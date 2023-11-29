SAS UNVEILS EUROBONUS CONSCIOUS TRAVELER

November 29, 2023 11:00

In January 2024, SAS will launch EuroBonus Conscious Traveler, a new reward program enabling EuroBonus members to make conscious choices when traveling with SAS - and get rewarded for it.

The initiative aims to make it even easier for SAS customers to make more sustainable choices throughout the entire customer journey - from booking a ticket to returning home, and the steps in between.

"SAS, together with the aviation industry, is on a journey toward a more sustainable future, and we invite our customers to join us in this effort. Together, we can drive this important transformation journey forward by involving the entire ecosystem of airlines, manufacturers, policy makers, suppliers, as well as the travelers themselves. The launch of EuroBonus Conscious Traveler reflects this reality and is a contribution toward the industry target of net zero CO 2 emissions by 2050 - perhaps our most important journey yet," says Aron Backström, Vice President, Product & Loyalty at SAS.

At the heart of Conscious Traveler lies a single goal: the involvement of our customers in the journey toward net zero emission. The strategy focuses on fostering awareness and motivating travelers to opt for sustainable choices whichever journey they are on.

SAS as a company continues to reduce its footprint in all areas of the journey from reducing and recycling waste and reducing weight for all onboard products to phasing in new, fuel-efficient aircraft, working with air traffic control for fuel efficient routings and by focusing on the development of sustainable aviation fuels. As of December 1st, SAS will transition to purchasing biofuel for all staff travels.

"Through the Conscious Traveler initiative, we offer our passengers a platform to actively show their support and help SAS on our journey toward a more sustainable future. By opting for more conscious choices, they not only contribute to reducing their own carbon footprint but also earn well-deserved rewards for their commitment," added Aron Backström.

As a result of launching EuroBonus Conscious Traveler SAS will discontinue the provision of carbon offset to EuroBonus travelers. Rather than compensating after the flight has taken place, SAS believes the aviation industry needs to focus on reducing total emissions. This means scaling up production of sustainable aviation fuels, which is currently very costly, and other emerging technologies which will enable more sustainable flying from the start. SAS will step away from carbon offsetting as of December 1, 2023, and instead reinvest in rewarding EuroBonus members participating in the journey toward more sustainable travel through the Conscious Traveler program.

HOW IT WORKS

By completing ten or more conscious steps during a calendar year, EuroBonus members will qualify as a Conscious Traveler and get access to a variety of rewards. These steps will in time include, but not be limited to:

Learning more about sustainable aviation fuel

Purchasing biofuel

Donating EuroBonus points to charity

Purchase conscious products in the SAS EuroBonus shop to reduce your footprint at home

Reduce food waste by pre-ordering or opting out of meals

Opt for more sustainable choices during your entire journey - also at destination

More about the reward details will be revealed upon launch at the beginning of 2024. Until then information about the EuroBonus Conscious Traveler can be found here.

SAS SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH

SAS aims to be a driving force in sustainable aviation. The work with sustainable development is always based on securing environmental, societal and governance responsibilities as well as ensuring continuous ongoing improvement efforts. SAS is involved in numerous initiatives and activities to fulfil its sustainability related obligations and goals:

AIRCRAFT FLEET RENEWAL WITH LOWER EMISSIONS

SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL / FOSSIL FREE AVIATION

SUSTAINABILITY ON BOARD

Read more about our numerous initiatives here: Environmental Responsibility - SAS (sasgroup.net)