December 21, 2023 10:00

Skellefteå City Airport becomes the first individual airport in Sweden to join the SAS Corporate Sustainability Program. This means that the airport will purchase environmentally friendly aviation fuel for all its business trips with SAS during 2023/2024.

The most important factor in reducing emissions in the aviation sector is to replace fossil fuels (kerosene) with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). The SAS Corporate Sustainability Program is an initiative designed to meet customer demand for sustainable aviation fuels, which will reduce the climate impact of air travel and air freight.

"If more companies purchase biofuel for their business trips, it will increase demand and, in turn, accelerate the production and usage of biofuels. Skellefteå Airport is already actively engaged in the aviation industry's climate transition, so it is natural for us that the employees should fly fossil-free when travel by air. By flying with 100 percent biofuel on all our business trips with SAS 2023-2024, all fossil aviation fuel is replaced with sustainable aviation fuel. We want to show how easy it is for a company to join and be part of Sweden's green transition," says Robert Lindberg, CEO of Skellefteå City Airport.