. The Airbus A321 Long Range is a slightly smaller long-distance aircraft and perfect in size for servicing the regional markets. Having a comfortable way of traveling with fewer stops to exciting cities such as New York, is something we believe will be highly valued by our travelers,"says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

Gothenburg and Aalborg with its surrounding regions offer a range of activities for leisure travelers as well as being home to many companies with international touchpoints, making the new routes relevant for both business and leisure travelers.

The new routes complement SAS' other four routes to New York and SAS will offer a total of five daily departures from Scandinavia to New York.

Traffic program

Gothenburg - New York EWR Aalborg - New York EWR

Frequency: 3x weekly
Outbound (OB): Wed/Fri/Sun
Homebound (HB): Tue/Thu/Sat
First flight date HB: 27 April
First flight date OB: 28 April

Frequency: 3x weekly
Outbound (OB): Mon/Thu/Sat
Homebound (HB): Wed/Fri/Sun
First flight date OB: 27 April
First flight date HB: 28 April

The flights will operate throughout the summer 2023 season and will return for the summer 2024 program.

Facts about Airbus A321 Long Range (A321LR)

The Airbus A321 Long Range is part of the latest generation of aircraft and is expected to reduce climate-impacting emissionsby 15-18 percent compared to similar previous-generation aircraft. This latest addition to the fleet means travelers get access to more intercontinental routes with fewer stopovers, and shorter travel times to and from Scandinavia.

The aircraft has 22 Business, 12 Plus and 123 Go seats, meaning a total of 157 seats in a single aisle aircraft. The seats are especially chosen for the A321LR to optimize the comfort in all three travel classes. Seats in SAS Business are fully flat seat beds and there are different mood light scenarios in the cabins, as well as hi-speed WiFi. Every seat is equipped with IFE screens, PC power and/or hi-power USB. The reduced noise level inside the cabin will further enhance the travel experience on board. The A321LR is part of SAS' ongoing fleet renewal and will reduce climate-impacting emissions compared to previous generations of similar aircraft.

Downloads
Images
Latest news

Attachments

Disclaimer

SAS AB published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 10:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 041 M 3 069 M 3 069 M
Net income 2022 -4 747 M -455 M -455 M
Net Debt 2022 50 959 M 4 880 M 4 880 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 778 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 326
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SAS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SAS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,52 SEK
Average target price 0,10 SEK
Spread / Average Target -80,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Erno Hildén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Charlotte Svensson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birgitta Monica Caneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAS AB (PUBL)-59.23%362
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.82%26 535
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.81%21 069
AIR CHINA LIMITED31.43%20 482
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.49%17 815
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.64%15 541