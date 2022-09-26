Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SAS AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAS   SE0003366871

SAS AB (PUBL)

(SAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:53 2022-09-26 am EDT
0.5490 SEK   +0.99%
07:35aSAS : Star Alliance reclaims World's Best Airline Alliance title at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards
PU
09/23SAS comment regarding Nasdaq Copenhagen's disciplinary committee's decision
AQ
09/23Stockholm bourse fines SAS over late pilot strike statement
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAS : Star Alliance reclaims World's Best Airline Alliance title at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards

09/26/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Star Alliance reclaims World's Best Airline Alliance title at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards
September 26, 2022 13:30


· Star Alliance Los Angeles Lounge retains World's Best Airline Alliance Lounge Award for
the sixth consecutive year
· 8 member carriers claim a total of 28 top honours

SINGAPORE - September 23, 2022 -Star Alliance has reclaimed the title of World's Best Airline Alliance at the prestigious Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards. The Alliance's famed Los Angeles lounge has also retained the award for World's Best Airline Alliance Lounge for the sixth year running. The awards were received by Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh at a ceremony held at the historic Langham Hotel in London.

Commenting on the win, Mr Goh said: "We are elated to learn that millions of flyers around the world have put their trust in Star Alliance yet again and have recognised the exceptional value the alliance offers through their journey. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, the recognition means even more to us."

Mr Goh also took this opportunity to thank the unwavering efforts of the team and continued: "As we navigate through one of the most difficult periods for our industry, it is the grit and hard work of the Star Alliance team and the staff of our member carriers that has enabled seamless travel despite constantly changing environment. I receive this honour on their behalf."

Star Alliance is dedicated to a multi-dimensional strategy to elevate customer experience, built on the pillars of digitalisation of the journey, unmatched loyalty benefits and industry-first innovations. Recently Star Alliance extended its network with the Intermodal Partnership model, which intelligently combines air travel with other transport ecosystems. Launched in July 2022 with the German rail network, Deutsche Bahn, passengers can conveniently book combined air and rail journeys on a single ticket.

Known as "the Oscars of the aviation industry", the Skytrax World Airline Awards are independent and impartial awards decided through international customer voting. Passengers with over 100 nationalities participated in the 2021-22 survey, with 14.32 million eligible entries counted in the results. The survey was also provided in six major international languages.

Back in 2005 when the World's Best Airline Alliance category was introduced, Star Alliance was the first alliance to achieve the title, winning it multiple times in the following years. More recently, it held the top position for four consecutive years 2016-2019.

Edward Plaisted CEO of Skytrax said: "We congratulate Star Alliance and its member carriers on the award for the World's Best Airline Alliance once again, voted for by passengers across the globe. We also congratulate them on the coveted Best Airline Alliance Lounge recognition for the Los Angeles International Airport, sixth year running. This is a great achievement for the alliance, and a great source of pride for all stakeholders."

Complementing the Alliance awards, eight Star Alliance member carriers received top ranks in 28 award categories this year, ranging from World's Best First Class and World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness to several best regional airline awards.

About Star Alliance

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 10,000 daily flights to almost 1,200 airports in 184 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.

Star Alliance Press Office

Tel: +65 8729 6691

Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com

Visit our websiteor connect with us on social media:

Images
Latest news

Disclaimer

SAS AB published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 11:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAS AB (PUBL)
07:35aSAS : Star Alliance reclaims World's Best Airline Alliance title at the Skytrax 2022 World..
PU
09/23SAS comment regarding Nasdaq Copenhagen's disciplinary committee's decision
AQ
09/23Stockholm bourse fines SAS over late pilot strike statement
RE
09/23Nasdaq Stockholm Fines SAS Over Pilot Strike Disclosure
MT
09/23SAS comment regarding Nasdaq Stockholm's disciplinary committee's decision
AQ
09/19Sas launches new communication concept
AQ
09/19SAS AB Launches New Communication Concept
CI
09/16Factbox-Europe's travel disruption stretches into autumn
RE
09/16Airline SAS' Chapter 11 Process to Last Until June 2023, CEO Says
MT
09/15SAS Signs Deal for Electric Aircraft with Heart Aerospace
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAS AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 446 M 2 795 M 2 795 M
Net income 2022 -6 725 M -598 M -598 M
Net Debt 2022 39 410 M 3 502 M 3 502 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 950 M 351 M 351 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 326
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart SAS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SAS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,54 SEK
Average target price 0,11 SEK
Spread / Average Target -79,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Erno Hildén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Charlotte Svensson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birgitta Monica Caneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAS AB (PUBL)-57.38%351
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.81%23 850
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-25.74%18 522
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.25%17 630
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.78%13 817
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.54%12 201