  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SAS AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:49 2023-05-10 am EDT
0.3150 SEK   +0.96%
05:07aSas : Returns to africa by flying to agadir this upcoming winter
PU
05/09SAS Posts 22% Rise in April Passenger Traffic
MT
05/09SAS Traffic figures - April 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAS : RETURNS TO AFRICA BY FLYING TO AGADIR THIS UPCOMING WINTER

05/10/2023 | 05:07am EDT
SAS RETURNS TO AFRICA BY FLYING TO AGADIR THIS UPCOMING WINTER
May 10, 2023 11:00

Starting 4[th] of November, SAS returns to Africa with weekly flights to Agadir, Morocco. SAS will fly to Agadir from both Copenhagen and Stockholm during the winter season until end March 2024, offering a convenient timetable with daytime departure and arrival.

"We are excited to see the world traveling again and it's with great pleasure we can offer new destinations this coming winter. Adding beautiful Agadir to our network means we will fly to Africa again for the first time in decades",says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

Agadir is well known for its long beaches, warm winter weather and beautiful scenery. The area also offers plenty of activities such as golf, great surfing, and a chance to enjoy the exquisite Moroccan cuisine.

SAS will operate the Agadir route using Airbus A320Neo aircraft, the most efficient single-aisle aircraft, with 20% savings on fuel efficiency and emissions, seating up to 180 passengers in 2 classes - SAS Plus and SAS Go.

Schedule to Agadir from Stockholm and Copenhagen:

Schedule on Saturdays
Flight no DEP STD ARR STA FLT DEP STD ARR STA
SK 2503 CPH 08:35 AGA 12:20 SK 2504 AGA 13:10 CPH 18:55
SK 2505 ARN 08:15 AGA 13:30 SK 2506 AGA 14:30 ARN 19:45


New routes and destinations this coming winter*:

From To First flight Frequency
Bergen Tenerife 8 OCT 23 Sundays
Stavanger Tenerife 8 OCT 23 Sundays
Copenhagen Bangkok 30 OCT 3 weekly
Bergen Gran Canaria 4 NOV 23 Saturdays
Stockholm Seville 24 FEB 24 Saturdays


* Winter program in full to be released later this month.

Downloads
Images
Latest news

Attachments

Disclaimer

SAS AB published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SAS AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 40 740 M 3 995 M 3 995 M
Net income 2023 -3 776 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2023 44 972 M 4 410 M 4 410 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,57x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 267 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 497
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SAS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SAS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,31 SEK
Average target price 0,08 SEK
Spread / Average Target -73,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Erno Hildén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Charlotte Svensson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jason Patrick Mahoney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAS AB (PUBL)-32.09%222
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.79%28 408
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.08%21 981
AIR CHINA LIMITED-4.75%20 483
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC28.26%19 537
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.56%16 775
