SAS and pilots to resume negotiations on Monday after 14 days of strike -NRK

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Ailing Scandinavian airline
SAS and striking pilot unions will resume negotiations
on Monday, public broadcaster NRK said, after failing to reach
new collective agreements over the weekend.
Most SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway walked out on
July 4 after talks over conditions related to the carrier's
rescue plan collapsed. The parties returned to the negotiating
table in the Swedish capital last Wednesday.
"We are now going home after 37 hours to get some sleep,"
Henrik Thyregod, head of the Danish pilots' union, said as he
left the Stockholm venue where negotiations are held, NRK
reported.
Norwegian pilot union representative Roger Klokset had said
earlier on Sunday that the parties may have come closer to a
deal overnight.
"Maybe. But I don't know whether there will be an agreement
yet," he said.
SAS, the main owners of which are Sweden and Denmark, had
been struggling to compete with low-cost competition for years
before the pandemic slammed the industry. It needs to attract
new investors and secure bridge financing, saying that it must
first slash costs to achieve those objectives.
Pilots employed in the 75-year-old carrier's SAS Scandinavia
subsidiary last week said they would agree to limited wage cuts
and less favourable terms, but SAS said the concessions offered
were not enough for it to carry out a rescue plan announced in
February.
Unions also demand that pilots axed during the pandemic are
rehired at SAS Scandinavia rather than having to compete with
external applicants for jobs on less attractive terms at
recently created SAS Link and Ireland-based SAS Connect.
On Saturday a mediator said the parties had made progress,
but significant issues had yet to be resolved.
The airline said on Thursday that the strike had caused
2,550 flight cancellations, affecting 270,000 passengers and
costing it between $94 million and $123 million. The Swedish
government has said it will provide no more cash.
For Sunday, 164 SAS flights, or 62% of those scheduled, were
cancelled, according to flight-tracking platform FlightAware.
Pilots at SAS Link and SAS Connect are not on strike.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Anna Ringstrom and Johan
Ahlander,
Editing by David Goodman and Frank Jack Daniel)